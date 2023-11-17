The brand-new Alexa-enabled Echo Pop smart speaker is down to $18 for Black Friday

Not everyone wants a huge smart assistant in their home. Sure, the Echo Show offers a great display, but sometimes you just want the bare minimum — to enjoy the most essential features without all the rest. That's where the Echo Pop comes in. This compact smart speaker measures just 3.6 inches tall, but it's a giant help. It has Eero functionality built in (to extend your Wi-Fi), along with all of the Alexa voice controls you could ask for — plus extra privacy features. And the best part, you can snag it on sale for just $18 (down from $40) for Black Friday.

Why is this a good Black Friday deal?

The Echo Pop is a small but powerful smart speaker that's well worth the cost, even at retail prices — but at over 50% off, this price not only matches the all-time low but is also an absolute steal.

Why do I need this?

The Echo Pop was built with small spaces in mind. It's the smart speaker for people who want a device in the bedroom or the bathroom, but one that's less invasive and with a smaller footprint. While the Echo Pop can produce quite a bit of sound, it's not quite as beefy as its larger, louder cousins.

That said, it comes with the same functionality. You get full access to Alexa and can ask it to play music, audiobooks and much more. Even better, the Echo Pop includes the Eero functionality — it acts as a mesh router relay point, expanding your Wi-Fi if you use a compatible system.

There are many useful privacy features, too. The light bar at the top of the Echo Pop indicates when Alexa is listening, and the Mic Off button is a physical disconnect for the microphone. You can ensure the device won't listen in on your conversations with just a tap, if that concerns you.

Add an (Echo) Pop of color to your smart home.

What reviewers say

Over 14,000 five-star fans are loving the features of this powerful little helper.

"Small but mighty!!!" wrote one big fan. "I currently have my Echo Pop on my bedside table. I use it everyday from morning to night. It was very easy to setup via the Alexa app. The app is great for controlling your device and setting up functions from your morning and bedtime routine, reminding you to drink water and take out your trash and my personal favorite playing my Spotify playlists, plus more!"

"I had never heard of it, I didn’t need it, but now I wish I bought more," said one pleased impulse shopper. "The device arrived the next day. I downloaded the Alexa app and plugged it in as instructed, it practically set itself up. The sound is clear and louder than I expected, much better and less expensive than the highly rated off-brand speaker I previously bought on Amazon. Plus the Echo Pop makes lists, sets alarms and timers, my calls are clear, I’ve played music on Spotify and Amazon, it connects to my Audible account and I’ve had no issues with voice recognition. This is my first Amazon device, it’s only been a day and I’m still discovering features, but so far I’m happy with the purchase."

Already have an Echo Dot, you say? This new release pairs beautifully with its older bro and will only enhance your home system, fans say.

This happy shopper shared, "I really like this little speaker. It takes up about half the space of a Dot, but I think the sound quality is still right there. Now I'm not trying to compare this to any high-priced, surround sound audio system, but for the purposes of our house, it works great. We like to have music playing most nights, and we've got this one in the kitchen synced up to Dots in the living room and dining room. For the price, it's a fantastic setup to have music permeating through our most used areas at the same time."

