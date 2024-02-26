'The flight attendants wanted one, too!': This $14 phone mount lets you watch movies on your phone, hands-free

We often hear and look for the products that flight attendants swear by, but every now and then, even the flight crew members get ideas on what qualifies as must-have travel gear from passengers they serve in the friendly skies. This is the case with this customer-favorite universal phone mount that lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from your phone at eye level on any flight — and best of all, it's a mere $14 on Amazon.

Why is this a good deal?

While the product itself is already extremely affordable, the lavender colorway is 22% off right now, bringing its sale price down to just $14. Also, given how much you're bound to use this while you travel, we're willing to bet it's well worth it.

Why do I need this?

If you're into hands-free convenience, then this universal phone mount is right up your alley. While some travelers opt for a tablet or laptop to watch their shows on the plane, those extra devices also add additional bulk to your carry-on or personal-item bags. With today's smartphones having screens large enough for comfortable viewing, why not just use the device that fits right in your pocket?

Compatible with almost all smartphone devices ranging from the iPhone 15 lineup to most Samsung phones, this phone mount has a strong clamp that attaches to the tray table at your seat (when upright or pulled down), your luggage handle, gym equipment and more. It also has dual joints with 360-degree rotation, allowing you to view videos in both portrait and landscape modes.

What thousands of shoppers love most, though, is that (as shown in the photo below), this mount places your phone at eye level, so you can comfortably watch your favorite show or movie without neck strain.

The mount is available in three colors (black, lavender and pink).

This universal phone mount places your phone at eye level so you can comfortably binge a new series on your next flight. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

With over 12,000 five-star reviews, shoppers can't stop raving about why this universal phone mount is worth the investment. In fact, several reviewers who've specifically used it while flying said their flight attendants wanted the 4-1-1 on the gadget so they could snag one for themselves.

"The flight attendants wanted one, too!" one five-star reviewer wrote. "This attaches securely and puts your phone at just the right angle and height so that you can sit in a position of comfort and not end up with a crick in your neck. The flight attendants on my first flight two weeks ago were asking for the link to this because they were so impressed."

If you're worried about it accidentally falling, another impressed reviewer said it didn't budge during a turbulent flight. "Surprised that it held on really well during turbulence and when a flight attendant smacked it accidentally," the shopper wrote.

Be warned, though, you're going to get lots of admiring stares and questions from fellow passengers and even the flight crew. "I've used this thing on like a dozen flights now and it's so useful for pretty much any airplane setup," said another reviewer. "A flight attendant even complimented me on it and then the other people in my row started asking where I got it."

Shoppers did say, though, that they wish it came with a carrying case, but it's so small that it easily fits in a tech pouch or in any small pocket in your hand luggage.

