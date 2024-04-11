These are the Amazon products our readers couldn't stop buying this week — starting at just $10
Curious about what fellow Yahoo readers have been buying in droves this week? Well, you're in luck. We pored over the data to see what was most eye-catching from our steady stream of reviews, gift guides and daily deal posts. Here, we've compiled the 15 products that our readers bought the most this week — and even better, most of them are still on sale!
Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears$10$21Save $11
Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender$10$20Save $10 with Prime
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$89$129Save $40
Bondic UV Glue Kit$15$16Save $1
Solpex Solar Deck Lights$30$40Save $10
Handcraft Blends Jamaican Black Castor Oil$16$25Save $9
Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks, 2-Pack$14$15Save $1
Apple AirTag, 4-Pack$75$99Save $24
Brouk & Co Capri Everyday Stripe Tote$20$40Save $20
Godboat Over-Toilet Storage, 2-Tier$24$49Save $25
Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack$18$70Save $52 with Prime and coupon
Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber$34$70Save $36 with Prime and coupon
Cali White Teeth Whitening Strip Kit$13$32Save $19
Bagail Compression Packing Cubes, 4-Pack$25$30Save $5
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10$15Save $5
Fiskars pruning shears are just $10, down from $21 — that's over 50% off and the lowest price I've seen this garden essential in over a year.
These shears have a soft nonslip grip, and due to the shears’ low-friction coating, they easily glide through wood and resist rust. Experienced gardeners say they cut like a "hot knife through butter." That makes them easy to use, even if you can't garden like you used to because of arthritis or decreased grip strength.
Never fight with your family over outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this No. 1 bestseller is much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor.
These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. They rarely dip lower than this, so we'd grab 'em while they're $40 off!
This handy device works on wood, glass, plastic, metal, rubber and even fabric. One savvy TikToker shows how the tiny welding tool is used. It squeezes out glue from one end and then hardens it using a UV light on the other. You can see it in action fixing a pair of broken eyeglass frames in seconds.
You'll get a handheld applicator, LED UV light and 4-gram tube of liquid adhesive, all of which fit neatly in a metal case.
Read more about why Bondic is a must-have.
These sun-powered LED lights light up your life outdoors. When evening rolls around, they start glowing, courtesy of Mother Nature's favorite power station. They're also durable and weather-resistant, so you can keep them up year-round. Secure them using screws or heavy-duty double-sided tape.
Add shine and moisture to the hair and skin with this oil, which the brand says also increases blood flow to the scalp, providing nutrients to hair follicles and promoting hair growth.
While a quick search for castor oil on Amazon will bring up many hits, this one sets itself apart by being unfiltered, undiluted and free of additives. The result is a pure oil filled with hydrating and strengthening fatty acids, antioxidants and proteins.
These cotton-blend socks are infused with essential oils, jojoba oil, olive oil and vitamin E. The soothing ingredients penetrate the skin and soothe deep cracks to help them heal.
You can add your favorite foot cream and let those babies soak. Think your heels are tough? These socks are tougher — with or without added moisturizers, they go to town on rough, dry skin while you kick back and relax. Watch TV, read a book or sleep while they work. It's a hands-off way to restore your heels to their former glory.
Add these trackers to frequently lost items and make your life a whole lot easier. If it's within 30 feet, your iPhone will find it, right down to the centimeter. If it's farther afield, Apple's Find My network should help you pinpoint it. Just be prepared to buy some cases so you can clip these gizmos to your keychains and other valuables.
It's not impossible to find a canvas tote that won't break the bank, but finding one that's affordable, on-trend and Oprah-approved is quite another thing.
"It’s just right for the person in your life who needs to schlep a lot of stuff," Miss O said. “You get a lot of bang for your buck with this cotton canvas tote: smart-looking, with vegan leather accents. Doesn’t it look like a more expensive bag?”
The typical Amazon price for this versatile bag is around $40, but we've seen it go as high as $80. While you might see a sale like this in the dead of winter, it's rare to see something priced so low just when you need it.
This shelf is easy to assemble, durable and will make your life much easier, fans say. Keeping items literally at hand may even help you maintain your skin-care regimen, because "out of sight, out of mind" is too true. You can also jazz up your space a bit with flowers and candles, and there's even a toilet paper holder.
Reported this shopper: "I appreciate the ingenuity of the toilet paper holder, which I’ve repurposed as a spare roll holder. It's both functional and aesthetically pleasing."
Why keep tripping over bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This top-selling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, shampoo, conditioner and emollients) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall.
There's no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these doodads. This one has thousands of great reviews and two speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces.
Check out our Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more.
This kit costs a fraction of an in-office treatment — and it uses the same ingredients. The made-in-the-USA formula is packed with 35% carbamide peroxide, which is what you'll find at the dentist. It also works quickly — we're talking results-after-first-use quickly. You'll see the full effect after about a week of daily 30-minute treatments.
It's super easy to use: Just add the formula to the tray using the syringe, then insert it into your mouth and turn on the activating light. Once your session is done, rinse off the excess.
Why packing cubes? "It’s nice to keep organized when you’re constantly packing and unpacking, and you can keep your dirty items separated from your clean items," a flight attendant explains. The four different-sized cubes have compression zippers, creating a vacuum-sealed effect that'll save valuable room in your suitcase.
See more flight attendant travel must-haves.
This popular kit can minimize the risk of dryer-related house fires — it'll do a more thorough job than you can by simply wiping the lint out. You'll be amazed by how much it sucks up!