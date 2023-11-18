The 50 best Black Friday deals at Walmart this weekend — Shark, Sony, Samsung and more

Black Friday is nearly here! Black Friday sales, however, have already arrived, at least at Walmart. And to make things easy for you, dear reader, we've combed through hundreds of deals at the mega-retailer's website and pulled together our greatest hits, with plenty of options to please everyone on your gift list at well below budget — meaning you'll have cash left over to tick off a few items on your own personal wish list at similarly eye-popping prices. Kristen Gall, retail and shopping expert for Rakuten, told us that "at Walmart, you can find major discounts on items across a wide variety of categories — however, the biggest deals are in tech and home goods."

From electronics to cookware, bedding to outerwear, we've got all of Walmart's best steals to kick off your holiday shopping in style and save you lots of dough — like a fan-favorite Shark vacuum for over $100 off and a huge, mega-cozy electric blanket for 50% off. So get comfy, and get ready to check some names off your list.

The best Black Friday sales at Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

Vilinice Noise-Cancelling Headphones $28 $100 Save $72 See at Walmart

MaxKare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket $40 $80 Save $40 See at Walmart

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $139 $169 Save $30 See at Walmart

Time and Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 See at Walmart

Sejoy Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $18 $59 Save $41 See at Walmart

Lego Classic Creative Color Fun Creative Building Set $30 $65 Save $35 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday vacuum sales

Shark Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 We're all guilty of letting the dust bunnies pile up now and then, especially when we're too lazy to lug that heavy vacuum around. Well, it's time to revolutionize your cleaning experience, especially with holiday gatherings right around the corner. Right now this Shark Navigator is just $97 at Walmart — over $100 off — and it's just what you need to make your chores less ... chore-ish. The Navigator is très lightweight, so you can take it with you from room to room without it feeling like a workout session. Oh, and when you have to clean those hard-to-reach spaces like stairs, furniture and your car, the lift-away detachable pod will allow you to make them spick-and-span lickety-split. Based on what five-star reviewers are saying, it'll be the best $97 you've ever spent: "We have four dogs and three cats in our home, so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding," shared one reviewer. "We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum, and I am very impressed. This thing managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much." $97 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday TV and home entertainment sales

Walmart Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 All those summer blockbusters you missed? They'll be coming to a streamer near you any day now, and you'll want to be ready with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set from Vizio — and its $248 sale price is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you're living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. "Great product. I've always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane," reported a happy user. $248 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday tech sales

Walmart Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $28 $100 Save $72 Hit Mute on the outside world and press Play on exactly what you want to hear with these crowd-pleasing, noise-cancelling cans — a Walmart bestseller for good reason. They'll completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts thanks to their sound-enhancing technology. Plus they have memory foam padding that keeps your ears comfy for hours. Have we mentioned they're over 70% off? "Use them every day!" reported a thrilled shopper. "I'm autistic and being in the world can be too loud and overwhelming. These headphones, even without music playing, muffle the extra noise." $28 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday home sales

MaxKare MaxKare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket $40 $68 Save $28 As the temps outside keep dropping, the best place in the world is curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is currently nearly $30 off. The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. "I absolutely love this heated blanket," wrote a Walmart shopper. "It's so soft and gets super warm and stays on for five hours. My cat and dogs love it too, so I bought two more for the living room for all to share." $40 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday kitchen sales

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $139 $169 Save $30 This countertop multitasker doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen." $139 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Foodi 4 in 1 $99 $169 Save $70 There's so much to love about this air fryer. For starters, it features two baskets with dual zones, so you can whip up fries at the same time you're crisping chicken tenders. The potential time-saving with this feature is huge — not to mention the $70 Black Friday savings. $99 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday style sales

Walmart Time and Tru High Low Pullover Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 Your leggings have met their new best friend in this sweatshirt, which you can score now for just a tenner in a variety of sizes and eye-catching colors. Designed with a relaxed fit and a classic crew neck, this supersoft cotton-blend knit pullover has a high-low hem that's perfect for covering what needs to be covered. There are also airy side vents for supreme comfort and ease, making it a great option to wear with jeans, leggings and joggers. "Best top!" raved one Walmart shopper. "Very comfortable. Fits to size. I bought every color. Love!" At this price, you can bring home every color! $10 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday beauty and wellness sales

Walmart Sejoy Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 7 Brush Heads $18 $60 Save $42 Get serious about your oral health — go electric! This brawny brush features sonic technology and a mega-powerful motor to remove stains and debris from teeth with 30,000 hard-working strokes a minute. It comes with seven brush heads, meaning you'll be stocked up for the next two and a half years of brusha-brusha-brushing. With just a single four-hour fast charge, the brush will be juiced up for a month or more without having to recharge. All this for more than $40 off! "It feels like I'm getting a professional cleaning while using," shared one happy shopper. "It has three modes — cleaning, sensitive and massage. I prefer the cleaning mode for hard-to-reach areas, the sensitive mode for front teeth. I haven't used the massage mode, but I'm betting that mode will be excellent just like the other modes." $18 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday toy sales

Walmart Lego Classic Creative Color Fun Creative Building Set $30 $65 Save $35 With 1,500 pieces in tons of bright, eye-catching colors, this creative building set allows for open-ended imagining, from guided building for fun models like a rocket and an octopus to the option of creating just about anything under the sun. This is a great set to have for imaginative building and as a supplemental piece for additions to other Lego favorites. "My grandson LOVED this," shared one savvy gifter. "I loved the fact that he was so surprised! It was much larger than I thought! He was so excited!!" $30 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

