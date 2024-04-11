These are the Amazon products our readers couldn't stop buying this week — starting at just $10

Fiskars pruning shears are just $10, down from $21 — that's over 50% off and the lowest price I've seen this garden essential in over a year.

These shears have a soft nonslip grip, and due to the shears’ low-friction coating, they easily glide through wood and resist rust. Experienced gardeners say they cut like a "hot knife through butter." That makes them easy to use, even if you can't garden like you used to because of arthritis or decreased grip strength.