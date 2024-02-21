These top-rated pizza scissors cut slices without tearing off the toppings: 'Will never use a regular pizza cutter again!'

These pizza scissors are a game-changer! They can cut your pie into clean slices without the toppings sliding off, and do it with ease. (Amazon)

If you make a lot of pizza at home, the final step in serving your pie is cutting it. However, if you want to cut through even the thickest of crusts and layers upon layers of toppings without tearing your creation apart, you need to add these pizza scissors to your arsenal. Pizza-slicing wheels scratch your pans and get covered in stuck-on cheese. But the Dreamfarm Scizzas, aka pizza-cutting scissors, can slice oven-hot pizza into clean, even slices without pulling any toppings off.

Of course, you may be tempted to use the kitchen shears you already have at home. How are they any different from pizza scissors? Well, these ones have a unique spatula cover that fits over the bottom blade to gently slide under the pizza without scratching your serving plates and nonstick baking pans. The handles are slightly elevated from the blades to keep your hands from touching the pizza (and sustaining accidental burns!). The extra-long five-inch stainless steel blades give you more control over your pizza slices than standard shears, too. Plus, if you stick to using them for pizza only, they'll stay really sharp, which is key for cleanly cutting through thick hunks of cheese.

When you're done cutting up your slices, you can wash your pizza scissors on the top rack of the dishwasher and lock them closed to safely store them away.

It’s a simple tool yet so necessary if you make your own pizza at home, heat up the frozen type or even if you prefer to order out. Sometimes when you order pizza, you wish the slices were a little smaller for kids or parties, right? Well, now you have the solution!

Dreamfarm's Scizzas come in black or red, each for around $35 on Amazon. Yes, they're more expensive than standard kitchen shears or even a pizza wheel, but they a lot work better. And you get what you pay for, according to over 1,200 five-star Amazon reviews.

"These pizza scissors are fantastic!" wrote one impressed shopper. "They're sharp and cut the pizza easily and comfortably. They are sturdy, and well made, and seem to be built to last. The offset design keeps your hands above the hot pizza so that you don't burn your hands on the hot cheese or get sauce all over your hands."

"So much fun to use these pizza scissors!" wrote another happy customer. "A local restaurant uses the exact same scissors (that's where we got the idea to buy them)."

"This cuts pizza with ease, doesn’t tear apart the toppings and makes less of a mess," shared another.

The scissors work for all types of pizza too, from thin crust to deep dish. "This is a great tool for pizza lovers! Use it just like a pair of scissors to cut pizza. Works especially well with deep dish pizza," shared one satisfied shopper.

"These are amazing — will never use a regular pizza cutter again! They work on thin crust and hand-tossed pizzas and don’t mess up the cheese or the toppings like pizza cutters do!" shared another, who also called the scissors "life-changing."

That said, one reviewer warned using pizza scissors takes a little extra time than cutting with a wheel. "This cuts pizza much better than a roller, but it is a little slower — imagine cutting a pizza-sized piece of cardboard into slices," they said before adding a note on the scissor's sharpness: "Speaking of cutting cardboard ... I have actually gotten under the round cardboard under the pizza ... and cut it along with the pizza."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

