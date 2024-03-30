These 'game-changer' storage bags instantly organize a closet — and they're just over $2 apiece

Closet already calling out for a spring refresh? No sweat — we've found what you need for that clothing-and-linens switcheroo. These Fab Totes storage bags are an “organizing game-changer." More than 40,000 have been sold in the past month, and they've garnered over 14,000 five-star ratings — just the ticket to the clean-and-clear closet you envision. And right now they're on super-sale, down from $42 per six-pack to just $15 with the on-page coupon. That's over 60% off!

Why is it a good deal?

The on-page coupon for these Amazon faves brings them down to just over $2 a pop — a savings of more than 60%! These bins are priced as low as we've ever seen them, so if you're considering adding them to your cart, don't delay. (They're also available in green, black and blue for $30.)

Why do I need these?

These bin-bag hybrids are durable and structured to keep contents safe and protected. A transparent window lets you see what's inside. And they're stackable, so they help you make the most of every square foot!

Each bag has a storage capacity of 60 liters, plenty of room for a stack of off-season clothing, fluffy extra bedding, piles of random accessories and more. The bags are moisture-proof and breathable, so your belongings will stay in pristine condition, and their two-way stainless steel zippers are sturdy and dependable — they won’t snag or come off the tracks. Side handles make them super easy to lift. They fold flat when not in use, so finding space to store them is not an issue.

Buy a couple of sets of these storage bags, and you can corral the family into a game of supersized Tetris! (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

These storage bags are stackable to really maximize your space. "I can't say enough how these containers have changed my life," raved one shopper.

"I was very surprised by how this fabric storage container holds its shape. I was also surprised at how much it holds," said another reviewer. "I used them to store blankets, beach towels and comforters. They also stack nicely. I really like that the sides are clear so you can see inside without opening them."

A third customer wrote: "I was so surprised at how compact they were in the box before opening them! Once I opened them there is soooo much room for storage, very well made, and I love the clear front so I can see what’s inside! Since they’re flexible, I can stuff them full and [everything] fits! Highly recommend for light and easy organization!"

"I love the amount of space!" gushed a final fan. "My only complaint is I wish it had a hard bottom insert that would make it more sturdy. Though, it is nice that you can fold the bag up pretty small when not in use."

And to make packing up your off-season clothing a breeze, this No. 1 bestselling folding board is a great add-on:

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $13 $25 Save $12 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body and Face Lotion $11 $15 Save $4 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Eye Cream $14 $28 Save $14 See at Amazon

Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner $32 $40 Save $8 See at Amazon

Toloco Massage Gun $40 $60 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $7 $16 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Wiholl V-Neck Petal Sleeve T-Shirt $19 $24 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon

Anrabess Short-Sleeve Crewneck Dress $33 $43 Save $10 See at Amazon

Keds Champion Canvas Lace-Up Sneaker $29 $55 Save $26 See at Amazon

PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Dress $45 $61 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon