The tummy-taming shapewear shoppers say is 'far superior' to Skims is 60% off for Black Friday

If you're new to shapewear or haven't shopped for it in a while, we have good news: The latest and greatest pieces not only smooth you out and elevate your look, they also keep you comfortable. Ideal for date night, work and cocktail parties, and — most importantly right now — dressing up for holiday festivities, this bodysuit is designed to give you sleek thighs, lift your backside and tame that tummy. And you get all that with the FeelinGirl Seamless Bodysuit, now a whopping 60% off courtesy of Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Why is it a good Black Friday deal?

Shapewear can be pricey. At department stores, you can expect to find a similar bodysuit for up $150, but this one on sale for Black Friday for as low as $28 — that's 60% off! (Prices vary depending on size and color.)

Why do I need this?

If you're looking for support that makes you feel confident, the FeelinGirl Seamless Bodysuit is designed to enhance your curves. It helps tuck the tummy, slim the thighs and smooth the back. It features firm compression with three-layer stretchy fabric, while a breathable polyester/spandex blend keeps you cool. It also has adjustable straps so you can customize the fit.

Lightweight and breathable, it comes in nude (for layering under light-colored fabrics), black, coffee and purple and is available in sizes XS to 5XL.

Tame that tummy and smooth those thighs — at a massive discount!

What reviewers say:

Over 6,000 shoppers rave about how well this bodysuit works to keep lumps and bumps contained while still allowing you to breathe. Some shoppers even rave that this shapewear is better than Kim Kardashian's Skims.

"I purchased this to wear underneath a form-fitting dress," shared one of them. "This bodysuit is perfect because it does support the breast, smooth out back cleavage (LOL) and lift the butt. And with all this going on, it feels comfortable and airy. I actually slept in it to control bloating at night."

"This is far superior to any of my Skims. Sorry not sorry, Kim," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it looks ridiculously tiny straight out the packaging but, it is shapewear not clothing. One thing I noticed immediately is how high quality the fabric is. It’s so smooth and soft but with great hold and the thigh openings are flat and don’t give sausage legs at all. Definitely gives awesome definition to the booty. One thing I noticed was the beautiful hold on the lower back to further make that booty pop. Nice touch!"

"This body shaper is amazing ... it makes you feel your best," wrote another amazed shopper. "My friends thought I did a tummy tuck when I wore this under my dress. I'm in love with it ... the quality is better than Skims. I 💯 recommend."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

