The 70-plus best early Black Friday deals at Amazon — save on Apple, Shark and more

Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this ultra-affordable vac just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! At a mere 3 pounds, it's super easy to take with you from room to room, and its 45 minutes of run time should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the most sprawling abode. We love that it turns into a handheld vac for reaching higher surfaces, and the fact that it has a five-stage filtration system designed to capture 99.99% of particles floating around is the cherry on the sundae.

"I love this vacuum!" raved a contented cleaner. "Powerful suction and so easy and light. I have medium-pile carpet and it cleaned up more dog hair than my old upright vacuum. And vacuuming stairs is a breeze. ... My aging shoulders took a hit with trying to vacuum stairs with my old vacuum, but this one is so light, and the swivel on the beater brush made quick work of my stairs. Plus, no need to worry about unplugging and plugging halfway up the stairs with this cordless wonder. Easy assembly, easy cleanup of the debris container and easy-to-use attachments. I vacuumed 1,200 square feet in total, all on one battery charge at max speed."