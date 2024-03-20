These 'game-changer' storage bags instantly organize a closet, and they're $3 apiece during Amazon's Spring Sale
Is your closet already calling out for a spring refresh? No sweat — we've found what you need for that clothing-and-linens switcheroo. These Fab Totes storage bags are an "organizing game-changer," one fan says, and more than 30,000 have been sold in the past month. They've also garnered over 14,500 five-star ratings — just the ticket to the clean-and-clear closet you envision. And right now they're on super-sale, down from $42 per six-pack to just $17 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
These aren't your old-school plastic storage containers. They're breathable but still moisture-proof, and the clear windows mean you won't have to guess what's inside.
Why is it a good deal?
The on-page coupon for these Amazon faves brings them down to roughly $3 a pop — a sweet savings of almost 60%. These storage bags haven't been priced this low in at least the last six months, so if you're considering adding them to your cart, don't delay.
Why do I need these?
These bin-bag hybrids are durable and structured enough to keep contents safe and protected. A transparent window lets you see what's inside. And they're stackable, so they help you make the most of every square foot. Each bag has a storage capacity of 60 liters — plenty of room for off-season clothing, fluffy bedding, piles of random accessories and more.
The bags are moisture-proof and breathable, so your belongings should stay pristine, and their two-way stainless steel zippers are sturdy and dependable, designed to resist snagging or coming off the tracks. Side handles make them easy to lift. They fold flat when not in use, so finding space to store them is not an issue.
What reviewers say
"I was very surprised by how this fabric storage container holds its shape. I was also surprised at how much it holds," said a happy reviewer. "I used them to store blankets, beach towels and comforters. They also stack nicely. I really like that the sides are clear so you can see inside without opening them."
A second customer wrote: "I was so surprised at how compact they were in the box before opening them! Once I opened them, there is so much room for storage, very well made, and I love the clear front so I can see what’s inside! Since they’re flexible, I can stuff them full and [everything] fits! Highly recommend for light and easy organization!"
"I bought these for the workplace to store bulky blankets and neckrests that were in cardboard boxes," said another reviewer. "Two of these fit perfectly on the same shelf in the cabinets we have. I was concerned they would not be structured enough, but they do a great job and being soft-sided works better than rigid plastic totes. The carrying handles and see-through window are very helpful."
"I love the amount of space!" gushed a final fan. "My only complaint is I wish it had a hard bottom insert that would make it more sturdy. Though, it is nice that you can fold the bag up pretty small when not in use."
If you need more storage, or not quite as much, these containers are also sold in packs of two, three, four, eight and 10.
And to make packing up your off-season clothing a breeze, this No. 1 bestselling folding board is a great add-on:
Just place your article of clothing on top, fold the panels into place, and voila! It makes folding fast ... and dare we say, fun.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
