These 10 gadgets with 10,000+ five-star ratings make spring gardening so much easier, starting at $10

Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a cleaning must-have or something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. Now, imagine you had access to the opinions of tens of thousands of friends from all different walks of life — if that many people rally behind something, there's no way it's a dud. No need to join any new social media groups; instead, trust the opinions of countless Amazon reviewers. They know how to differentiate something gimmicky from something great; they're a discerning bunch, and you can use their knowledge to your advantage. We scoured the site for the most popular gardening products and these are the ones shoppers rave about the most. Scroll down for our favorite Amazon gardening tools and gadgets with cult-favorite status.

Gorilla Grip Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Kneeling Pad Designed for indoor and outdoor activities, this water-resistant kneeling pad is made with extra-thick, high-density foam to stand up to things like dirt and rocks to protect your knees. $20 at Amazon

Gardening can do a number on your knees, but this extra-thick, high-density foam pad makes getting down on the ground a bit more comfortable. With more than 10,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers get behind the Gorilla Grip Kneeling Pad — but they use it for a lot more than gardening.

"Great gardening aid," an impressed customer shared. "I like to garden and have a knee that hurts when I kneel down. This is very comfortable, easy to use and provides a good spot to put small objects that you are using. I have two of them. I prefer them to knee pads"

COOLJOB Cooljob Gardening Gloves Durable, lightweight and breathable, these knit gloves have a flexible rubber coating to protect your hands while giving you a non-slip grip on your gardening tools. $14 at Amazon

Green-thumbed Amazon shoppers rave about these colorful gloves. They're lightweight and breathable, and the flexible foam latex coating keeps your hands cool and dry. Just chuck them in the washing machine between wears.

"Purchased twice already!" shared one of over 14,000 five-star reviewers. "I do A LOT of gardening, and these gloves are amazing. They hold up to the dirt and water, the only reason I have purchased twice was because I use them so much that I need to have backups!"

Thirsty yard? There's a reason this sprinkler has over 27,000 five-star reviews — it's an absolute powerhouse. It has completely customizable coverage and it's also equipped with 20 clog-resistant rubber nozzles and even comes with a built-in clean-up tool.

"Aqua Joe is the man!" gushed one shopper. "My boy Aqua Joe rightfully deserves his due credit! This sprinkler has made what used to be an annoying and tedious task, a thing of the past! Forget everything you think you know about oscillating sprinklers, because this thing reinvented them. Hands down would recommend you buy!"

Sun Joe Sun Joe Electric Garden Tiller/Cultivator Weeds, meet your worst enemy. This popular lightweight cultivator has a 2.5-Amp motor and cultivates up to 6.3 inches deep. $179 at Amazon

Planting some shrubs this spring? This popular tiller makes short work of weeding, using six blades to expertly till the soil that you otherwise would've spent hours digging. And It's electric, so you don't have to deal with strange smoke, spark plugs and more. It's small and lightweight for easy storage.

"I have been gardening for many years and am 81 now," a shopper reported. "I cannot handle the big tillers anymore and thought I would try this electric tiller. I must admit I had reservations, but thought I would give it a try. Love this tiller. I have a somewhat large garden. Plowed all of it for the spring planting with this tiller. It takes a little longer with the electrical cords but once you learn how to handle them it is well worth it by not having to mess with gasoline and trying to crank it up. The tiller has six tines and does a great job, and also is a great price."

Amazon Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears These shears have an ergonomic design with a non-slip grip and the all-steel blade has a rust-resistant coating for easy clipping. $10 at Amazon

These gardening shears have a soft, easy nonslip grip, and due to the shears’ low-friction coating, they easily glide through wood and prevent the blades from rusting, which experienced gardeners say it cuts like a “hot knife through butter.” That makes them easy to use, even if you can't garden like you used to.

"Arthritis has no more power over me," shared a happy shopper. "I was unable to use the larger cutting tools because I have nasty arthritis, but with the Fiskars it's snip and snip and snip, most times for larger diameter plants too...I am ordering another one today...Yes, it's that good."

Amoji Amoji Unisex Garden Clogs These clogs offer a bunch of clever design features: mini massaging bumps in the footbed to gently caress your feet; drainage holes to ensure water won’t get trapped inside; and a non-slip sole for stability and safety. $28 at Amazon

Available in 11 colors, ranging from classic black and white to brights like blue and red, these clogs have amassed more than 22,000 five-star reviews. Whether you trekked through dirt, spilled some coffee or decided to don these while doing yard work, the Amoji clogs are a snap to clean. Just add water (cue the hose!).

“Perfect backyard shoe and summer slipper,” one shopper shared. “I use these for slipping on when walking in my backyard with my dogs, gardening, and neighborhood walks. Perfect to clean when muddy or the accidental step in dog poop. They are very comfy (with some arch support) and cute! Many colors to choose from. Great for warm weather as my feet would get hot. No odor.”

Have a big yard with just a few brown spots? These lawn pumps let you take water and liquid fertilizer to where your sprinklers can't get to — and 54,000 Amazon shoppers say these sprayers deliver.

"They hold plenty of water or liquid fertilizer for what I need in my greenhouse," shared a happy gardener. I’ve filled one with water and one with diluted liquid fertilizer for my starter plants in the greenhouse. The sprayer works great. They’re easy to lock and lift and I like that they’re not too heavy for me. The larger two-gallon ones are great if I’m watering with the water. These I can hold up high or low. And the sprayer works just as well when watering plants on the top shelves (which is another thing my other ones suck at!)"

2WAYZ 2Wayz Hose Splitter This faucet splitter lets you hook up two hoses at once and has two shut-off valves that are larger and easier to use than the valves you find on most splitters. $24 at Amazon

Sometimes, one spout is just not enough to keep your lawn green. This splitter lets you hook up two hoses at once and has big shutoff valves that are easy to maneuver. More than 22,000 shoppers rave about it.

"I live in a Condo unit in Florida," shared a five-star fan. "I have a small courtyard with planting areas on all 4 sides. My tap is in a corner. I had a heavy-duty hose that was a chore to move enough to water the more remote areas. And doing so risked damaging bedding plants and small shrubs. I use this to split my tap. Bought a 75' hose to reach the more remote section and a 25' to reach the nearer one. This splitter is a handy tool. The levers that control the water flow do a good job of controlling it without leaks or drips."

GOOTOP Gootop Bug Zapper No traps, this gadget uses blue light to attract mosquitoes, gnats, moths and flies within 1,500 sq. ft to zap and kill. $30 at Amazon

The season for outdoor gatherings and celebrations is coming up — and we can all agree that parties are much more fun when they're bug-free. For that, let us introduce you to the Gootop Bug Zapper. It entices uninvited flying pests with a UV light and nukes them on contact. And because this is about pest control and not guest control, this gadget is housed inside a plastic grate to prevent accidental zaps. Amazon shoppers are abuzz about its effectiveness.

“Best mosquito killer around,” a pleased shopper noted. “I live in Florida and I haven’t found any product that would keep the mosquitoes away. I haven’t had an issue since I bought this machine. I am outside on the back patio at night and day and no mosquitoes! Sadly it does kill all bugs that get attracted but mosquito was my biggest issue.”

Wise Owl Outfitters Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock This mega-popular hammock can be effortlessly strung up any place you have trees. $22 at Amazon

When it's time to enjoy the garden, kick back in Amazon's No. 1 bestselling hammock. It comes in two sizes — for one (108 x 54 inches) or two people (120 x 78 inches) — and 14 colors (crimson! navy! yellow!). Made entirely of sturdy parachute nylon, it's lightweight (just 24 ounces!) and folds up to the size of an eggplant.

One customer shared: "I have bought 3 of these hammocks, one for myself, my partner and for my nephew. These are the BEST hammocks I’ve ever used. I’ve used them in all seasons, for camping, in the park, they are very durable and high quality. Could not recommend this more. Also can fit 2 people in here! You can also wrap it around you to cover the top."

