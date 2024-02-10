The Stanleys he'll enjoy will get to him by Valentine's Day
From the classic lunchbox to insulated thermoses, these gifts will arrive on time for your sweetheart.
Right now, you can't go anywhere without seeing something about those wildly popular Stanley Quencher tumblers. You probably know that long before Gen Z got ahold of these mugs and put them on TikTok and started carrying them around for emotional support, Stanley was a favorite of construction workers, long-haul truckers and camping enthusiasts. Stanley has been making solid products since 1913 and if you’re looking for a well-built Valentine's Day gift that your husband or boyfriend will appreciate, we've rounded up some favorite Stanely thermoses from Amazon that will arrive by Valentine's Day. Scroll on for our picks.
Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug
Classic 10-Qt Lunch Box
Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide-Mouth Bottle
Stanley French Press 48oz with Double Vacuum Insulation
Classic Perfect-Brew Pour Over Set Gift Set
Classic Vacuum Insulated Food Jar
Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide-Mouth Bottle 2 Qt.
Here's a way to get him in on the Stanley craze, all while letting him throw his coffee into his work bag without a worry. The narrow design fits nicely in a car cupholder or a side pocket of a backpack. It'll keep drinks hot for up to seven hours and cold for up to 10.
"Husband wanted for his coffee for work for his desk," wrote a doting wife. "Does not leak at all. He can fill with coffee or drink & put it in his work bag & go on about his day leakfree. Absolutely recommend. I ordered him the 20 oz size. I think I'm going to order myself one in a different color to toss in my large Gucci bag ... this one will be sooo much easier to toss into my bag with no leak worries while in the city instead of trying to carry around my 40 oz Stanley."
You’ve probably seen a lunchbox like the Stanley Classic in a 1950s TV show. It’s a classic, and for good reason: made of steel, it’s incredibly durable and will last for generations. It also has a hefty 10-quart capacity, which can store all sorts of sandwiches and snacks. Fred Flintstone and Ralph Kramden wouldn't think of leaving the house without it; neither should you.
“It's in its 5th year of daily use,” wrote a five-star reviewer on Amazon. “It's been carried, knocked over, dropped in parking lots and on concrete floors, bumped into walls and door facings... I haven't tried running over it with my truck yet; I might wait a while before I do that. If you are into packing your lunch with a little vintage style and class, and you want a lunch box that will literally last for years or decades... Then this is indeed the one to go with. Mine has battle scars now and I think it's cool. It will probably acquire more. I plan on using this Stanley lunch box another 5 years and hopefully for decades to come."
This BPA-free Stanley bottle is the perfect complement to the classic lunchbox. The retro-looking stainless steel cutie is leakproof and holds 2 quarts of your favorite beverage. Vacuum-insulated, it can keep hot drinks steamy for up to 32 hours and cold drinks iced for up to 160 hours. (Whoa.) It also comes with an 8-ounce lid that doubles as a cup.
"The Stanley thermos is hands down the best insulating beverage holder I’ve come across," said a happy sipper. "The Stanley thermos is hands down the best insulating beverage holder I’ve come across. Best of all it is built to pretty much last a lifetime. My girlfriend gifted this to me a little over a year ago and I never got around to leaving a review. It keeps coffee hot a seemingly unlimited amount of time. The option to screw on the extra lid that can double as a cup is really nice too."
The Stanley French Press Mug is made of sturdy stainless steel and has an easy-to-clean filter and double-wall vacuum-insulated design that keeps coffee hot for up to four hours. Coffee lovers rejoice: The great outdoors just got greater.
"I drink 'rot-gut' coffee that can take stains out of pavement. This press made me feel like I went to a bistro to get my morning joe," a five-star fan said. "It really is that good, and it keeps the remaining coffee pretty warm so you don't need to feel rushed. I've had multiple coffee apparatuses in the past that always feel a bit flimsy. This thing is a tank. You can just feel the durability in your hands. It's also very easy to clean, and that's important for not winding up with gritty grounds in your coffee."
If pour-over java is more your style, the Stanley Camp Pour-Over Set is your new best friend. Its stainless steel filter is more eco-friendly than the disposable ones and you'll even get a Stanley mug for sipping out of.
"I use this thing constantly when I travel," wrote a satisfied customer. "It’s very easy to use and clean. And if you have a bigger container (jar, large cup, etc.) you can brew a whole pot of coffee with it. Fantastic for people who don’t like the filter-pack coffeemakers at a lot of hotels. Just warm up water in the microwave, pour into the filter and in a couple of minutes you have a great cup of coffee."Enjoy the perfect cup with this No. 1 bestseller.
Everybody knows that homemade stew, soup and chili are better the day after ... but only if you can enjoy them piping hot. Luckily, the Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Food Jar has double walls to keep your grub hot for hours at a time. Its leak-resistant cap helps prevent spills, and the wide-mouth opening makes it easy to consume your food.
"Better than advertised!" raved an impressed fan. "It says it will keep food hot or cold for 15 hours. I took my soup to work and ended up eating something else. When I got home from my 12-hour shift, I poured it in a plastic container and it was still hot 17 hours from the time it was filled."
This mega-popular insulated bottle can keep drinks hot or cold for hours, making it perfect for tailgating and camping. The container's double-wall vacuum insulation ensures your drink stays hot or cold for up to 24 hours. Plus, it's made from durable, BPA-free stainless steel, so it's going to last you for years. It's travel-friendly, thermo-regulating and dishwasher-safe.
"I got this for my hubby for work so he could have coffee at work," wrote a generous wife. "He can fit a whole pot in here and it stays hot all day. I like that you can turn the spout to pour out what you need without having to remove a lid and let all the heat out. He likes that it’s orange because he works in construction."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.