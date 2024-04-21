Theo the therapy dog brings loving paws to lessons at New Mexico School for the Deaf

Apr. 20—When Theo walks into any classroom at the New Mexico School for the Deaf, he gets the best reception any visitor could hope for.

Smiles. Hugs. Claps. And lots of love.

In fact, when Theo, a blue heeler mix, enters the room wearing a red bandana around his neck as if he is Superdog, the math, reading and science lessons quickly turn into petting classes.

"When we're bored or sad he makes our day," said middle school student Ariele Vest through an interpreter as she pet Theo.

His owner, Bonnie Bowers, said Theo is a therapy dog. Some people confuse service dogs and therapy dogs, but there's a significant difference, Bowers said during a recent interview and tour of the school, which serves 186 students from preschool through 12th grade.

"Service dogs serve one person — opening doors, retrieving objects, making them feel safe," Bowers said.

"A therapy dog's job is going out and giving affection to other people," she said.

Most of the students and teachers at the school ate up that warmth and gave plenty back to the confident canine with a movie star swagger.

Initially cautious when he spotted a photographer with a camera in her hand, Theo soon became an attention hog. His eyes seemed to say, "Ready for my close-up!"

All he had to do was sit in the center of a room and all eyes were on him — and lots of hands, too. His very presence seemed to calm and focus the students, regardless of their grade level, several teachers at the school said.

"He just brings a lightness," said teacher Cindy Ulmer-Tilman through an interpreter as Theo settled down in her class of second and third graders.

That's not to say some students don't want to engage in some animal antics. Speaking through an interpreter, student Liam Mohan-Litchfield said what he liked best about the dog is "if you take his collar off he goes wild."

Perhaps, but studies show therapy dogs can decrease anxiety and lower blood pressure for those who pet them. Bowers said he provides emotional support as well.

A counselor at the school who began working there last year, Bowers said she adopted 4-year-old Theo from a rescue organization in Ohio when he was just 3 months old.

She trained her shy new friend with some help from a puppy school and got him licensed as a therapy dog through Therapy Dogs International in 2021, she said.

She said she began bringing him to the campus in January. He became an extra attraction for students stopping by her office.

"The kids would come by [the office] and sign, 'Dog here?', " she said. "Everybody feels better when he comes."

Slowly, she began bringing him to class for visits. Now it's a regular routine on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

A lot of the students said they like Theo's scent. Bowers said she bathes him twice a month, and it's not difficult to get him into the walk-in shower at home as she explains to him he can't go to school if he doesn't smell nice.

Noting the red bandana Theo was wearing Friday, she said: "When he puts that on, he knows he's on the job."

She paused for a moment before adding, "I mean, when I put that on."

Watching Theo interact with some middle school students, substitute teacher Levi Anderson said through an interpreter the interplay is "really nice."

"Dogs can be really good therapists for kids," he added. "Dogs don't talk back. They just give love, and that's the kind of support all these kids need sometime."