These top-selling Amazon leggings 'slim the tummy area' — and they're down to $6 a pop for Black Friday

If you're like us, leggings are the most reached-for item in your wardrobe. You pair them with a tank for workouts, a cute tunic for going out and your coziest tee for hanging out at home, so you need good ones (and plenty of them). A whopping 24,000+ Amazon shoppers are waxing poetic about these top-selling Fullsoft leggings, saying things like "literally the best leggings I’ve ever purchased" and "as close to being naked as it gets." These tummy-control wonders are the holy grail — buttery soft with a high waist that gently slims and shapes. And the cherry on top? You can score three for $19 right now for Black Friday.

If you've sifted through all the leggings out there, you know a good pair can be priced at over $100, but right the Fullsofts are just $6 a pair — this is the lowest price we've seen for these all year.

Forget basic leggings, it’s time to level up: Fullsoft leggings provide just the right amount of compression. Beyond the supportiveness, Amazon fans rave about just how cozy these leggings are. They're the bottoms you throw on and keep on the whole day — running errands, walking the dog, just lounging around the house at night. They're the kind of leggings you want to live in 24/7 are such a crucial wardrobe staple.

Fullsoft leggings are buttery soft and designed with slimming tummy control. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

“They are high-waisted and flattering. Other leggings I have tried cut in the waist and make you look like you have a muffin top. Not these, they fit perfectly and make everything look smooth,” a five-star reviewer wrote.

This fan wrote: "Best leggings I've found. I’ve had so many issues with leggings: I have to keep pulling them up, the ankles are too tight, the 'tummy control' becomes uncomfortable, they get stretched out are see-through, etc. I’ve not experienced any of those things with these leggings. They honestly feel as close to being naked as it gets!”

This shopper said they "stretch enough but also fit my body well while slimming my tummy area (new mom bod) and forming my booty (or lack of one) haha..."

They’re “literally the best leggings I’ve ever purchased,” one reviewer confessed. “I’ve told my friends and family about them. I’m a size 10 and got the One Size and there’s still plenty of room. Great for working out or just lounging. They’re the softest.”

“Buttery soft and incredibly comfortable,” another added. “These are some of the softest leggings I've ever owned, and that includes LuLaRoe! They feel extremely well made.”

Soft, yes, but also stretch-proof and squat-proof. “I do CrossFit and I do not have to keep pulling them up!” another shopper wrote, adding "The color leggings do show your cellulite pretty easily so if that’s a concern of yours, I highly recommend getting the all-black pack!"

