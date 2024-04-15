Then & Now: Kenilworth Hotel, Paxton

Paxton Dental Care, 672 Pleasant St., is in a reworked house that was built after the hotel burned.

The stone well on the right of this photo, from about 1900, still stands.

The Kenilworth Hotel, like the Summit House before it, attracted out-of-town visitors to Paxton. Some came by a motor service the owner set up between the hotel and the Tatnuck area of Worcester.

The 25-room Kenilworth was built in 1896 as a country hotel, a getaway for those seeking relaxation or a spot to rest for travelers. The three-story hotel, near the town common, had modern plumbing and gas lighting, its interior walls lined with North Carolina pine.

It was built on the spot of the Summit House, a smaller hotel that burned in 1885. These days, the land is home to Paxton Dental Care, 672 Pleasant St.

Modern sleuths might know that the circular stone formation to the right of the dental office parking lot dates to the days of the Kenilworth. The stones, which topped a water well, are visible in some century-old photos of the long-gone hotel.

Businessman William H. Hamilton was the original owner of the hotel. Hotel Pleasant in Worcester was another of his holdings.

The Paxton hotel's stately first-floor meeting and dining rooms made it a popular spot for social and business groups to gather. In February 1908, cashiers and office employees at Denholm & McKay department store in downtown Worcester were treated to a sleigh ride and dinner at the Kenilworth.

A succession of owners and improvements followed Hamilton's tenure. His sale of the hotel to John F. Daniels in August 1900 was prompted by his need to pay increased attention to Hotel Pleasant. Daniels, with North Brookfield roots, was involved in the running of the Paxton Inn.

In January 1924, after a few more deed transfers, the hotel was bought by two Worcester men, W. M. Lauf and H.W. Kerig. Their first order of business was a name change to Greystone Lodge. Newspaper advertisements pitched holiday dinner-dances. The Paxton Fire Department held its annual banquet at the lodge on May 24, 1927.

At one point, the Greystone was bought by Jack McGrath of Worcester, a noted wrestler and promoter.

On the morning of Oct. 26, 1927, Greystone guest John Higgins of Worcester was awoken before dawn by the smell of smoke, according to news accounts at the time. The stairs of the hotel were filled with flames. Higgins found a rope ladder and lowered himself from a third-floor window to the ground. An alarm was sounded.

Paxton firefighters hurried to the scene. Backup from Worcester was summoned. But it was too late. Flames had swallowed the building.

The hotel was never rebuilt.

McGrath sold the parcel to Mary M. Daniher, a selectman in Holden in the early 1930s. A two-family house was built on the lot. In 1960, the property was purchased by Dr. Richard Dowd. He converted the first floor to a dental office. In 1992, Dr. Scott Siemen took over the practice and the building. He runs Paxton Dental Care.

Thank you to the Paxton Historical Commission and Dr. Scott Siemen of Paxton Dental Care for their assistance with this story.

