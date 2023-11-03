I write about kitchen gear for a living, and this is the stainless steel cleaner I use

Some people love a big yard, others get excited about storage space, but when I bought my house, it was the stainless steel kitchen appliances that sold me. So sleek, so shiny — for about 24 hours, that is. Because it was my first time ever owning stainless steel, I didn't realize just how quickly it starts looking scuffed-up, especially if you practically live in the kitchen, like I do. But I'm pretty sure I've found the best solution: this $20 Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish. Not only does this top-seller get the streaks out, it also smells amazing. Keep reading for my "dazzling" review.

I don't live with kids, but with all of the cooking and baking I do, I'm constantly reaching for my fridge handles with butter-coated fingers, so I imagine my appliances look like they were ravaged by toddlers. And all of them are stainless steel: my fridge, dishwasher, stovetop and range hood. While I loved the look of them when I first moved in, I soon realized I was going to be spending a lot of time wiping away the smudges. Fun! What was frustrating was that most of the cleaners I tried actually left more streaks, and what good is that?

Luckily, I learned about the Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish and figured it couldn't hurt to put it to the test. It was admittedly pricier than most of the other methods I'd tried, but if it worked, it would be worth it. Plus, I appreciated that it's made by a family-owned company, cruelty-free and has a fairly concise ingredients list.

Even the most buttery of butterfingers are no match for this stainless steel whisperer. (Britt Ross/Yahoo)

A cleaning game-changer

Stainless steel fridges are arguably the most prone to fingerprints, since we're reaching in and out of them all day. But as you can tell from the photos above, the Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish works wonders on even the greasiest residue, and does so in mere minutes.

The first time I used it, I found that massaging the spray into the stainless steel with a microfiber cloth using circular motions was the most effective when it came to buffing out stubborn spots without leaving streaks behind. I was also pleasantly surprised by how good it smelled. It trades those headache-inducing chemical odors for a light lavender scent, which my migraine-prone self is very grateful for. I actually look forward to taking it out and giving my kitchen a spritz.

Because it's made from coconut oil, it glides right over appliances super smoothly and leaves a polished-looking finish once you're done cleaning. I've even noticed that since switching to this cleaner, I don't have to wipe down my appliances as often, since it acts as a barrier to help prevent future smudges and scratches. (That said, it won't remove existing scratches, just scuff marks.)

Take a look at how well it worked on my range hood (please don't judge the before!):

Sorry, I know it's gross, but it just goes to show how effective this stuff is. And I promise to clean my hood more often from now on. (Britt Ross/Yahoo)

And it totally transformed my streaky dishwasher too:

We've all experienced those pesky water stains — but with this stuff, you won't have to stare at them for long. (Britt Ross/Yahoo)

14,000+ Amazon customers can't be wrong

I'm far from being the only fan of the Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish — thousands of reviewers swear by it for tackling a number of cleaning tasks.

One "obsessed" user wrote: "I had been cleaning my stainless steel with soap and water or stainless-safe all-purpose cleaner prior to using this product. With the previous methods, I always ended up with streaks and a cloudy appearance. This stuff is a GAME CHANGER. It leaves stainless steel glistening like it’s fresh out of the box. The scent is amazing, and because it has coconut oil in it, it leaves my hands feeling moisturized and pampered after using it."

"Without much effort, I was able to remove some stubborn water streaks on my dishwasher," raved another. "It looked like new after using this product. I had tried multiple products with no luck. Another benefit is that it seems to help repel new smudges. I just hosted a cookie baking party, and there were a lot of messy hands going in and out of my appliances, and they all look amazingly clean."

It's even great for cleaning stainless steel microwaves and grills. "This is the best stainless steel cleaner ever," gushed an impressed shopper. "I have a Weber stainless grill that was looking a little dingy (we grill 2-3 times a week). It took food stains, oil residue, BBQ sauce and everything right off with very minimal effort, unlike other products I’ve tried where it takes some elbow grease."

"My only comment would be that the 'spray' is more of a stream instead of mist," wrote a final fan. "But it makes sense, since the solution is thick." That said, they also wrote that it "works great," adding, "I never thought something would make me actively look for stainless steel to polish, but here I am about to polish my garbage can."

I love this stuff so much, I even got some for my parents as a gift — if that's not an endorsement, I don't know what is.

And to ensure a streak-free finish, grab a pack of these "fish scale" cleaning cloths:

"I bought these to save on paper towels," shared a five-star reviewer. "My housekeeper and I agree that these cut the drying time down, don’t leave streaks, are super absorbent and no lint! I use them to clean my glasses, too, and they do a terrific job without getting the glasses wet first."

