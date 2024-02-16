The Kohl's Presidents' Day sale is epic — save up to 70% on KitchenAid, Levi's, Ninja and more
Pull out that shopping list: The Presidents' Day sale at Kohl's is about to solve all your problems, with serious deals on clothes, bedding, kitchen appliances and more. Grab some flattering jeans, replace that weary vacuum, zhush up your bedroom with fresh sheets — and save a fortune. The deals don't stop at the listed sale prices: Kohl's is currently giving everyone an extra 15% off with the code YOUSAVE15 and Kohl's Card holders will score up to 30% off at checkout. Our picks below show the sale price with the 15% off coupon code applied (where applicable), so be sure to type in or select the code at checkout. You can also score even more stellar deals across the internet — we've gathered all the best Presidents' Day sales for you. Now ... let's get presidential!
Best Kohl's Presidents' Day kitchen deals
For the uninitiated, an extra-large-capacity air fryer will change your life. This one makes food prep easier and faster than anything you do on the stovetop.
Much more than a traditional air fryer, this Foodi is eight devices in one. It can expertly air fry, roast, broil, bake, toast and more. Plus, it's designed to accommodate larger and flatter foods, like pizza.
This beloved stand mixer from KitchenAid will be your best friend for whipping up delicious treats. The whisk, dough hook and flat beater attachments will help meet all your baking needs.
We love a slow-cooker meal in the dead of winter — after all, it's the time of stews, soups, and other cozy slurp-ables. This handy unit from Hamilton Beach will defrost frozen meat first, then cook it until it's perfectly done, with flexible time and temperature options for ideal results every time you use it.
If you're looking to replace your old, scratched-up cookware, check out this NeverStick set from Ninja, a trusted name in kitchenware. You'll get an 8-inch frying pan, a 10.25-inch frying pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan with glass lid, a 2.5-quart saucepan with glass lid, a 3-quart saucepan with glass lid and a 6.5-quart saucepan with glass lid.
This wildly popular blender has amassed quite a fan base, and it’s no surprise why: The Magic Bullet comes with multiple cup sizes (a tall, a short, and a "party mug"), is super easy to clean, and is the perfect size for whatever delicious nosh or diet-conscious elixir you have in mind. While many people use it to up their fruit and veggie consumption with a yummy smoothie, this handy appliance can do a lot more — it chops, mixes, and grinds.
This spacious air fryer-toaster oven combo unit boasts the brand's Sure-Crisp air fry convection function, which circulates air around food as it cooks, making for evenly cooked and crisped food every time. It also holds a lot considering the svelte size, fitting everything from six slices of toast to a 12-inch pizza, 5-pound chicken or even a 9-inch by 11-inch baking pan.
The Ninja can blend anything from fruit and ice to veggies and broths in just seconds. The included Auto-iQ technology provides preset programs that do the work for you, so you can just press a button and enjoy exactly what you're after without any guesswork.
Best Kohl's Presidents' Day home deals
You're gonna be tzumin' around the house with this cordless wonder, which clocks in at an almost feather-light weight of under 5 pounds. It'll quickly switch from a regular stick vac to handheld, and it has an included crevice tool for all those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.
Available in a dozen designs, the Big One blanket is a Kohl's classic for a reason. It's ultra-plush, huge (60-by-72 inches), and cheap enough that you can grab a couple to stay toasty for the rest of winter.
Starting at $95 for the 20-inch carry-on option (25-inch and 28-inch options are $122 and $143 with the coupon code, respectively), this hardside luggage will have you covered on all of your adventures. There's even a USB port and hanging pocket in the carry-on size for easy access to chargers and essentials.
A bedroom refresh is just the ticket to prepare for spring, and you can score 400-count sheets in a wide variety of colors and patterns for under $50 for a Queen set (prices vary depending on size and selection).
Best Kohl's Presidents' Day clothing deals
This high-waist style lengthens your legs (especially when you add a heel) and smooths your middle thanks to its flat, wide elastic waistband and generously stretchy material.
Stay warm without weighing yourself down with this mixed-media jacket. It has a quilted front, inner lining and long sleeves with thumb holes that are perfect for pulling down over chilly hands.
These Levi's are classics for a reason. The denim is durable yet comfortable, and the flattering above-the-hip cut makes these jeans a go-to for pairing with blouses, tees, turtlenecks and more.
Its reviewers say this lightweight raincoat keeps you "perfectly dry" on wet days. It's made from Columbia's waterproof Hyrdroplus fabric, which stands up against the hardest of downpours — even that dreaded wintertime sleet.
Best Kohl's Presidents' Day shoe deals
The ankle-height version of Ugg's classic boots are on sale in multiple colors — chestnut, black, and stone gray. You'll love tucking your fleece leggings or jeans into these babies during the rest of winter.
There's a reason these slip-ons have "joy" in the name — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you don them. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar add a cloud-like vibe.
Run, don't walk — these stylish runners are a steal right now at just $55 a pair. They promise lasting support and superb comfort for running, walking or simple all-day casual wear.