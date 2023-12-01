These pretty wool socks make the coziest stocking stuffers — and they're under $3 a pair (that's 55% off)

With a new year on the horizon, how about some spiffy new socks to match? Somehow, donning fun patterns on our tootsies just puts us in good spirits. Well, guess what? We found this amazing option that's over 50% off: These super popular Fyc Wool Socks. Talk about tidings of comfort and joy! And the playful patterns are the icing on the fruitcake. Just hurry; these are so cute and the savings so big, we predict sellouts.

Why is it a good deal?

This isn't the cheapest we've seen this top-selling set, as the price usually dips lower during the warmer months (makes sense). That said, the fact that they're 55% off right before winter means it's a great time to buy — you'll pay less than $3 a pair!

Why do I need this?

These popular wool socks are soft and warm, yet breathable and moisture-wicking, meaning they'll keep your feet nice and toasty without making them overheat. Plus, the durable heels and toes aren't likely to get holes in them anytime soon, and their crew length makes them perfect for wearing with boots.

Oh, and can we talk about those incredible colors? Not too bright, not too muted: just lovely shades of plum, raspberry, mustard, forest green — all in Fair Isle patterns. Fair Isle is a traditional winter print most often seen on sweaters and inspired by 19th century UK fisherman — classic, but with plenty of personality.

What reviewers say

"I bought these for a trip to Alaska," shared one happy shopper. "These are literally the warmest socks I own. [They] fit perfect to size, haven’t shrunk and [are] super warm. [They] do not make your feet sweat. Don’t delay. Buy them — your feet will be happy you did!"

"Bought these for myself after getting a pair for a friend as a Secret Santa gift," wrote another satisfied wearer. "She said they were warm, and she wasn’t kidding! ... Great sleeping socks. Super thick. Love 'em."

"Great socks, love the colors," raved a final fan. "[They] fit nice, comfortable and warm. Not too thick. One small issue is the inside. Threads on the inside, a little surprising, but doesn’t seem to matter once they are on my feet. Have I mentioned the awesome autumn colors?"

And if you thought the Fyp set offered lots of options, here's another that comes in 27 colors and prints!

"So snuggly and comfortable," gushed a content customer. "I LOVE these socks. Warm, comfortable and pretty, too. [They] wash up really nice, no shrinkage that I could see (or feel). Would definitely buy again. Would make a great gift, too."

