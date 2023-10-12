The COVID guide: Everything you need to know about the current state of variants, masking, vaccines and more

Here’s a guide for everything you need to know about COVID-19 — from variant- and case-tracking to the most up-to-date public health recommendations.

Are cases currently increasing or decreasing? With less testing and fewer people reporting positive test results to their doctor, case counts are no longer a reliable metric. Instead, officials are using hospitalizations as a key indicator to gauge how prevalent COVID is in the U.S. After an upswing in early August, hospitalizations began to decrease slightly after peaking in September. This week’s national forecast of hospitalizations from the CDC “predicts that the number of daily COVID-19 hospital admissions will remain stable or have an uncertain trend, with 660 to 6,000 daily COVID-19 hospital admissions likely reported on November 6.”

What COVID variant is dominant right now? EG.5, nicknamed “Eris,” was first detected in the United States in April and currently accounts for more cases than any other variant in the U.S. It’s closely related to the Omicron XBB variants that had been circulating months before, and symptoms appear to be similar to other COVID variants — including fever, cough, stuffy or runny nose, sore throat and loss of taste or smell. You can follow the latest COVID variant surveillance on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website , with data updated on Fridays.

When do I need to wear a mask? Masking at this point is a personal choice , but the CDC suggests using hospital admission levels in your area to determine whether a mask is necessary. You can check hospital admission levels by county here , with data updated by the CDC weekly. The CDC also recommends wearing a mask indoors around others at home and in public for at least 10 days if you test positive for COVID, and wearing a mask around others for up to 10 days if you’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive .

Can I use an expired test? The Food and Drug Administration has revised expiration dates for some tests to extend them by several months. Follow this link , find your test’s name, click on Extended Expiration Date, and check the lot number on your box to see the new expiration date for your test.

How accurate are at-home tests? The Food and Drug Administration says that at-home COVID antigen tests (aka rapid tests) are less precise than molecular tests (i.e., the PCR tests performed at a hospital or clinic), and false negatives may be more likely to happen, especially if the test is taken shortly after infection or when you don’t have symptoms. If you get a negative result on an at-home COVID test, the FDA recommends testing again 48 hours later, even if you don’t have symptoms. PCR tests are still considered the gold standard in COVID testing, but experts believe at-home tests should still be able to pick up newer variants like Eris (EG.5) and Pirola (BA.2.86) .

Are tests free? As of Sept. 25, every household in the U.S. can order four free rapid COVID tests to be mailed directly to their home. You can place your order here . The federal government also has programs that provide free COVID tests beyond those “to uninsured individuals and underserved communities.”

Who should get boosted? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get the updated monovalent vaccine, which became available in September. The updated vaccine targets the XBB 1.5 Omicron strain, and is expected to be effective against currently circulating variants. Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, which use mRNA technology, are approved for anyone 6 months old and up. Anyone age 12 and up is eligible for the updated Novavax vaccine, which uses a more traditional protein-based approach.

Are vaccines free? COVID vaccines are covered by insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. The federal Bridge Access Program provides free COVID vaccines for uninsured and underinsured adults, and the federal Vaccines for Children program provides vaccines for children at no cost. But the U.S. government is no longer buying and distributing vaccines, which has led to a rocky rollout with some canceled appointments as individual doctors offices, pharmacies and insurance companies handle the process themselves.

Can you get COVID and flu shots at the same time? Yes. Research shows there’s only a slightly higher chance of experiencing side effects such as pain at the injection site or fatigue, and there’s no decrease in benefit. Experts suggest doing whatever is most convenient, and you can opt for both shots in the same arm or one in each arm.