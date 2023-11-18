The 50 best Black Friday deals at Walmart this weekend — Shark, Sony, Samsung and more
Black Friday is nearly here! Black Friday sales, however, have already arrived, at least at Walmart. And to make things easy for you, dear reader, we've combed through hundreds of deals at the mega-retailer's website and pulled together our greatest hits, with plenty of options to please everyone on your gift list at well below budget — meaning you'll have cash left over to tick off a few items on your own personal wish list at similarly eye-popping prices. Kristen Gall, retail and shopping expert for Rakuten, told us that "at Walmart, you can find major discounts on items across a wide variety of categories — however, the biggest deals are in tech and home goods."
From electronics to cookware, bedding to outerwear, we've got all of Walmart's best steals to kick off your holiday shopping in style and save you lots of dough — like a fan-favorite Shark vacuum for over $100 off and a huge, mega-cozy electric blanket for 50% off. So get comfy, and get ready to check some names off your list.
The best Black Friday sales at Walmart
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner$97$199Save $102
Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV$248$319Save $71
Vilinice Noise-Cancelling Headphones$28$100Save $72
MaxKare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket$40$80Save $40
Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus$139$169Save $30
Time and Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt$10$13Save $3
Sejoy Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush$18$59Save $41
Lego Classic Creative Color Fun Creative Building Set$30$65Save $35
Best Walmart Black Friday vacuum sales
We're all guilty of letting the dust bunnies pile up now and then, especially when we're too lazy to lug that heavy vacuum around. Well, it's time to revolutionize your cleaning experience, especially with holiday gatherings right around the corner. Right now this Shark Navigator is just $97 at Walmart — over $100 off — and it's just what you need to make your chores less ... chore-ish. The Navigator is très lightweight, so you can take it with you from room to room without it feeling like a workout session. Oh, and when you have to clean those hard-to-reach spaces like stairs, furniture and your car, the lift-away detachable pod will allow you to make them spick-and-span lickety-split. Based on what five-star reviewers are saying, it'll be the best $97 you've ever spent: "We have four dogs and three cats in our home, so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding," shared one reviewer. "We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum, and I am very impressed. This thing managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much."
Get a vacuum and mop in one (for $100 off) with this handy machine. It's self-propelled, so it won't weigh you down, and can run for up to 35 minutes without needing a recharge.
Shoppers love how lightweight and powerful this handheld vac is, and you can score it for half off right now.
At over $200 off, this vacuum will have you sucking up the savings (and deeply ingrained debris) in no time.
Enjoy a whopping 120-minute run time (and, coincidentally, $120 off) with this handy vacuum. It even syncs up to your phone and Alexa!
The profile is slim but the savings aren't with this cordless vac from the first name in cordless vacs, which you can score for $250 off now.
Best Walmart Black Friday TV and home entertainment sales
All those summer blockbusters you missed? They'll be coming to a streamer near you any day now, and you'll want to be ready with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set from Vizio — and its $248 sale price is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you're living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. "Great product. I've always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane," reported a happy user.
This TV looks great while in regular use, but a built-in motion sensor means it will turn into an ever-changing art display when "sleeping" — at much less than the cost of the Mona Lisa.
Score immaculate image quality at nearly $1,000 off with this picture-perfect 4K wonder.
Your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels, gaming consoles and other devices are front and center within a simple, customizable home screen on this smart set, which also offers 4K quality at $100 off now.
With its stunning 4K display, this TV has a lot going for it — not least of which being $150 off right now for Black Friday.
Best Walmart Black Friday tech sales
Hit Mute on the outside world and press Play on exactly what you want to hear with these crowd-pleasing, noise-cancelling cans — a Walmart bestseller for good reason. They'll completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts thanks to their sound-enhancing technology. Plus they have memory foam padding that keeps your ears comfy for hours. Have we mentioned they're over 70% off? "Use them every day!" reported a thrilled shopper. "I'm autistic and being in the world can be too loud and overwhelming. These headphones, even without music playing, muffle the extra noise."
The Premiere instantly converts a behind-the-times TV into a 4K streaming powerhouse with Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and literally hundreds of thousands of other channels.
Grab one of the hottest consoles of the last few years with one of the hottest games dropped this year and be the holiday hero you always knew you could be!
Monitor your texts, calls, even your heart rate and step count, all from your wrist.
Take your Netflix or gaming binge to the next level with a bigger, better display — priced at more than a whopping $230 off.
Whether you want something to take out to the hot tub or to listen to in the shower, this'll pack quite the water-resistant punch, especially for over 80% off.
This is one of the smallest home printers on the market and is known for its easy installation process. At nearly 50% off, it's a great time to finally get (or upgrade) a home printer.
Best Walmart Black Friday home sales
As the temps outside keep dropping, the best place in the world is curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is currently nearly $30 off. The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. "I absolutely love this heated blanket," wrote a Walmart shopper. "It's so soft and gets super warm and stays on for five hours. My cat and dogs love it too, so I bought two more for the living room for all to share."
This may be small, but it packs a wallop of warmth — and that $50 discount is nothing to sneeze at either.
Bring a whole lotta softness — and durability — to bed! These boast adjustable support, making them ideal for all you back, side and stomach sleepers, and come with cool-to-the-touch covers too.
Whether you're planning to chill on the couch or stay cozy in bed, this full-size blankie will swaddle you completely in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help lower your heating bill).
It's OK to turn your back on your bedmate, but don't you dare look the other way when you can score this two-pack for nearly $30 off.
Looking to swap out your main bed or upgrade your guest room? Now's the time!
Make "chestnuts roasting on an open fire" a reality this holiday season and cozy up to this top seller, on megasale now for just $35.
Best Walmart Black Friday kitchen sales
This countertop multitasker doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen."
There's so much to love about this air fryer. For starters, it features two baskets with dual zones, so you can whip up fries at the same time you're crisping chicken tenders. The potential time-saving with this feature is huge — not to mention the $70 Black Friday savings.
The set includes frying pans, saucepans, a stockpot, steamer and more — plus lids to match everything. As far as upgrades go, this 10-piecer is the epitome of modern efficiency, especially for an incredible $60.
If you've been on the hunt for the perfect stainless steel mixing bowls to help you create your Thanksgiving specialties, now's your chance to snag some real beauties (with lids!) at a discount.
Mornings are hectic enough — no need to literally rise and "grind" (your own beans) when this machine can brew a cup in no time, now at half off.
Eight pieces for just $50? Yep! High-quality nonstick granite material that's 100% free of PROS and PFOA makes this ensemble a safe, healthy option for whipping up any meal your heart desires.
Best Walmart Black Friday style sales
Your leggings have met their new best friend in this sweatshirt, which you can score now for just a tenner in a variety of sizes and eye-catching colors. Designed with a relaxed fit and a classic crew neck, this supersoft cotton-blend knit pullover has a high-low hem that's perfect for covering what needs to be covered. There are also airy side vents for supreme comfort and ease, making it a great option to wear with jeans, leggings and joggers. "Best top!" raved one Walmart shopper. "Very comfortable. Fits to size. I bought every color. Love!" At this price, you can bring home every color!
This stylish piece will keep you cozy without looking like the Stay-Puft marshmallow man. Plus, at more than 50% off, the price is pretty great-looking too.
These eye-catching earrings feature 42 sparkling diamonds in a double halo hoop, totaling nearly a half carat of diamond gorgeousness. For only $34 — way down from $300 — they'll make an impressive stocking stuffer.
These studs — over 80 percent off! — take any look to the next level, with 18K white gold plating and practically blinding, tastefully sized Swarovski crystals.
We love the exterior chain on this leather bag, which adds a little edge to the elegance. Equally impressive is the price, bringing this down from $400 to a killer $75.
Best Walmart Black Friday beauty and wellness sales
Get serious about your oral health — go electric! This brawny brush features sonic technology and a mega-powerful motor to remove stains and debris from teeth with 30,000 hard-working strokes a minute. It comes with seven brush heads, meaning you'll be stocked up for the next two and a half years of brusha-brusha-brushing. With just a single four-hour fast charge, the brush will be juiced up for a month or more without having to recharge. All this for more than $40 off! "It feels like I'm getting a professional cleaning while using," shared one happy shopper. "It has three modes — cleaning, sensitive and massage. I prefer the cleaning mode for hard-to-reach areas, the sensitive mode for front teeth. I haven't used the massage mode, but I'm betting that mode will be excellent just like the other modes."
The rechargeable groomer is a hybrid unit perfect for shaving, trimming and tidying up any length of hair without causing rash or irritation to sensitive skin.
At a mere $20, this hair dryer is a heck of a bargain compared to the pricy Dyson Supersonic.
Ideal for every skin type, this serum will turn back the hands of time, smoothing wrinkles and erasing fine lines for a younger, healthier look. At 50% off now, it's much more cost-effective than getting a professional skin treatment.
Apply makeup like a pro with this affordable sponge set, which is priced at less than $2 per sponge.
This Mario Badescu gift set is great for the beauty maven in your life — or breaking up across three different stockings! It includes the brand's bestselling Drying Patches, Gentle Foaming Cleanser and iconic Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater.
Best Walmart Black Friday toy sales
With 1,500 pieces in tons of bright, eye-catching colors, this creative building set allows for open-ended imagining, from guided building for fun models like a rocket and an octopus to the option of creating just about anything under the sun. This is a great set to have for imaginative building and as a supplemental piece for additions to other Lego favorites. "My grandson LOVED this," shared one savvy gifter. "I loved the fact that he was so surprised! It was much larger than I thought! He was so excited!!"
Building is only half the fun with this adorable play set, where kids can live out their cottagecore dreams once they're done assembling one of the three different Lego houses available with this set.
Nothing says family time like a good board game, and at $5 a pop, you really can't go wrong.
We choo-choo-choose this as one of the most classic holiday gifts out there, and you can have it under your tree for less than $50 — all the way down from $240.
This super-adorable set comes complete with a classic Barbie, two furbabies, a doggie stroller, handbag and more accessories for hours of enchanting play.
If you're looking to give the gift of screen-free play, this 100-piece set is just the thing! Each smooth block is perfect for kids 3 and up to stack and build to their heart's content, helping realize the structures of their imagination in tangible, creative ways.
If you don't jump on this more-than-half-off markdown, you'll be ... regretful. A gift sure to enliven a ho-hum holiday get-together.
