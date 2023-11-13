Why you can trust us
The 70-plus best early Black Friday deals at Amazon — save on Apple, Shark and more

Britt Ross
·Deals Writer
Updated ·1 min read
Best Amazon Deals This Week
There are plenty of early Black Friday deals to be found at Amazon, so start your engines, er, carts! (Yahoo)

Black Friday officially starts in under two weeks, but there's no need to wait if you're eager to get your holiday shopping on. For impatient folks like us, there are Amazon early Black Friday deals aplenty, including a 43-inch Fire TV for $190, a Dyson-esque stick vacuum discounted by nearly 80% and lots of marked-down Lego sets for the kids. There are gift ideas for everyone on your list, but don't forget to treat yourself to something special, too. (A swoonworthy set of pillows, perhaps?) Now go fix up a mug of hot cocoa and get ready to save — happy shopping!

The best Amazon early Black Friday deals right now

70% off or more

Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum

$100$470Save $370

Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this ultra-affordable vac just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! At a mere 3 pounds, it's super easy to take with you from room to room, and its 45 minutes of run time should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the most sprawling abode. We love that it turns into a handheld vac for reaching higher surfaces, and the fact that it has a five-stage filtration system designed to capture 99.99% of particles floating around is the cherry on the sundae.

"I love this vacuum!" raved a contented cleaner. "Powerful suction and so easy and light. I have medium-pile carpet and it cleaned up more dog hair than my old upright vacuum. And vacuuming stairs is a breeze. ... My aging shoulders took a hit with trying to vacuum stairs with my old vacuum, but this one is so light, and the swivel on the beater brush made quick work of my stairs. Plus, no need to worry about unplugging and plugging halfway up the stairs with this cordless wonder. Easy assembly, easy cleanup of the debris container and easy-to-use attachments. I vacuumed 1,200 square feet in total, all on one battery charge at max speed."

$100 at Amazon

50% off or more

Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool

$10$20Save $10

At just about half a pound, this topseller is like an ultra-lightweight extension of your arm — and what it lacks in heft, it certainly makes up for in dexterity. With this handy grabber tool, you'll be able to grasp hard-to-reach items above and below with ease. The durable metal rod extends as far as 32 inches for easy reaching and folds down for space-saving storage when not in use. Its rubber claws ensure a secure hold, and its grips are also equipped with magnets for lifting metallic items small and large.

"I'm 71 with serious back issues that keep me from bending over much at all," wrote an impressed shopper. "These grabbers have helped me literally hundreds of times over the four months I’ve owned them. I have picked up everything from a vitamin E gel cap to a can of tomatoes. Highly recommended and will buy again whenever I wear these out."

$10 at Amazon

Best deals on headphones and earbuds

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

$189$249Save $60

There's a reason for the hype surrounding Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model also allows you to control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll even receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. At $189, this is the cheapest we've seen them!

"I tried my cousin's AirPods and couldn’t believe the sound quality," shared one customer. "I decided to purchase the AirPods Pro because I wanted the controls on the earpiece itself. I can skip or go back on songs, adjust volume, start or stop music, and turn on or off the noise-cancellation option, all from the AirPod, which is super convenient — I don’t have to keep getting out my phone. The noise is so blacked out that it’s freaky. I had my siblings try it, and their faces were in shock when they realized they couldn’t hear their kids yelling. Purchase these! No regrets."

$189 at Amazon

Best home deals

Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack

$34$50
Save $16 with coupon

Why keep sleeping on your flat-as-a-pancake pillow when these cloudlike Cozsinoors exist (and can be had for nearly half price!)? Their soft, hollow-fiber filling strikes just the right balance between cushy and supportive, while the breathable cover helps keep night sweats at bay. Plus, they were designed for all sleep postures, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or stomach. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon for the lowest price — just $17 per pillow.

"I love these pillows!" gushed a (now) relieved fan. "So comfortable. I'm selective about my pillows and was hesitant to order online. These were recommended by a friend, and they are outstanding. They provide balanced support for my head and neck, and are lightweight yet don't go flat. I've had them for several months and I can honestly say they provide an exceptionally comfortable night's sleep, with a morning free of neck pain."

Save $16 with coupon
$34 at Amazon

Best deals on tablets and tech

Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

$249$329Save $80

If you've been curious to see what all the hype around Apple's popular tablets is about, now's your chance. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of memory storage capacity, along with a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) Apple products fly off the shelves whether or not they're on sale, so the fact that this tablet is currently $80 off is pretty exciting. We've only seen it dip lower during Prime Day. 'Nuff said.

"I got this for my 93-year-old mom," shared a generous gift-giver. "My elderly mom is not very tech-savvy, but she loves her iPad. It has become her gateway to the world. She relies on FaceTime calls, as she is near-deaf, and being able to see someone's face really helps her understand them better. She uses it to watch her favorite shows and listen to her fave music. And she loves to play games on it. She is finding the Siri functions very helpful too."

$249 at Amazon

Best $25-and-under deals

Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount

$12$17
Save $5 with coupon

Keep your eyes and hands on the road while having your phone close by, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling phone mount. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns!) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle.

"I always wanted a phone mount that was eye-level, and after doing some research landed on the Suuson car phone holder mount, and I love it!" raved a happy driver. "Easy to maneuver if the sun shines on the screen. My iPhone fits perfectly! All the parts are sturdy, and it is securely mounted! Why did I wait so long?"

Save $5 with coupon
$12 at Amazon

Best TV deals

Amazon

Insignia 43-Inch Fire TV

$190$270Save $80

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you — that's a topselling 43-inch Fire TV for less than $200! But what it lacks in cost, it sure makes up for in features, like crystal clear 4K ultra HD visuals, DTS Studio Sound, Alexa voice control and access to over a million streaming movies and TV episodes.

"I underestimated this TV, as I am very picky with screen resolution!" wrote a verified viewer. "But when I turned it on, the picture was perfect! ... The picture quality is superb ... Can compete with my Samsung 4K TV. Happy with my purchase!"

$190 at Amazon

Best auto deals

Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

$20$40Save $20

Car floor looking a little crumb-y? Then it's this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum to the rescue! Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver around your ride, whether you use it to zap up pet hair from the seats, fast-food remnants on the floor or the dust blanketing your dashboard. It comes with three attachments for targeting different types of spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord means you'll have no trouble reaching the trunk. This model even has a HEPA filter to help purify the air — and it's over 50% off. 

“This is the best auto vacuum I have used,” wrote an impressed customer. “It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car, as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well-named because it does.”

$20 at Amazon

Best vacuum deals

Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

$160$220Save $60

With a brand like Shark, you know from the jump that you're getting a quality product, and this popular model is no exception. Not only will its powerful suction zap up any debris that might be dirtying up your floors, it'll also help clean the air thanks to its HEPA filter. Plus, it comes with attachments designed for removing pet hair from upholstery and getting into crevices — and it's nearly 30% off!

"This thing sucks up dust that I didn't even know was there," shared a five-star reviewer. "It kinda makes me feel bad, like, 'Eww am I that gross?' LOL. But I am glad that it does! ... I have two cats as well, and it picks up all their hair. I have two kids, and it picks up all their hair, too! ... But seriously, it does a really good job at cleaning up our carpets, they feel so soft afterwards. ... I love that it's bag-less. It is super easy to empty once it gets full; nothing gets stuck in the hoses, either. I also love that it filters out the air as it sweeps! My old vacuum would make the house smell dusty sometimes when I ran it, this one doesn't at all. It's also lightweight and easy to maneuver and carry around, makes cleaning the stairs easy."

$160 at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker

$50$100Save $50

The a.m. "grind" doesn't have to be taken so literally, as in, having to grind your own coffee beans. Mornings are hectic enough as it is! With this compact Keurig, you'll be able to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of joe, no filters or coffee grinders required. Simply fill the reservoir with water, pop in the K-Cup of your choice, select the size of your cup and — presto — java will appear in your mug in under a minute. True to its name, this slim model also won't take up much counter space. We've yet to see this model dip below $50, and if you're someone who enjoys a hot bev (or two) on a daily basis, it'll pay for itself with all the time it'll save you. We recommend snagging it while it's 50% off!

"Gotta love this Keurig!" exclaimed a happily caffeinated shopper. "Very easy to use and clean. ... [I] like the different settings, and it's small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me."

$50 at Amazon

Best beauty and wellness deals

Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush

$69$134Save $65

Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This two-in-one straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips. Snag it for early 50% off!

"Best hair tool purchase I have ever made," declared a fan. "I have long wavy hair, and if I don't straighten it or curl it, it just looks wild and frizzy. This little gadget has cut down the time it takes me to do my hair in the morning to around 5-7 minutes. This is the only tool I take with me on trips, which is great because it is so lightweight. LOVE IT!"

$69 at Amazon

Best clothing and fashion deals

Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans

$10$48Save $38

If your denim collection could use a refresh, these No. 1 bestselling jeans belong in your wardrobe. Not only are they flattering with their leg-lengthening high waist, but reviewers also say they're super comfortable — and the tapered design will highlight your cute fall boots. Plus, they start at a ridiculous $10!

"Always comfortable. Always look good," asserted one stylish shopper. "Many times I have [had] to wear [them] day through overnight — sometimes curled up on a two-seater chair to catch a few z's, and never had that stiff-jean, circulation-cutoff, heavy-dye numbing feeling. These have become my go-to jeans."

$10 at Amazon

Best toy deals

Amazon

Hasbro Connect 4

$5$12Save $7

This No. 1 bestselling classic is suitable for kids (and kids at heart!) ages 6 and up. The premise of this two-person game is simple but fun — you and your opponent take turns sliding a chip into the grid, with the aim of getting four of your color in a row before the other does. (There are also instructions for alternative versions to mix things up.) Get it for nearly 60% off!

"Same great game that I remember playing growing up," recalled a nostalgic reviewer. "My 8-year-old granddaughter had it figured out in about a minute and was a champion in five minutes! Great fun!"

$5 at Amazon

