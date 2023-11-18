Why you can trust us
The 50 best Black Friday deals at Walmart this weekend — Shark, Sony, Samsung and more

Black Friday is nearly here! Black Friday sales, however, have already arrived, at least at Walmart. And to make things easy for you, dear reader, we've combed through hundreds of deals at the mega-retailer's website and pulled together our greatest hits, with plenty of options to please everyone on your gift list at well below budget — meaning you'll have cash left over to tick off a few items on your own personal wish list at similarly eye-popping prices. Kristen Gall, retail and shopping expert for Rakuten, told us that "at Walmart, you can find major discounts on items across a wide variety of categories — however, the biggest deals are in tech and home goods."

From electronics to cookware, bedding to outerwear, we've got all of Walmart's best steals to kick off your holiday shopping in style and save you lots of dough — like a fan-favorite Shark vacuum for over $100 off and a huge, mega-cozy electric blanket for 50% off. So get comfy, and get ready to check some names off your list.

The best Black Friday sales at Walmart

  • Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner

    $97$199
    Save $102
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV

    $248$319
    Save $71
    See at Walmart

  • MaxKare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket

    $40$80
    Save $40
    See at Walmart

  • Time and Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt

    $10$13
    Save $3
    See at Walmart

  • Lego Classic Creative Color Fun Creative Building Set

    $30$65
    Save $35
    See at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday vacuum sales

Shark

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner

$97$199Save $102

We're all guilty of letting the dust bunnies pile up now and then, especially when we're too lazy to lug that heavy vacuum around. Well, it's time to revolutionize your cleaning experience, especially with holiday gatherings right around the corner. Right now this Shark Navigator is just $97 at Walmart — over $100 off — and it's just what you need to make your chores less ... chore-ish. The Navigator is très lightweight, so you can take it with you from room to room without it feeling like a workout session. Oh, and when you have to clean those hard-to-reach spaces like stairs, furniture and your car, the lift-away detachable pod will allow you to make them spick-and-span lickety-split. Based on what five-star reviewers are saying, it'll be the best $97 you've ever spent: "We have four dogs and three cats in our home, so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding," shared one reviewer. "We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum, and I am very impressed. This thing managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much."

$97 at Walmart
Walmart

Tineco iFloor 2 Max Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner

$99$199Save $100

Get a vacuum and mop in one (for $100 off) with this handy machine. It's self-propelled, so it won't weigh you down, and can run for up to 35 minutes without needing a recharge.

$99 at Walmart
Walmart

Black+Decker Dustbuster Quick Clean Cordless Hand Vacuum

$20$40Save $20

Shoppers love how lightweight and powerful this handheld vac is, and you can score it for half off right now.

$20 at Walmart
Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

$300$520Save $220

At over $200 off, this vacuum will have you sucking up the savings (and deeply ingrained debris) in no time.

$300 at Walmart
Walmart

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum

$129$249Save $120

Enjoy a whopping 120-minute run time (and, coincidentally, $120 off) with this handy vacuum. It even syncs up to your phone and Alexa!

$129 at Walmart
Walmart

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$400$650Save $250

The profile is slim but the savings aren't with this cordless vac from the first name in cordless vacs, which you can score for $250 off now.

$400 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday TV and home entertainment sales

Walmart

Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV

$248$319Save $71

All those summer blockbusters you missed? They'll be coming to a streamer near you any day now, and you'll want to be ready with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set from Vizio — and its $248 sale price is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you're living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. "Great product. I've always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane," reported a happy user.

$248 at Walmart
Walmart

Samsung 55-inch Class LS03B 'the Frame' 4K Smart TV

$975$1,500Save $525

This TV looks great while in regular use, but a built-in motion sensor means it will turn into an ever-changing art display when "sleeping" — at much less than the cost of the Mona Lisa

$975 at Walmart
Walmart

Sony 65-inch Class Bravia XR A90J 4K Smart Google TV

$1,398$2,198Save $800

Score immaculate image quality at nearly $1,000 off with this picture-perfect 4K wonder.

$1,398 at Walmart
Walmart

Samsung 75-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV

$648$748Save $100

Your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels, gaming consoles and other devices are front and center within a simple, customizable home screen on this smart set, which also offers 4K quality at $100 off now.

$648 at Walmart
Walmart

LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV

$498$648Save $150

With its stunning 4K display, this TV has a lot going for it — not least of which being $150 off right now for Black Friday.

$498 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday tech sales

Walmart

Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones

$28$100Save $72

Hit Mute on the outside world and press Play on exactly what you want to hear with these crowd-pleasing, noise-cancelling cans — a Walmart bestseller for good reason. They'll completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts thanks to their sound-enhancing technology. Plus they have memory foam padding that keeps your ears comfy for hours. Have we mentioned they're over 70% off? "Use them every day!" reported a thrilled shopper. "I'm autistic and being in the world can be too loud and overwhelming. These headphones, even without music playing, muffle the extra noise."

$28 at Walmart
Walmart

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player

$29$35Save $6

The Premiere instantly converts a behind-the-times TV into a 4K streaming powerhouse with Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and literally hundreds of thousands of other channels. 

$29 at Walmart
Walmart

PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle

$499$560Save $61

Grab one of the hottest consoles of the last few years with one of the hottest games dropped this year and be the holiday hero you always knew you could be! 

$499 at Walmart
Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Smart Watch

$99$159Save $60

Monitor your texts, calls, even your heart rate and step count, all from your wrist.

$99 at Walmart
Walmart

Roconia 5G WiFi Bluetooth Native 1080P Projector

$106$340Save $234

Take your Netflix or gaming binge to the next level with a bigger, better display — priced at more than a whopping $230 off.

$106 at Walmart
Walmart

Vilinice Bluetooth Speaker

$21$100Save $79

Whether you want something to take out to the hot tub or to listen to in the shower, this'll pack quite the water-resistant punch, especially for over 80% off.

$21 at Walmart
Walmart

HP DeskJet 3772 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer

$49$94Save $45

This is one of the smallest home printers on the market and is known for its easy installation process. At nearly 50% off, it's a great time to finally get (or upgrade) a home printer.

$49 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday home sales

MaxKare

MaxKare 50-by-60-Inch Electric Heated Blanket

$40$68Save $28

As the temps outside keep dropping, the best place in the world is curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is currently nearly $30 off. The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. "I absolutely love this heated blanket," wrote a Walmart shopper. "It's so soft and gets super warm and stays on for five hours. My cat and dogs love it too, so I bought two more for the living room for all to share."

$40 at Walmart
Walmart

Dreo Space Heater

$40$90Save $50

This may be small, but it packs a wallop of warmth — and that $50 discount is nothing to sneeze at either.

$40 at Walmart
Walmart

Imaginarium Memory Foam Fun Pillow, 2-pack

$30$35Save $5

Bring a whole lotta softness — and durability — to bed! These boast adjustable support, making them ideal for all you back, side and stomach sleepers, and come with cool-to-the-touch covers too.

$30 at Walmart
MARNUR

Marnur 62" x 84" Electric Heated Blanket

$47$80Save $33

Whether you're planning to chill on the couch or stay cozy in bed, this full-size blankie will swaddle you completely in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help lower your heating bill).

$47 at Walmart
Walmart

Sormag Queen Bed Pillow for Side Sleepers, 2-pack

$31$59Save $28

It's OK to turn your back on your bedmate, but don't you dare look the other way when you can score this two-pack for nearly $30 off. 

$31 at Walmart
Walmart

Ssecretland 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

$160$270Save $110

Looking to swap out your main bed or upgrade your guest room? Now's the time!

$160 at Walmart
Walmart

KingSo 22-inch Wood Burning Fire Pit

$35$90Save $55

Make "chestnuts roasting on an open fire" a reality this holiday season and cozy up to this top seller, on megasale now for just $35.

$35 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday kitchen sales

Walmart

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus

$139$169Save $30

This countertop multitasker doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen."

$139 at Walmart
Walmart

Ninja Foodi 4 in 1

$99$169Save $70

There's so much to love about this air fryer. For starters, it features two baskets with dual zones, so you can whip up fries at the same time you're crisping chicken tenders. The potential time-saving with this feature is huge — not to mention the $70 Black Friday savings.

$99 at Walmart
Walmart

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set, 10-piece

$60$225Save $165

The set includes frying pans, saucepans, a stockpot, steamer and more — plus lids to match everything. As far as upgrades go, this 10-piecer is the epitome of modern efficiency, especially for an incredible $60.

$60 at Walmart
Walmart

VeSteel Mixing Bowls with Lids, 5-piece

$20$50Save $30

If you've been on the hunt for the perfect stainless steel mixing bowls to help you create your Thanksgiving specialties, now's your chance to snag some real beauties (with lids!) at a discount.

$20 at Walmart
Walmart

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffeemaker

$50$99Save $49

Mornings are hectic enough — no need to literally rise and "grind" (your own beans) when this machine can brew a cup in no time, now at half off.

$50 at Walmart
Walmart

Carote Nonstick Cookware Set, 8-piece

$50$170Save $120

Eight pieces for just $50? Yep! High-quality nonstick granite material that's 100% free of PROS and PFOA makes this ensemble a safe, healthy option for whipping up any meal your heart desires.

$50 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday style sales

Walmart

Time and Tru High Low Pullover Sweatshirt

$10$13Save $3

Your leggings have met their new best friend in this sweatshirt, which you can score now for just a tenner in a variety of sizes and eye-catching colors. Designed with a relaxed fit and a classic crew neck, this supersoft cotton-blend knit pullover has a high-low hem that's perfect for covering what needs to be covered. There are also airy side vents for supreme comfort and ease, making it a great option to wear with jeans, leggings and joggers. "Best top!" raved one Walmart shopper. "Very comfortable. Fits to size. I bought every color. Love!" At this price, you can bring home every color!

$10 at Walmart
Walmart

Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Puffer Jacket

$40$85Save $45

This stylish piece will keep you cozy without looking like the Stay-Puft marshmallow man. Plus, at more than 50% off, the price is pretty great-looking too.

$40 at Walmart
Walmart

SuperJeweler Nearly 1/2 Carat Diamond Hoop Earrings

$34$300Save $266

These eye-catching earrings feature 42 sparkling diamonds in a double halo hoop, totaling nearly a half carat of diamond gorgeousness. For only $34 — way down from $300 — they'll make an impressive stocking stuffer.

$34 at Walmart
Walmart

Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Stud Earrings

$20$150Save $130

These studs — over 80 percent off! — take any look to the next level, with 18K white gold plating and practically blinding, tastefully sized Swarovski crystals.

$20 at Walmart
Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Zip Chain Crossbody

$75$398Save $323

We love the exterior chain on this leather bag, which adds a little edge to the elegance. Equally impressive is the price, bringing this down from $400 to a killer $75.

$75 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday beauty and wellness sales

Walmart

Sejoy Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 7 Brush Heads

$18$60Save $42

Get serious about your oral health — go electric! This brawny brush features sonic technology and a mega-powerful motor to remove stains and debris from teeth with 30,000 hard-working strokes a minute. It comes with seven brush heads, meaning you'll be stocked up for the next two and a half years of brusha-brusha-brushing. With just a single four-hour fast charge, the brush will be juiced up for a month or more without having to recharge. All this for more than $40 off! "It feels like I'm getting a professional cleaning while using," shared one happy shopper. "It has three modes — cleaning, sensitive and massage. I prefer the cleaning mode for hard-to-reach areas, the sensitive mode for front teeth. I haven't used the massage mode, but I'm betting that mode will be excellent just like the other modes."

$18 at Walmart
Walmart

Philips Norelco Oneblade 360

$30$38Save $8

The rechargeable groomer is a hybrid unit perfect for shaving, trimming and tidying up any length of hair without causing rash or irritation to sensitive skin.

$30 at Walmart
Walmart

iFanze Ionic Hair Dryer with Concentrator Nozzle

$20$50Save $30

At a mere $20, this hair dryer is a heck of a bargain compared to the pricy Dyson Supersonic.

$20 at Walmart
Walmart

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum

$35$72Save $37

Ideal for every skin type, this serum will turn back the hands of time, smoothing wrinkles and erasing fine lines for a younger, healthier look. At 50% off now, it's much more cost-effective than getting a professional skin treatment.

$35 at Walmart
Walmart

Facemade Makeup Sponges Set

$8$20Save $12

Apply makeup like a pro with this affordable sponge set, which is priced at less than $2 per sponge. 

$8 at Walmart
Walmart

Mario Badescu Gentle & Radiant Trio 2023 Holiday Gift Set

$10$13Save $4

This Mario Badescu gift set is great for the beauty maven in your life — or breaking up across three different stockings! It includes the brand's bestselling Drying Patches, Gentle Foaming Cleanser and iconic Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater.

$10 at Walmart

Best Walmart Black Friday toy sales

Walmart

Lego Classic Creative Color Fun Creative Building Set

$30$65Save $35

With 1,500 pieces in tons of bright, eye-catching colors, this creative building set allows for open-ended imagining, from guided building for fun models like a rocket and an octopus to the option of creating just about anything under the sun. This is a great set to have for imaginative building and as a supplemental piece for additions to other Lego favorites. "My grandson LOVED this," shared one savvy gifter. "I loved the fact that he was so surprised! It was much larger than I thought! He was so excited!!"

$30 at Walmart
Walmart

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Cozy House Building Kit

$48$60Save $12

Building is only half the fun with this adorable play set, where kids can live out their cottagecore dreams once they're done assembling one of the three different Lego houses available with this set.

$48 at Walmart
Walmart

Trouble: Pop-O-Matic Family Party Board Game

$5$12Save $7

Nothing says family time like a good board game, and at $5 a pop, you really can't go wrong.

$5 at Walmart
Walmart

Auoshi Electric Train Set with Remote Control

$46$240Save $194

We choo-choo-choose this as one of the most classic holiday gifts out there, and you can have it under your tree for less than $50 — all the way down from $240.

$46 at Walmart
Walmart

Barbie Stroll & Play Pups Playset

$13$23Save $10

This super-adorable set comes complete with a classic Barbie, two furbabies, a doggie stroller, handbag and more accessories for hours of enchanting play.

$13 at Walmart
Walmart

Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set

$10$28Save $18

If you're looking to give the gift of screen-free play, this 100-piece set is just the thing! Each smooth block is perfect for kids 3 and up to stack and build to their heart's content, helping realize the structures of their imagination in tangible, creative ways.

$10 at Walmart
Walmart

Sorry!: Family Party Board Game

$5$12Save $7

If you don't jump on this more-than-half-off markdown, you'll be ... regretful. A gift sure to enliven a ho-hum holiday get-together.

$5 at Walmart

