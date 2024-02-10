The Stanleys he'll enjoy will get to him by Valentine's Day

Here's a way to get him in on the Stanley craze, all while letting him throw his coffee into his work bag without a worry. The narrow design fits nicely in a car cupholder or a side pocket of a backpack. It'll keep drinks hot for up to seven hours and cold for up to 10.

"Husband wanted for his coffee for work for his desk," wrote a doting wife. "Does not leak at all. He can fill with coffee or drink & put it in his work bag & go on about his day leakfree. Absolutely recommend. I ordered him the 20 oz size. I think I'm going to order myself one in a different color to toss in my large Gucci bag ... this one will be sooo much easier to toss into my bag with no leak worries while in the city instead of trying to carry around my 40 oz Stanley."