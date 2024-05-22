The Adidas Memorial Day sale just dropped and we spotted Cloudfoam sneakers for only $26 (that's 65% off)

Stock up on new sneakers and sports gear for less at the iconic brand's Memorial Day sale. (Adidas)

If you love a good post-dinner power walk or you’re a stickler for your 10,000 steps like me, I have some news that’ll send you into a full sprint (to your shopping cart, that is). The Adidas Memorial Day sale is now live, and through May 28, you can score an additional 30% off thousands of full-price and sale styles with the code SUMMER. Hidden in the sale? Their iconic and rarely-on-sale Cloudfoam sneakers for just $26 (down from $74) and the nurse-approved Ultraboosts for $60 (down from $190).

Adidas’ Memorial Day sale doesn't stop there, though. The brand slashed prices on the perfect white sneaker to pair with all your summer outfits, a pair of comfy beach slides you’ll be living in and the most supportive high-rise leggings that wick sweat and keep you cool. You can also score free shipping by joining the Adidas Creators Club — it’s free to sign up.

Read on for our 10 favorite finds from the Adidas Memorial Day sale, then continue your holiday shopping spree with the best Memorial Day deals of 2024.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Shoes $26 $74 Save $48 with code These Adidas kicks are so comfy, “cloud” is literally in the name. The popular Cloudfoams — down to an unreal $26 — not only have a cushioned sole but also a sock-like knit upper. It's made from partially recycled materials because Adidas is making strides toward being a more eco-friendly company. The result is a light-as-air walking shoe that’s sleek enough to wear with your everyday outfits. One reviewer wrote: "Very comfortable. I'm able to stand for long periods or time. I also wore them walking all over Europe.” I wear these shoes every day at work, they are the most comfortable shoes I have and they look great with all my scrubs! Save $48 with code Copied! SUMMER $26 at Adidas

Adidas UBounce DNA Shoes $49 $100 Save $51 with code Frankly, we're shocked the Adidas UBounce DNA running shoe is in stock in all sizes, especially in the coveted all-white color. The mechanics of this one are designed for all-day comfort: structure and support at the heel, springy cushioning, arch support and a stretchy sock-like upper. "I work in them all day and stand on my feet throughout the day. They are worth every penny," said a proud owner. Save $51 with code Copied! SUMMER $49 at Adidas

Adidas Swift Run 1.0 $63 $90 Save $27 with code These Adidas Swift Runs come in four colors, but can you even resist this mauve version? It has an EVA midsole, so it'll cradle your soles through errands, yard work, jogs and beyond. And did we mention how cute it is? "I love that these shoes are roomy in the toe box. I have a wide foot from years of running and this shoe is very comfortable," explained an Adidas customer. Save $27 with code Copied! SUMMER $63 at Adidas

Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Shoes $42 $75 Save $33 with code The perfect white lifestyle sneaker is a summer outfit staple, and the Adidas Grand Court 2.0 comes through with a slim silhouette and the brand's Cloudfoam cushioning. It's also made with 50% recycled content. One reviewer said, "It’s always chic and stylish no matter what you wear it with." We couldn't agree more. Save $33 with code Copied! SUMMER $42 at Adidas

Adidas Adilette Comfort Sandals $15 $35 Save $20 Opened up the pool yet? Your new favorite slides are waiting to get in on the action. The Adilette Comfort Sandals are a twist on the brand's ubiquitous slides and a throwback to a 1970s design. At just $15 a pair during the Adidas Memorial Day sale, it pays to buy two. They're so lightweight and comfy, that some shoppers even wear them as a walking shoe. "These are the best sandals ever. I can’t believe I waited so long. They have this cushion that makes walking so comfortable. My second day wearing them was in Spain and I walked five miles — no problem and was comfortable the entire day," wrote a pain-free traveler. $15 at Adidas

Adidas Optime Full-Length Leggings $27 $55 Save $28 with code We know what kind of leggings you love: supportive ones with a high-rise waist to suck you in a full-length leg. The Adidas Optime leggings, which come in fun colors including this periwinkle-like blue and a cheerful yellow, do just that. They feature special moisture-wicking fabric, too. One reviewer wrote: "These leggings stand out for how comfortable they are, plus the color makes a statement." Save $28 with code Copied! SUMMER $27 at Adidas

Adidas PowerImpact Training Medium-Support Sports Bra $22 $45 Save $23 with code This Adidas PowerImpact sports bra with a perfect five-star rating provides just enough support for your day-to-day activity or gentle sports like yoga. Its mesh panels make the design breathable and cooling by letting air circulate instead of trapping heat. This one also uses a high percentage of recycled materials. "Best bra purchase this year!" exclaimed a fan. "This bra is comfortable, breathable and fits perfectly." Save $23 with code Copied! SUMMER $22 at Adidas

Adidas Primegreen Essentials Warm-Up Track Jacket $35 $55 Save $20 with code The old-school, three-stripe Adidas track jacket is alive and well with this Primegreen Essentials piece. It has a full zip and side pockets, and it's the perfect layer to throw on during crisp early mornings and cool summer nights. "Adidas jackets like this one are a nice lightweight outerwear option for spring," said a content customer. "It washes well and is durable." Save $20 with code Copied! SUMMER $35 at Adidas