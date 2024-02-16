The Kohl's Presidents' Day sale is epic — save up to 70% on KitchenAid, Levi's, Ninja and more

Pull out that shopping list: The Presidents' Day sale at Kohl's is about to solve all your problems, with serious deals on clothes, bedding, kitchen appliances and more. Grab some flattering jeans, replace that weary vacuum, zhush up your bedroom with fresh sheets — and save a fortune. The deals don't stop at the listed sale prices: Kohl's is currently giving everyone an extra 15% off with the code YOUSAVE15 and Kohl's Card holders will score up to 30% off at checkout. Our picks below show the sale price with the 15% off coupon code applied (where applicable), so be sure to type in or select the code at checkout. You can also score even more stellar deals across the internet — we've gathered all the best Presidents' Day sales for you. Now ... let's get presidential!

Best Kohl's Presidents' Day kitchen deals

Kohl's Hamilton Beach Programmable 6-Quart Defrost Slow Cooker $51 $80 Save $29 with code We love a slow-cooker meal in the dead of winter — after all, it's the time of stews, soups, and other cozy slurp-ables. This handy unit from Hamilton Beach will defrost frozen meat first, then cook it until it's perfectly done, with flexible time and temperature options for ideal results every time you use it. Save $29 with code Copied! YOUSAVE15 $51 at Kohl's

Kohl's Magic Bullet Single-Serve Blender $40 $60 Save $20 This wildly popular blender has amassed quite a fan base, and it’s no surprise why: The Magic Bullet comes with multiple cup sizes (a tall, a short, and a "party mug"), is super easy to clean, and is the perfect size for whatever delicious nosh or diet-conscious elixir you have in mind. While many people use it to up their fruit and veggie consumption with a yummy smoothie, this handy appliance can do a lot more — it chops, mixes, and grinds. $40 at Kohl's

Kohl's Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven $64 $105 Save $41 with code This spacious air fryer-toaster oven combo unit boasts the brand's Sure-Crisp air fry convection function, which circulates air around food as it cooks, making for evenly cooked and crisped food every time. It also holds a lot considering the svelte size, fitting everything from six slices of toast to a 12-inch pizza, 5-pound chicken or even a 9-inch by 11-inch baking pan. Save $41 with code Copied! YOUSAVE15 $64 at Kohl's

Kohl's Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ $85 $140 Save $55 with code The Ninja can blend anything from fruit and ice to veggies and broths in just seconds. The included Auto-iQ technology provides preset programs that do the work for you, so you can just press a button and enjoy exactly what you're after without any guesswork. Save $55 with code Copied! YOUSAVE15 $85 at Kohl's

Best Kohl's Presidents' Day home deals

Kohl's Tzumi Upright Dry Zip Vacuum $25 $80 Save $55 You're gonna be tzumin' around the house with this cordless wonder, which clocks in at an almost feather-light weight of under 5 pounds. It'll quickly switch from a regular stick vac to handheld, and it has an included crevice tool for all those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. $25 at Kohl's

Kohl's Samsonite Ziplite 5 Hardside Spinner Luggage $95 $280 Save $185 with code Starting at $95 for the 20-inch carry-on option (25-inch and 28-inch options are $122 and $143 with the coupon code, respectively), this hardside luggage will have you covered on all of your adventures. There's even a USB port and hanging pocket in the carry-on size for easy access to chargers and essentials. Save $185 with code Copied! YOUSAVE15 $95 at Kohl's

