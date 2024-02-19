The best Presidents' Day vacuum sales — Dyson, Shark, Bissell, iRobot and more

There's nothing like a powerful, versatile vacuum to whip your space into shape. Even better if it's lightweight and nimble or — if you really want to take a load off — hands-free. Lucky for us, Presidents' Day is going strong with some of the most competitive Presidents’ Day vacuum deals we've seen — many even rival what we saw on Black Friday. If you want to go strong with your spring cleaning goals, we've found some amazing deals for you.

Whether you’re in the market for a sleek stick vacuum (save hundreds on Dysons), a lightweight upright vacuum (this swift Eureka is under $50) or one of TikTok’s most coveted floor cleaners, we have your back ... literally. Read on for the best Presidents’ Day vacuum deals on the internet, and discover more Presidents’ Day sales, plus deals on coveted appliances, just in time for your spring update.

Best Presidents’ Day vacuum deals overall

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $119 $189 Save $70 See at Walmart

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $160 $730 Save $570 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $89 $102 Save $13 See at Walmart

Presidents’ Day deals on upright vacuums and floor cleaners

Shark Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $119 $239 Save $120 The Shark Navigator is a customer and Yahoo reader favorite for its lightweight frame, powerful suction and smooth swivel steering. The upper portion lifts away, so it's essentially a handheld and upright vacuum in one, while an anti-allergen seal and HEPA filter work to trap smaller debris and allergens. Right now, this version is over 50% off, bringing the price down to $119 and making it one of the most enticing vacuum deals we've seen. $119 at Walmart

Walmart Eureka Airspeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $44 $99 Save $55 For a hardworking upright vacuum on a budget, Eureka’s Airspeed is the one to beat, boasting a quick-release handle, sizable dirt cup and washable filter in a compact, lightweight frame. Last time we checked, it had over 5,000 five-star reviews and was on sale for only $44 (similar to what we saw on Black Friday, which was a record low). Last sale go-round, this deal didn't last long, so if you’re looking for something no-fuss — especially for a smaller space — I’d check it out stat. $44 at Walmart

Hoover Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $125 $210 Save $85 Looking to combat pet dander? Look no further than this standout swivel from Hoover — now only $125 with what appears to be among Amazon’s deepest discounts to date. Highlights include easy, lightweight steering, an extra-large dirt cup, HEPA filtration and a range of multi-purpose pet tools that help tackle fur and other dander. According to the brand, a special 'MaxLife' system also works to deliver greater suction for longer than typical vacuums. $125 at Amazon

Tineco Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floor Cleaner $300 $400 Save $100 with coupon Tineco is a TikTok famous brand that cleaning aficionados adore. The Tineco One S3 Wet/Dry vacuum, in particular, is beloved by over 21,000 five-star reviewers for its powerful suction, flexibility and smart sensor tech. It swivels for maneuvering around corners and furniture, and, when washing floors, manages to get all the gunk while leaving surfaces smooth and streak-free. A dual tank ensures you’re always using fresh water to effectively tackle — and not just redistribute — harmful bacteria and debris, and a cordless design means you can zip around the house without having to continuously plug in. Save $100 with coupon $300 at Amazon

Presidents’ Day deals on stick vacuums and mops

Dyson Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum $349 $470 Save $121 Dyson has become synonymous with the cordless stick vacuum, and the brand’s lightweight, bagless V8 — engineered for use on carpets and hardwood floors and boasting 40 minutes of runtime — has remained one of its top models. Scoop it up for over $100 off as part of Dyson’s current sale, and be sure to check out the souped-up Dyson V11 with 60% more power and 60 minutes of runtime, which is also on sale. $349 at Amazon

Inse Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner $130 $200 Save $70 For a budget-friendly stick vac, consider this steal of a deal from Inse, featuring up to 45 minutes of cordless runtime, a built-in LED display and a generous range of attachments. Like several of the vacuums on this list, it can be used as a cordless handheld — great for hard-to-reach areas, as well as getting dirt trapped under car seats — and at 50% off, the price is a dream. $130 at Amazon

Shark Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum $160 $250 Save $90 Shark’s Rocket Pro has over 12,000 glowing Amazon reviews (it's also another Yahoo reader favorite) for its ability to pack a lot of power into one lightweight frame. Like the Navigator, the top portion converts to a handheld for easily vacuuming furniture and getting into crevices. You can also use it on both hardwood and carpeted floors; nab it for 36% off during this limited-time deal. $160 at Amazon

Presidents' Day deals on robot vacuums and floor cleaners

Amazon iRobot 694 Roomba Vacuum $210 $275 Save $65 Set your cleaning on autopilot with this top-rated robot vac from iRobot, endorsed by over 14,000 Amazon reviewers. Its powerful suction lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an edge-sweeping brush takes care of corners and advanced sensors keep it from falling down the stairs. The best part? You can handle it all with the ease of an app or voice control. Save over $60 while supplies and promotions last. $210 at Amazon

Amazon Shark Ion Robot Vacuum $182 $230 Save $48 The Shark Ion is another smooth operator in the robo-vac space, boasting three brush types, intelligent sensors, 120 minutes of runtime and — you guessed it — convenient voice control. More than 10,000 Amazon reviewers give it their seal of approval, and it’s on sale for almost $50 off. Check out Shark's Matrix, also on sale, for a self-emptying option. $182 at Amazon

Eufy Eufy BoostIQ Robot Vacuum $140 $250 Save $110 Also filed under budget-friendly, highly vetted picks: This remote-control robot vac from Eufy, backed by over 8,000 Amazon customers for its smart engineering, ultra-slim profile and powerful suction on both hardwood and carpet floors. Customers love the quiet motor — you can run it when your favorite show is on — and it's 44% off, among the lower prices we've seen. $140 at Amazon

Lefant Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $110 $296 Save $186 with coupon Lefant is making what was once considered a luxury more accessible by offering sleek, innovative robo vacuums at a fraction of the typical cost. This model in particular — an Amazon customer and Yahoo reader favorite — offers six cleaning modes and 120 minutes of runtime, complete with app and voice controls. Currently down almost $200 when you combine the Presidents' Day deal and an extra coupon for $100 off, so we suggest acting fast. Save $186 with coupon $110 at Amazon

ZCWA ZCWA Robot Vacuum/Mop Combo $160 $730 Save $570 This multi-tasking robot from ZCWA, an impressive 78% off, serves as a vacuum and mop in one, complete with scheduling and both app- and voice-control for making the most of your clean. Use it on carpets and hardwood floors (the brand also recommends it for combatting pet hair) and leave it to charge itself when you're done. $160 at Amazon

Presidents’ Day deals on handheld vacuums and floor cleaners

Black & Decker Black & Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum $35 $50 Save $15 On the hunt for a new dustbuster? This cordless handheld from Black & Decker — now nearly 30% off — has remained a top choice among Yahoo readers and Amazon customers for its wide mouth, bagless bowl and handy crevice tools. It's a "little dynamo," according to one reviewer. "This dustbuster does the job. It might be small and lightweight, but it has great suction power and it’s easy to clean the filter and click it back in place. I highly recommend it!" $35 at Amazon

Amazon VacLife Handheld Vacuum $30 $60 Save $30 This compact VacLife is about as lightweight and portable as a vacuum gets, complete with a HEPA filter for better air and filter quality. There's also an LED light that helps you navigate dimmer areas, such as underneath lower tables and seats, plus a dust-cup button that makes cleanups a breeze. $30 at Amazon