'The best pans I have ever owned': This highly rated Carote cookware set is over 70% off at Walmart
These nonstick wonders are 'classy enough to hang on a pot rack' without a premium price to match.
If you've spent your winter cooking up a storm, trying to avoid the cold (not to mention the high cost of dining out) your pots and pans might need a spring refresh. Walmart has just the thing: Carote's eight-piece cookware set is only $60 at Walmart — that's $160 off.
This uber-popular collection includes a 9.5-inch frying pan skillet, an 11-inch frying pan skillet, a 5-quart sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 4.2-quart casserole dish and three lids.
Why is it a good deal?
The cookware is currently on sale for $60, down from its list price of $220. That means you're getting over 70% off this fan-favorite, and it's also available in Beige Granite for just a few dollars more. Also consider that plenty of comparable granite cookware brands sell single pans for $25 or more. You're getting five pots and pans in this set, so it's a certifiable steal.
Why do I need this?
The pans are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops and suitable for any at-home chef. Free of PFAS and other potentially harmful chemicals, they feature all-in-one rivetless interiors for easier cleaning. The granite gives each pot and pan a smooth inner texture that helps with nonstick performance, and the extended bottoms have high magnetic conduction designed to make sure foods cook evenly and quickly.
What reviewers say:
Over 5,000 five-star Walmart shoppers adore this Carote cookware set. "I am really happy with my cookware," said one happy home cook. "The color was exactly what I was looking for, and even though it's a light color, it cleans up so easily. This set has a good mix of pots and pans. I needed more skillet/sauté pans and it came with three. Wonderful set."
"I always look for cookware without rivets inside the pans," added another fan. "That's why I bought this set. Now that I've had a chance to use them, I will be looking for more products by Carote. Not only are they nonstick (no Teflon), they are easy to care for, even and quick heating, and classy enough to hang on a pot rack!"
"These are the best pans I have ever owned," said a third shopper. "Not only are they beautiful but they work exceptionally well! Nothing sticks, they wash out so quick and easy. They're amazing."
"Love these!" a final reviewer said. "Do not care for the fact that water gets underneath the lid handles from time to time after washing, but not a deal breaker."
Prefer lighter-colored cookware? This set in Beige Granite is also deeply discounted.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
