These 'game-changer' storage bags instantly organize a closet, and they're $3 apiece during Amazon's Spring Sale

Is your closet already calling out for a spring refresh? No sweat — we've found what you need for that clothing-and-linens switcheroo. These Fab Totes storage bags are an "organizing game-changer," one fan says, and more than 30,000 have been sold in the past month. They've also garnered over 14,500 five-star ratings — just the ticket to the clean-and-clear closet you envision. And right now they're on super-sale, down from $42 per six-pack to just $17 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Why is it a good deal?

The on-page coupon for these Amazon faves brings them down to roughly $3 a pop — a sweet savings of almost 60%. These storage bags haven't been priced this low in at least the last six months, so if you're considering adding them to your cart, don't delay.

Why do I need these?

These bin-bag hybrids are durable and structured enough to keep contents safe and protected. A transparent window lets you see what's inside. And they're stackable, so they help you make the most of every square foot. Each bag has a storage capacity of 60 liters — plenty of room for off-season clothing, fluffy bedding, piles of random accessories and more.

The bags are moisture-proof and breathable, so your belongings should stay pristine, and their two-way stainless steel zippers are sturdy and dependable, designed to resist snagging or coming off the tracks. Side handles make them easy to lift. They fold flat when not in use, so finding space to store them is not an issue.

Buy a couple of sets of these storage bags, and you can corral the family into a game of supersized Tetris! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I was very surprised by how this fabric storage container holds its shape. I was also surprised at how much it holds," said a happy reviewer. "I used them to store blankets, beach towels and comforters. They also stack nicely. I really like that the sides are clear so you can see inside without opening them."

A second customer wrote: "I was so surprised at how compact they were in the box before opening them! Once I opened them, there is so much room for storage, very well made, and I love the clear front so I can see what’s inside! Since they’re flexible, I can stuff them full and [everything] fits! Highly recommend for light and easy organization!"

"I bought these for the workplace to store bulky blankets and neckrests that were in cardboard boxes," said another reviewer. "Two of these fit perfectly on the same shelf in the cabinets we have. I was concerned they would not be structured enough, but they do a great job and being soft-sided works better than rigid plastic totes. The carrying handles and see-through window are very helpful."

"I love the amount of space!" gushed a final fan. "My only complaint is I wish it had a hard bottom insert that would make it more sturdy. Though, it is nice that you can fold the bag up pretty small when not in use."

And to make packing up your off-season clothing a breeze, this No. 1 bestselling folding board is a great add-on:

Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon's Big Spring Sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog’s car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon, and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Read more about how we review products and deals: Our deal-hunting team of writers, editors, and testers around the country are all seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature deals we believe will save you money.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $12 $50 Save $38 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel $6 $9 Save $3 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $97 $124 Save $27 See at Amazon

Zoker Cordless Stick Vacuum $110 $600 Save $490 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $130 $730 Save $600 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $26 $40 Save $14 with code Copied! Code: 20SPRINGWORX Copied! Code: 20SPRINGWORX See at Amazon

Kitchen

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer $90 $160 Save $70 See at Amazon

Whall Touch-Screen Toaster $60 $200 Save $140 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon

Zulay Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, 34 ounces $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro Grill and Griddle $230 $370 Save $140 See at Amazon

Momo & Nashi Air Fryer Cheat Sheet Cooking Guide Booklet $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge $18 $27 Save $9 See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $21 $43 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Fullstar 50-Piece Plastic Food Storage Containers With Lids $32 $55 Save $23 with Prime See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Home

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier $141 $230 Save $89 See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with coupon See at Amazon

Hopopro Showerhead $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $15 Save $6 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 $26 Save $6 See at Amazon

Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears $14 $21 Save $7 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $25 $102 Save $77 with coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139 $239 Save $100 See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $30 $70 Save $40 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 See at Amazon