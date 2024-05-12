Therapet Super Stars honored at annual awards banquet

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Therapet Therapy Animals honored their human and animal volunteers at their annual awards banquet on Thursday.

PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen across East Texas amid geomagnetic storm

The following volunteers were honored for their service to East Texas on Thursday:

Therapet Louis and Stephanie Eby are the therapy team of the year. Photo courtesy of Therapet.

Therapet Ruby and Vanessa Olson are new therapy team of the year. Olson is also the new human volunteer of the year. Photo Courtesy of Therapet.

Wes Reed is the human volunteer of the year. Photo courtesy of Therapet.

Therapet Chuck and Mary Strand are the visitation team of the year. Photo courtesy of Therapet.

Therapet Kate and Claudia Schmitt are the new visitation team of the year. Photo courtesy of Therapet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.