The best Presidents' Day mattress sales: Get up to 60% off Casper, Nectar, Saatva, Tuft & Needle and more

The average person spends about a third of their life in bed (or more specifically, at least trying to catch some zzzs) — and this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales are some of the best we've seen yet, making now a good time to investment in quality sleep. We're talking up to 60% off mattresses from major brands including Casper, Saatva, Tuft & Needle, Purple and Nectar, with many deals rivaling Black Friday discounts, plus additional savings on bedding and other accessories. Keep scrolling to find the best sales on foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses, and discover more of the best Presidents' Day deals across other categories.

A quick note before we settle in: Prices below are for queen sizes. When you click through, you'll find deals for additional sizes, as well as more information on individual brand and retailer Presidents' Day promotions, sale durations and mattress certifications (as you’ll see, many of these mattresses also come with substantial trial periods and warranties).

Siena Siena Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $399 $799 Save $400 The Siena Memory Foam is like the Goldilocks of mattresses, with 10 inches of plush memory foam, including 2 inches of gel for added comfort, all-night support and pressure relief. The CertiPUR-US certified mattress is buoyed by thousands of positive customer reviews and at least six awards. The queen size is marked down to $399 (50% off), with the option to bundle various bedding deals if you really want to pile it on. $399 at Siena

Bear Bear Original Mattress, Queen $649 $998 Save $349 This mattress from Bear — marked down $349, including free accessories — starts with durable, high-density foam, then adds a layer of supportive foam for pressure relief, cooling gel foam for temperature regulation and a breathable Tencel cover. It’s recommended for those looking for a sturdy, supportive feel and motion isolation, and it boasts over 8,000 five-star reviews. Like many of the mattresses on this list, it’s also Greenguard- and CertiPUR-US-certified. For a bigger splurge, consider the brand’s top-rated Star Hybrid and Natural Mattresses, also 35% off for a limited time. $649 at Bear