There's a Cape Cod version of Monopoly now. Here's what you can find on the board game.

CHATHAM — The board game Monopoly now has a Cape Cod version, with many familiar sights: Sagamore Bridge, CapeFLYER train service and Pilgrim Monument.

Even the banker in the game is local.

“Every Monopoly game needs a bank, and we were honored to be asked,” said Cape Cod Five Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie Dennehy on Thursday.

Businesses and nonprofits gathered at the Chatham Bars Inn for the reveal of the Cape Cod version of Hasbro’s famous game.

Even Mr. Monopoly, with his black suit and oversized head, was present for the launch of the board game that’s been a year in the making.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of such an iconic game,” said Cape Air’s Marketing Manager Mary Stanley, waiting for the reveal.

When visitors from Illinois, California or Florida come to the Cape, they’ll be able to take the board game home as a memory, she said.

The Hasbro/Top Trumps USA Cape Cod version of the Monopoly board game was revealed on May 23. Mr. Monopoly poses with the board at the Chatham Bars Inn Beach House. The game features iconic Cape Cod properties and businesses. It's available at local retailers.

Does Hasbro still own Monopoly?

Hasbro is a toy and game company founded in 1923. Doctor and nurse kits were its first toy. The company's Potato Head game was the first toy advertised on television, according to Hasbro. "Buy, sell, dream, and scheme the way to riches with the Monopoly board game!" the company says on its website. The board game is for ages 8 and older.

How did Monopoly come to be on Cape Cod?

The game is the result of a licensee/licensor partnership between Hasbro and Top Trumps USA. Top Trumps Game Manager Tim Barney emceed the event. Those selected for places on the board were vetted after a public nomination process and negotiations with Top Trumps. Barney said the nominees had to have longevity and credibility in the community and be invested in community engagement.

Half a dozen participants who were asked declined to share the price they paid to be on the game board.

“They had to interact on a public and personal level, be involved with nonprofits or great causes,” Barney said. “If we highlight them, the causes will be highlighted and benefit the community.”

The 16 Chance cards and 16 Community Chest cards each tell a story — whether about a business, a place on the Cape, or a nonprofit in the community.

What Cape Cod companies are on the board?

Cape Cod Five has several squares on the board and their logo covers the play money. Cape Cod Healthcare, Cape Cod Melody Tent, Heritage Museum and Gardens, Captain Baker’s Donut Shop, Brewster White Caps baseball team, and the Cape Cod National Seashore are all represented.

Provincetown claims the highest value property on the board. A picture of the Pilgrim Monument can be bought for $400. Race Point Lighthouse costs $350. At the lower end are the Bourne, Cape Cod Canal Railroad and Sagamore Bridges for $60 each.

Ferries, the CapeFLYER train service, and Route 6A join Cape Air as replacements for the railroad spaces. Each cost $200 to purchase.

'A unique twist to monopoly'

OpenCape took the WaterWorks location, according to Vice President of Business Operations Jennifer Brann. Born and raised on the Cape, Brann said the internet has become a necessity even though many people come to the area to "unplug.”

“It’s kind of a unique twist about Monopoly,” she said. “As a nonprofit that’s what we talk about all the time: choice and competition. Connectivity is not what it needs to be for a sustainable future.”

The games will be available at Love Live Local, other Cape vendors, and through the Top Trumps USA website. It costs $44.99. Having it sold through local retailers was intentional, according to Amanda Converse, co-founder and executive director of Love Live Local, a nonprofit that seeks to promote small independent businesses.

“They had the community in mind,” she said, of Top Trumps USA. “Now we’re etched in the game.”

