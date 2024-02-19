The best Presidents' Day mattress sales: Get up to 60% off Casper, Nectar, Saatva, Tuft & Needle and more
Plus, enjoy limited-time deals on bed frames, bedding and accessories to complete your restful retreat.
The average person spends about a third of their life in bed (or more specifically, at least trying to catch some zzzs) — and this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales are some of the best we've seen yet, making now a good time to investment in quality sleep. We're talking up to 60% off mattresses from major brands including Casper, Saatva, Tuft & Needle, Purple and Nectar, with many deals rivaling Black Friday discounts, plus additional savings on bedding and other accessories. Keep scrolling to find the best sales on foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses, and discover more of the best Presidents' Day deals across other categories.
The Casper Mattress, Queen$846$995Save $149
Purple Mattress, Queen$1,099$1,499Save $400
DreamCloud Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$765$1,532Save $767
The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$659$1,099Save $440
Zinus Spa Sensations Pressure Relief Hybrid Mattress, Queen$228$299Save $71
Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, Queen$1,495$1,795Save $300
SweetNight Dreamy Memory Foam Mattress$405$912Save $507
Avocado Eco Organic Mattress, Queen$1,169$1,299Save $130
Siena Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$399$799Save $400
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress, Queen$796$995Save $199
Bear Original Mattress, Queen$649$998Save $349
A quick note before we settle in: Prices below are for queen sizes. When you click through, you'll find deals for additional sizes, as well as more information on individual brand and retailer Presidents' Day promotions, sale durations and mattress certifications (as you’ll see, many of these mattresses also come with substantial trial periods and warranties).
First up, we have Casper, which is offering up to 30% off mattresses and bundles, 20% off sheets and pillowcases, and 10% off adjustables and everything else with code PRES24. Save more than $100 on The Casper (a cushy 10-inch memory foam mattress with cooling capabilities) or The Original (same AirScape technology for breathability with 11 inches of cushioning). I personally own the Wave Hybrid Snow, now over $1,000 off, which gives my platform bed some good height and plenty of loft. It feels like I’m floating on a giant cloud.
Purple is getting in on the Presidents' Day fun with up to $300 off Restore Hybrid Collection Mattresses, $400 off Essential Collection Mattresses and $500 off Rejuvenate Luxe Collection Mattresses, plus 20% off all pillows and bedding. The brand’s hypoallergenic Purple Mattress — now $400 off or $600 off when combined with a base — is among our top picks, with two layers of foam and a 2-inch GelFlex Grid top layer for added flexibility as you move. It has racked up 22,000 five-star ratings, so you can rest easy knowing it’s customer-approved. The Purple Plus is another top-rated mattress for twice the base support.
Adding to the foam party is DreamCloud's 12-inch Memory Foam Mattress, endorsed by over 8,000 reviewers and currently on sale for $765 (down from $1,532). Last time we checked, DreamCloud was also offering its bestselling DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress for $665, along with deals on mattress foundations, frames and headboards as part of what the brand is referring to as its "bigger than Black Friday" event (one of its best sales yet).
Nectar is entering the Presidents' Day chat with discounts of up to 40%, including over $400 off its signature Memory Foam mattress. For $659, it offers the 12-inch thickness of a luxury mattress and premium materials made with CertiPUR-US-certified foams to keep you cool and cozy throughout the night. According to the brand, it’s America’s most-awarded mattress, with over 59 accolades and 50,000 positive customer reviewers. Consider The Nectar Premier for an extra inch of cushioning or The Nectar Hybrid for a bit more bounce.
For another budget-friendly option, consider this bestselling Hybrid Mattress from Zinus, endorsed by over 1,000 satisfied customers (and that’s just on Walmart’s site) who love it for its medium firmness and soothing materials, which are infused with green tea and ActivCharcoal for a spa-like effect. Heavy-gauge metal springs provide durability and increased motion separation, while a foam center and padded top layer make for added comfort. Like many mattresses on this list, it’s CertiPUR-US-certified and shipped in a box right to your front door.
Saatva's eco-responsible bedding is made with ergonomic, CertiPUR-US-certified memory foam that’s designed to support your every move. Get comfy with $300 off the brand’s medium-firm Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, complete with AirCradle foam and a cooling system for relieving pressure and wicking away moisture as you sleep. The brand is also discounting its Classic Mattress, a luxurious innerspring with a 3-inch Euro pillow top, and its HD Mattress, which has deeper layers that support more weight.
SweetNight's Presidents' Day offerings include up to 60% off select mattress styles and bundles. One standout: its Dreamy Memory Foam Mattress, which is made with a breathable, hypoallergenic jacquard cover and CertiPUR-US-certified foams, and backed by near-perfect reviews. You can choose from three firmness options and two thicknesses. The Dreamy Hybrid is also on sale for those who like the added flexibility that comes with foam and an innerspring.
Avocado is known for organic mattresses you can feel good about curling up on, and right now it's offering up to 20% off. Presidents' Day Sale highlights include over $100 off the brand’s top-rated, award-winning Eco Organic Mattress with 8-inch coils and breathable, plush GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool. There's also the deep-pocketed Avocado Green Mattress, which is needle-tufted by hand and assembled in Los Angeles. Both have a minimalist look and heavy-duty handles for easier maneuvering. (Also on offer: vegan mattresses and crib mattresses.)
The Siena Memory Foam is like the Goldilocks of mattresses, with 10 inches of plush memory foam, including 2 inches of gel for added comfort, all-night support and pressure relief. The CertiPUR-US certified mattress is buoyed by thousands of positive customer reviews and at least six awards. The queen size is marked down to $399 (50% off), with the option to bundle various bedding deals if you really want to pile it on.
Tuft & Needle's Greenguard- and CertiPUR-US-certified mattresses specialize in cooling and contouring. The T&N Original, ideal for back and stomach sleepers, is among top-sellers with over 25,000 five-star ratings. It features breathable, adaptable materials, a medium-firm feel and stabilizing motion control. Scoop it up for $796, about $200 off, or splurge on the T&N Mint with a washable cover. Save an additional 15% with code MATTRESS15 when bundling with select bedding.
This mattress from Bear — marked down $349, including free accessories — starts with durable, high-density foam, then adds a layer of supportive foam for pressure relief, cooling gel foam for temperature regulation and a breathable Tencel cover. It’s recommended for those looking for a sturdy, supportive feel and motion isolation, and it boasts over 8,000 five-star reviews. Like many of the mattresses on this list, it’s also Greenguard- and CertiPUR-US-certified. For a bigger splurge, consider the brand’s top-rated Star Hybrid and Natural Mattresses, also 35% off for a limited time.