These 13 Lego Cyber Monday deals are going off the grid tonight — our picks, from $7

With more than 3,000 pieces in all, this set isn't one you're likely to knock out in a day. But once finished, it'll look great and give out some serious Swiss Family Robinson vibes. It even comes with yellow and orange leaf patterns that you can swap out for the also-included green ones. (Behold the fall foliage without getting up from your living room floor!)

"My son got this for Christmas and he spent about 12 hours building it. The instruction book is huge. He loves this set so much. He has grand plans to use it to make stop-motion videos and all kinds of things. The set has so many little details when you start looking at it. Each room has little details like flooring, decorations and more. ... Well worth the money so far," said one parent.