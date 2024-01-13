'The truck was freed!': These traction mats can get your car out of a snow jam and they're just $19

This is turning out to be a banger of a winter! If you don't want to get into any sticky driving situations — we've got an ounce of prevention for those times when the conditions are quite as slick as you need them to be. We're talking about the WawaAuto All-Weather Traction Mats — they're portable, easy-to-store mats that can give your tires something to grab onto when nothing else is available — and they're only $19.

Why is this a good deal?

If you get stuck in mud or ice, it can derail your entire day. This is an inexpensive gadget that can save you from an expensive problem, especially when you consider the average cost of a tow truck is around $100. Competing products cost $60 or more and aren't as easy to store, either!

Why do I need this?

The wet whirring sound of a firmly-lodged tire is one we all dread. It usually means you're going nowhere fast unless you have someone to help push the car out of the hole — and even then, that person will likely end up covered head to toe in mud. The problem is that tires need something solid to grip, and mud provides no traction.

The WawaAuto Traction Mats slide in front of and under your tire to give your vehicle something to propel off of. Each one is capable of handling up to 3.5 tons of weight, and they give you an option for getting yourself out of a sticky situation. Better yet, these are specifically designed for cars, not trucks, so they fit easily into your trunk and can be kept on-hand for when they're needed.

Un-stuck yourself with these portable traction mats. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

"Great for icy traction," one driver said. "Just used these on a FWD car trying to get up a steep pure ice driveway in MN. Took like 2 seconds to unfold, didn’t have to shove under tires that far. They didn’t move a bit on the ice as the car tires gripped it and easily moved. Great product so far. Got them to use for camper and SUV."

Another reviewer wrote, "I have used these two times so far for getting unstuck. The first time was last year with my wife's Hyundai Elantra that was stuck in some deep wet snow. Second time I just used them with a big rear-wheel drive passenger van that was stuck on some snow and ice trying to get up a slightly inclined driveway. Worked well both times! I am giving these 5 stars and would definitely buy again."

"Two of these, folded and stacked, measure 7x11x2 inches — easily stowable under a car seat. Probably they don't work as well as the full-sized traction boards, but you have to be a dedicated off-roader with plenty of roof rack space to carry those. I judge that these would be plenty sturdy enough and work well, on snow," said another shopper.

"Our elderly neighbor hadn’t cleared the snow by their mailbox ... the mail truck got stuck," shared a five-star fan. "All of the neighbors gathered around, trying to help. They had shovels, ice melt, boards… three men tried to push the truck free. I’d bought these as a 'just in case something ever happens' ... we slid them under the back tires of the mail truck and with a little more pushing from the front the truck was freed!"

Need some extra cold weather roadside assistance? This gadget can clear up snow off your car in a jiffy.

"Living in northern Wisconsin, I wish I had known of these sooner," lamented a grateful reviewer. "They work amazingly. I will never use a regular snowbrush again. These allow me to take a large amount of snow off in one stroke — and I can even reach my SUV roof with the telescoping handle! I also love the material it is made of; the foam does not get wet, so no more throwing a snow-wet brush in my car. I highly recommend it — bought one for myself and three for gifts."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

