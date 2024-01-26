These cult-favorite leggings give wearers a 'fabulous tummy tuck,' and they're down to $20 with Prime

If you don’t already live in leggings, prepare to be converted. They're so comfy, supportive and versatile that you'll soon forget all about every other pair of pants you own. Great, right? Even greater: We've found a pair that even trims your middle, thanks to its clever high waist. Oh, and they’re just $20 with Prime! That's like a win-win-win!

Why is it a good deal?

At $20, this is the lowest price these leggings have been all year. When you compare them to brand-name leggings — which often have price tags that hover around $100 — they're just a fraction of the cost.

Why do I need this?

The Colorfulkoala Leggings are soft and comfortable, which is exactly what most people want in their leggings.

They have also racked up over 37,000 five-star reviews. They pass the "bend test," too, and they're designed for ultimate comfort. They also come in a huge range of colors, so you can find your favorite. They're still available in sizes XS to XL — but they're selling out fast!

What reviewers say

Let's break down all the reasons these standout leggings have shoppers so obsessed that they’re buying multiples.

So comfortable!

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings have several superior comfort factors. For starters, their high waist is seamless, so it supports you without digging. They are made with flatlock construction, which minimizes bulk, and the material used is buttery soft! It's also lightweight and moisture-wicking with a four-way stretch. So there's support, but you feel like you're almost wearing nothing. Customers are floored.

"HOLY MACRO!" a shopper declared. "They fit! And not just fit, they fit perfectly!!!! The stretch in these leggings is nothing like I’ve ever seen, and the hold makes me feel like the 175 lbs I’m aspiring to be. They hold perfectly but they’re not tight, they stretch but they are not see-through at all!"

"WOW, they nailed it," another weighed in. "Super soft, very stretchy and comfy, provides a good amount of support and look really good on."

Satisfyingly stretchy and supportive

Other shoppers agree that when it comes to fit and performance, these can’t be beat.

"I’ve been having a hard time finding a good pair of gym leggings for a reasonable price that aren’t see-through when you bend over. THIS IS IT, LADIES!," wrote a pleased customer. "They are so stretchy, yet still supportive-feeling. They are so soft... The fabric seems thin, but it’s actually still really protective... You can stretch them as much as you want, but I can’t see anything through them, so yes, they are squat-proof!"

"Do you have a mom pooch?" asks one reviewer. "I had a baby 8 months ago. I have a lil kangaroo pouch left over. These leggings make me look as if I already had that fabulous tummy tuck I’m dreaming of,"

"Extremely flattering and the waistband doesn’t cut in! The waistband is so seamless," raved a shopper. "I can’t hype this enough. Durable for the gym and very comfortable at the same time."

"The seam dips down and makes my butt look perkier than it really is," added a candid reviewer.

'Buttery soft' is how everyone describes the feel

When it comes down to the fabric and construction details, shoppers say these leggings get everything right.

"Super soft, plenty of stretch while still offering decent compression, and most importantly, NOT SEE THROUGH!!!" a shopper declared. "The side pockets are great as well, easily and comfortably fits my iPhone 7Plus. Overall, high quality and very well made, especially for the price. I will definitely be buying more pairs!"

"The term buttery soft does perfectly describe the feel, the fit is perfect and high waisted, not too high, hits right at belly button," wrote an enamored shopper. "Felt great to work out in, and I do sweat a lot, so I hate the feeling of soggy material. Very good sweat-wicking; they dry fast."

"They’re buttery soft, squat-proof and feel like a second skin! Not to mention they’re SUPER cute," wrote another reviewer. We're seeing a pattern here!

Better than the competition

Of course, Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings have drawn comparisons to high-profile peers such as Lululemon, Fabletics and P'tula — but leggings snobs say these Amazon topsellers are a cut above.

"Um, ok..these are amazing. I saw a video on YouTube that these were close to Lululemon...and I actually like these MORE. (Crazy, I know). These don’t cost $100/pair, they have good pockets, they give enough compression for belly support, they’re super stretchy, comfortable, and they stay put," wrote a fan.

Another added: "So, I am a bit of a Lululemon addict (hey, don't judge me!) and I'm used to paying $100 for a good quality yoga legging because I like things that will last. However, I took a gamble on these for $29 due to such rave reviews, and I'm absolutely AMAZED and glad I did! These fit just as good as the Lululemon Aligns, and have an incredibly similar, nearly identical fabric to Lulu's Nulu (which is buttery soft)!"

