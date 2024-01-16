The 50+ best Amazon Winter Sale deals to shop this week: Get up to 75% off laptops, Apple AirPods, TVs and more
Scoop up the best Amazon deals and discounts galore for 2024.
Prices seem to be dropping even lower than the freezing temps over at the Amazon Winter Sale! And since we've no place to go while the weather outside is frightful, why not stay cozy inside while snagging deals and discounts galore? We're seeing major markdowns on plenty of tech goodies and home finds, like this 32-inch Fire TV for just $120 and Apple AirPods Pro discounted by $60. On the fashion front, how about a toasty pair of fleece-lined leggings for $25? And there's lots more where those came from. So go fix yourself a warm beverage, get comfy on the couch and rev up your (virtual) cart. Happy savings!
The best Amazon Winter Sale deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$189$249Save $60
Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum$90$180Save $90 with coupon
Jumper Laptop$320$1,300Save $980 with coupon
Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack$17$42Save $25 with coupon
XSoul IPL Hair Remover$70$200Save $130 with coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum$27$40Save $13
Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV$120$200Save $80
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
Hopopro Shower Head$14$30Save $16 with coupon
VacLife Portable Air Compressor$22$45Save $23 with Prime and coupon
Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece$150$345Save $195
Iuga Fleece-Lined Leggings$25$40Save $14 with coupon
70% off or more
Not only is this laptop a whopping 75% off, it also boasts a vibrant 16-inch screen and four speakers, and its 16GB RAM is perfect for workaday use. While this isn't necessarily the kind of powerhouse unit craved by serious gamers, it's perfect for checking email, browsing the web and even streaming your favorite movies and shows. This is the best price we've seen!
"I would suggest this to anyone wanting to purchase a laptop that is not too expensive but very reliable," shared a happy customer. "It's lightweight and easy to carry around and makes for a great laptop for anyone who wants speed, clear graphics and just an all-around great laptop."
Suuson Car Phone Mount$12$50Save $38 with coupon
Wind Talk Space Heater$45$170Save $125 with Prime and coupon
Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop$180$759Save $579
50% off or more
There's no need to splurge on a Dyson when you can suck up this sleek stick vac for less than $100! At just three pounds, it's easy to take from room to room and can deliver up to 45 minutes of runtime per charge. It even converts into a handheld to tackle dust, crumbs and pet hair on furniture and stairs, and its five-layer filtration system helps purify the air while you clean. Our price trackers tell us this is as low as it gets — apply the on-page coupon for the full deal!
"If you need a lightweight vacuum cleaner for your small rooms, this is a great choice," wrote a content cleaner. "I like the color and design. It comes with three different kinds of brushes and the metal tube's length is adjustable. It's easy to use and you can store it in a small space."
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack$24$66Save $42 with coupon
American Soft Linen 6-Piece Luxury Towel Set$34$80Save $46
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer$16$40Save $24
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$22$65Save $43
Best Amazon Winter Sale headphone and earbud deals
There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model also allows you to control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll even receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. This model just dipped in price — at $60 off, we'll take 'em!
"I tried my cousin's AirPods and couldn't believe the sound quality," shared one customer. "I decided to purchase the AirPods Pro because I wanted the controls on the earpiece itself. I can skip or go back on songs, adjust volume, start or stop music, and turn on or off the noise-cancellation option, all from the AirPod, which is super-convenient — I don't have to keep getting out my phone. The noise is so blacked out that it's freaky. I had my siblings try it, and their faces were in shock when they realized they couldn't hear their kids yelling. Purchase these! No regrets."
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99$129Save $30
Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds$16$30Save $14
Tozo HT2 Wireless Headphones$40$80Save $40 with coupon
Best Amazon Winter Sale home deals
Whether you're storing shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything nice and organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 60-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them. At 60% off, now is a great time to buy.
"I can't say enough how these containers have changed my life," raved one shopper. "These are handy to reorganize your closets, bedroom or anywhere in your house. They are strong and are stackable. I would recommend these."
Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack$30$108Save $78 with coupon
StorageRight Clothes Storage Bins, 3-Pack$11$20Save $9 with Prime and coupon
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater$23$29Save $6 with coupon
Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket$13$23Save $10
Best Amazon Winter Sale tablet and tech deals
If you've been curious to see what all the hype around Apple's popular tablets is about, now's your chance. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of memory storage capacity, along with a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) Apple products fly off the shelves whether or not they're on sale, so the fact that this tablet is currently $80 off is pretty exciting — the price usually dips lower only during Prime Day or Black Friday.
"I got this for my 93-year-old mom," shared a generous gift giver. "My elderly mom is not very tech-savvy, but she loves her iPad. It has become her gateway to the world. She relies on FaceTime calls, as she is near-deaf, and being able to see someone's face really helps her understand them better. She uses it to watch her favorite shows and listen to her fave music. And she loves to play games on it. She is finding the Siri functions very helpful too."
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Laptop$349$599Save $250
Apple iPad (10th Generation)$349$449Save $100
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$280$430Save $150
Apple AirTag, 4-Pack$85$99Save $14
Best $25-and-under Amazon Winter Sale deals
No, you don't have to accept a sad trickle of water every time you bathe. This top-rated shower head will put your low-pressure faucet to shame with its five spray modes, which range from mist to rain to massage. Everything you need for installation is included — no tools required! — and reviewers say it's a breeze to hook up. It's currently down to the lowest price we've seen in months — over 50% off.
"This shower head is exactly what I wanted ... inexpensive, works great and super easy to install," shared a happy user. "I switched it out in three minutes and no leaks or problems. I personally don't need five settings of water flow, but all work just fine and give buckets of water, even with the flow restrictor still inside. If this is durable, I will be amazed because it will put the expensive metal ones outta business. Five-star product."
Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender$13$20Save $7 with Prime
GoodBaby No-Touch Digital Forehead Thermometer$16$30Save $14 with coupon
Lavince Bluetooth Headband Headphones$16$26Save $10 with coupon
Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw, 26-Ounce$13$23Save $10
Best Amazon Winter Sale TV deals
This No. 1 bestselling TV checks all the right boxes: High-def visuals? Check. Dolby Digital Plus audio? Check. Alexa Voice Search? Check! Plus, you'll be able to watch millions of shows and movies from different streaming platforms all in one convenient place — and as far as prices go, well, it's currently 40% off.
"What a great buy!" gushed a verified viewer. "I wanted a smart TV for the bedroom and happened across this little gem. ... The remote allows for voice command and Alexa compatibility, which is very convenient. The picture quality is surprisingly great!"
TCL 43-Inch Smart TV$180$250Save $70
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV$320$450Save $130
Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV$400$550Save $150
Hisense 75-Inch Smart TV$578$700Save $122
Best Amazon Winter Sale auto deals
If your tires start to sag and there are no gas stations in sight, you'll be so glad you have this tire inflator in the trunk. It fills them up in seconds when plugged into your car's 12V power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four tires without having to keep adjusting the car's position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats. Prime members should grab it while it's 50% off — it rarely drops lower than its current price. (Be sure to apply the on-page coupon.)
One fan raved, "I was tired of the change of weather dropping the ... tire pressure and having to find a gas station to pump some air. This saved me money and helped me in a pinch when my tire had a hole. I was able to put enough air in it to get to a place where I could pull over and put on my spare. I highly recommend anyone get one for their vehicle."
DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter$48$90Save $42 with coupon
Hotor Car Trash Can$10$14Save $4
EcoNour Windshield Cover, 2-Pack$44$64Save $20 with coupon
Best Amazon Winter Sale vacuum deals
Car floor looking a little crumb-y? Then it's this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum to the rescue! Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver around your ride, whether you use it to zap up pet hair from the seats, fast-food remnants on the floor or the layer of dust blanketing your dashboard. It comes with three attachments for targeting different types of spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord means you'll have no trouble reaching the trunk. This model even has a HEPA filter to help purify the air. While this isn't the absolute cheapest we've seen it, at 35% off it's still a great deal.
"This is the best auto vacuum I have used," wrote an impressed customer. "It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car, as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well named because it does."
Bissell Little Green Original ProHeat Machine Carpet Cleaner$121$168Save $47
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum$109$278Save $169 with coupon
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum$169$250Save $81
Lefant Robot Vacuum$110$320Save $210 with coupon
Best Amazon Winter Sale kitchen deals
This super-popular set is down to one of its lowest prices ever (nearly 60% off) — and it comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can bet the brand knows what it's doing.
"Finally, sharp (and safe) knives," wrote a happy home cook. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit, I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives kept my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen."
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener$30$35Save $5
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$13$30Save $17
FineDine 24-Piece Glass Storage Containers with Lids$27$38Save $11
Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box$30$45Save $15
Best Amazon Winter Sale beauty and wellness deals
Have unwanted body hair but don't want to shell out for pricey spa treatments? This at-home IPL hair removal device pumps out 999,999 "flashes," meaning you'll be able to use it for years to come. With five power levels to choose from, you can start with less intensity and work your way up as needed to remove hair from your legs, arms, face — pretty much anywhere but your eyebrows. At 65% off, it's a total steal!
This happy customer called it "a godsend," adding, "I have only used it three times so far and have no growth on my legs and a little growth on my armpits and bikini area. ... Honestly, it’s already paid for itself after only three uses."
Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush$36$134Save $98 with coupon
CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence$13$25Save $12
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream$14$20Save $6
Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush$66$200Save $134
Best Amazon Winter Sale style deals
Leggings are a staple for every wardrobe, and in the winter, fleece-lined is where it's at. These popular leg warmers have a soft interior that will keep your limbs toasty, and they're lightweight and stretchy enough for working out. Plus, they have pockets (!) and come in 12 colors in sizes XS to 3XL.
One Yahoo Life writer swears by these: "If you've resolved to work exercise back into your life, these supportive yet stretchy leggings are the perfect winter activewear. Great for random acts of yoga or rolling around with kids and pets, if you are me. Also great for long runs, if you are not me. They keep everything high and tight!" Read her full Iuga Fleece-Lined Leggings review for more!
FYC Wool Socks, 5 Pairs$8$30Save $22
Dearfoams Chenille Bootie Slippers$23$44Save $21
BTFBM V-Neck Pullover$35$56Save $21
