The 40+ best Walmart deals this weekend — save on Xbox, Dyson, Barbie and more

Best Walmart deals this weekend

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $280 $520 Save $240 See at Walmart

Xbox Series X Video Game Console $399 $500 Save $101 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

MaxKare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket $40 $80 Save $40 See at Walmart

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $79 $169 Save $90 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Sophia 18k White Gold Plated Silver Halo Necklace $15 $135 Save $120 See at Walmart

Fairywill Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $23 $73 Save $50 See at Walmart

Barbie Malibu House Dollhouse Playset $49 $99 Save $50 See at Walmart

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Walmart Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $280 $520 Save $240 Dread having to lug around an obscenely heavy vacuum up and down the stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson V8 Absolute stick vac, you don't have to. It's super sleek, and it even transforms into a handheld with just the push of a button. It also has a conical brush bar, which prevents hair from getting tangled around it (so you can clean pet beds and upholstery without fear of jamming). And best of all, it's cordless! "Absolutely love this Dyson!" raved a five-star fan. "We are a pet-friendly home and this collects all the dog hair and dandruff." $280 at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $78 $124 Save $46 See at Walmart

Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $148 $379 Save $231 See at Walmart

iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro Robot Vacuum $129 $400 Save $271 See at Walmart

Tineco S10 ZT Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $139 $299 Save $160 See at Walmart

Inse 2-in-1 Corded Vacuum Cleaner $46 $170 Save $124 See at Walmart

Best Walmart gaming deals

Walmart Xbox Series X Video Game Console $399 $500 Save $101 This incredibly popular gaming console usually goes for $500, so if you have anyone on your list simply dying for an Xbox this holiday season, you likely won't find a better deal than this — $150 off! Gamers will be able to revel in many of the biggest titles of 2023 and beyond, including Starfield, Assassin's Creed: Mirage and more. Included is 1TB of storage and, of course, your own wireless Xbox controller. "As a longtime gamer and avid Xbox buyer, I'm extremely pleased with this system. The difference between this console and the OG Xbox One is night and day!" raved one X-cited shopper. $399 at Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Series S Starter Bundle $250 $300 Save $50 See at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Sports (Digital) $40 $50 Save $10 See at Walmart

PlayStation 5 Marvel's "Spider-Man 2" Console Bundle $499 $560 Save $61 See at Walmart

Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals

Walmart Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 All those summer blockbusters you missed? They're on a streamer near you, so make your viewing experience a great one with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set — and its $248 sale price is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you're living out each scene in real-time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. "Great product. I've always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane," reported a happy user. $248 at Walmart

Hisense 55" Class U6 Series Mini-LED QLED Google Smart TV $448 $580 Save $132 See at Walmart

Philips 32" Class HD (720p) Smart Roku TV $118 $168 Save $50 See at Walmart

LG 70" Class 4K UHD Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150 See at Walmart

Samsung 55" Class Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV $598 $748 Save $150 See at Walmart

Best Walmart tech deals

Walmart Vilinice Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $29 $200 Save $171 Whether you’re gifting to yourself to use while working out or giving to a loved one who loves music, these Bluetooth headphones offer tons of comfort with memory foam cushions and skin-friendly leather. They'll completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts, thanks to their sound-enhancing technology. Other perks: The adjustable earcups swivel a full 90 degrees to fit all ear shapes, plus the headphones act as a microphone, so they’re ideal for remote workers or anyone who just wants to chat as they go about their day. No wonder they're a Walmart bestseller! Oh, have we mentioned they're 85% off? One reviewer called these headphones “surprisingly awesome,” noting: “Very comfortable earpads — they really do swivel around like in the description. They're lightweight and fit snug on the head, so you can do chores and they don't slip around.” $29 at Walmart

Sgin 15.6" Windows 11 Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 See at Walmart

Lenovo Flex 5i $249 $349 Save $100 See at Walmart

Best Walmart home deals

Walmart MaxKare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket $40 $80 Save $40 As the temps outside start dipping below freezing, the best place in the world is to be curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is currently nearly 50% off. The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. "I absolutely love this heated blanket," wrote a Walmart shopper. "It's so soft and gets super warm and stays on for five hours. My cat and dogs love it too, so I bought two more for the living room for all to share." $40 at Walmart

Serta Cloud Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillow, 2 Pack $30 $60 Save $30 See at Walmart

Dreo Space Heater $30 $90 Save $60 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set, Queen $19 $61 Save $42 See at Walmart

Mlily Ego Black 10" Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $226 $429 Save $203 See at Walmart

MaxKare 15-Lb. Twin-Size Weighted Blanket $44 $75 Save $31 See at Walmart

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $79 $169 Save $90 This countertop multitasker doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it has become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen." $79 at Walmart

Henckels Graphite Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block, 20-piece $200 $946 Save $746 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-piece $60 $220 Save $160 See at Walmart

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $259 $400 Save $141 See at Walmart

Frigidaire Retro Bullet Ice Maker $59 $119 Save $60 See at Walmart

Best Walmart style deals

Walmart Cate & Chloe Sophia 18k White Gold Plated Silver Halo Necklace $16 $135 Save $119 This stunning Cate & Chloe white-gold-and-crystal necklace is the perfect accent for just about any outfit, immediately jazzing up a casual ensemble or fitting right in with an elegant wedding guest look. And, seriously, white gold? For 16 bucks? It's hard to believe, but Walmart has the hookup right here! Reviewers love this sparkly accessory, raving that it's a "gorgeous necklace" and that it's "very good quality, super shiny and stunning! Got lots of compliments when wearing it! Highly recommend!" $16 at Walmart

Fantaslook Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt $14 $29 Save $15 See at Walmart

Avia Women's Active Core Performance Print Leggings $5 $13 Save $8 See at Walmart

Athletic Works Women's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $8 $10 Save $2 See at Walmart

Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers $15 $33 Save $18 See at Walmart

Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals

Walmart Fairywill Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $23 $73 Save $50 Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. "My teeth never felt cleaner!" raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned." $23 at Walmart

L'Ange Hair Le Vite Hair Straightener Brush $27 $39 Save $12 See at Walmart

iFanze 5D Teeth Whitening Strips $9 $40 Save $31 See at Walmart

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum $18 $33 Save $15 See at Walmart

Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $40 $108 Save $68 See at Walmart

Best Walmart toy deals

Walmart Barbie Malibu House Dollhouse Playset $49 $99 Save $50 Time magazine named Taylor Swift 2023's Person of the Year. Frankly, we think Barbie was robbed! Anyhoo, nothing is more classically "Barbie" than her Malibu House, so why not grab one for the doll-loving kiddo in your life at this fabulous 50% off markdown? This adorable playset includes an openable house to reveal all of the rooms in the space, which can be decorated with more than 25 different accessories that come with the set, including furniture and household items. It's also foldable, so it's much more compact and easy to store than many other dollhouses. All you need to add is, well, Barbie! "My daughter loves this playhouse," shared a happy mom. "It's just as functional as the big Barbie Dream House but takes up half the room because you can fold it together. Lots of fun accessories added." $49 at Walmart

Hasbro Jenga Classic Game $10 $16 Save $6 See at Walmart

Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set $16 $28 Save $12 See at Walmart

Ravensburger Enchanted Lands 1,000-pc. Jigsaw Puzzle $17 $25 Save $8 See at Walmart

'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' Observatory Playset $15 $50 Save $35 See at Walmart

Lego Icons Succulents Artificial Plant Set $40 $50 Save $10 See at Walmart

