The 40+ best Walmart deals this weekend — save on Xbox, Dyson, Barbie and more
We're creeping up on the holidays, which means you'll have to keep an eye on shipping dates to make sure everything arrives before the big guy comes down the chimney. If you still need to check off some names on your "Nice" list, good news — Walmart has some epic deals on thousands of items — some big ticket, some decidedly small ticket ($5!) and lots that will look oh-so-cute in a stocking (ahem). Oh, and many of them will arrive on your doorstep by Christmas!
We're talking sales like a brand-new Xbox console for $150 off and a classic Barbie Malibu House playset at half price, among dozens of other deals. We've compiled the best deals and biggest discounts right here, so you can easily "Add to Cart" and get back to chestnut-roasting, mistletoe-hanging and all that good stuff.
Best Walmart deals this weekend
Best Walmart vacuum deals
Dread having to lug around an obscenely heavy vacuum up and down the stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson V8 Absolute stick vac, you don't have to. It's super sleek, and it even transforms into a handheld with just the push of a button. It also has a conical brush bar, which prevents hair from getting tangled around it (so you can clean pet beds and upholstery without fear of jamming). And best of all, it's cordless! "Absolutely love this Dyson!" raved a five-star fan. "We are a pet-friendly home and this collects all the dog hair and dandruff."
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$78$124Save $46
Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum$148$379Save $231
iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro Robot Vacuum$129$400Save $271
Tineco S10 ZT Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner$139$299Save $160
Inse 2-in-1 Corded Vacuum Cleaner$46$170Save $124
Best Walmart gaming deals
This incredibly popular gaming console usually goes for $500, so if you have anyone on your list simply dying for an Xbox this holiday season, you likely won't find a better deal than this — $150 off! Gamers will be able to revel in many of the biggest titles of 2023 and beyond, including Starfield, Assassin's Creed: Mirage and more. Included is 1TB of storage and, of course, your own wireless Xbox controller. "As a longtime gamer and avid Xbox buyer, I'm extremely pleased with this system. The difference between this console and the OG Xbox One is night and day!" raved one X-cited shopper.
Microsoft Xbox Series S Starter Bundle$250$300Save $50
Nintendo Switch Sports (Digital)$40$50Save $10
PlayStation 5 Marvel's "Spider-Man 2" Console Bundle$499$560Save $61
Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals
All those summer blockbusters you missed? They're on a streamer near you, so make your viewing experience a great one with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set — and its $248 sale price is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you're living out each scene in real-time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. "Great product. I've always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane," reported a happy user.
Hisense 55" Class U6 Series Mini-LED QLED Google Smart TV$448$580Save $132
Philips 32" Class HD (720p) Smart Roku TV$118$168Save $50
LG 70" Class 4K UHD Smart TV$498$648Save $150
Samsung 55" Class Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV$598$748Save $150
Best Walmart tech deals
Whether you’re gifting to yourself to use while working out or giving to a loved one who loves music, these Bluetooth headphones offer tons of comfort with memory foam cushions and skin-friendly leather. They'll completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts, thanks to their sound-enhancing technology. Other perks: The adjustable earcups swivel a full 90 degrees to fit all ear shapes, plus the headphones act as a microphone, so they’re ideal for remote workers or anyone who just wants to chat as they go about their day. No wonder they're a Walmart bestseller! Oh, have we mentioned they're 85% off? One reviewer called these headphones “surprisingly awesome,” noting: “Very comfortable earpads — they really do swivel around like in the description. They're lightweight and fit snug on the head, so you can do chores and they don't slip around.”
Sgin 15.6" Windows 11 Laptop$260$1,050Save $790
Lenovo Flex 5i$249$349Save $100
Best Walmart home deals
As the temps outside start dipping below freezing, the best place in the world is to be curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is currently nearly 50% off. The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. "I absolutely love this heated blanket," wrote a Walmart shopper. "It's so soft and gets super warm and stays on for five hours. My cat and dogs love it too, so I bought two more for the living room for all to share."
Serta Cloud Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillow, 2 Pack$30$60Save $30
Dreo Space Heater$30$90Save $60
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set, Queen$19$61Save $42
Mlily Ego Black 10" Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$226$429Save $203
MaxKare 15-Lb. Twin-Size Weighted Blanket$44$75Save $31
Best Walmart kitchen deals
This countertop multitasker doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it has become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen."
Henckels Graphite Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block, 20-piece$200$946Save $746
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-piece$60$220Save $160
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$259$400Save $141
Frigidaire Retro Bullet Ice Maker$59$119Save $60
Best Walmart style deals
This stunning Cate & Chloe white-gold-and-crystal necklace is the perfect accent for just about any outfit, immediately jazzing up a casual ensemble or fitting right in with an elegant wedding guest look. And, seriously, white gold? For 16 bucks? It's hard to believe, but Walmart has the hookup right here! Reviewers love this sparkly accessory, raving that it's a "gorgeous necklace" and that it's "very good quality, super shiny and stunning! Got lots of compliments when wearing it! Highly recommend!"
Fantaslook Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt$14$29Save $15
Avia Women's Active Core Performance Print Leggings$5$13Save $8
Athletic Works Women's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt$8$10Save $2
Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers$15$33Save $18
Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals
Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. "My teeth never felt cleaner!" raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned."
L'Ange Hair Le Vite Hair Straightener Brush$27$39Save $12
iFanze 5D Teeth Whitening Strips$9$40Save $31
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum$18$33Save $15
Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush$40$108Save $68
Best Walmart toy deals
Time magazine named Taylor Swift 2023's Person of the Year. Frankly, we think Barbie was robbed! Anyhoo, nothing is more classically "Barbie" than her Malibu House, so why not grab one for the doll-loving kiddo in your life at this fabulous 50% off markdown? This adorable playset includes an openable house to reveal all of the rooms in the space, which can be decorated with more than 25 different accessories that come with the set, including furniture and household items. It's also foldable, so it's much more compact and easy to store than many other dollhouses. All you need to add is, well, Barbie! "My daughter loves this playhouse," shared a happy mom. "It's just as functional as the big Barbie Dream House but takes up half the room because you can fold it together. Lots of fun accessories added."
Hasbro Jenga Classic Game$10$16Save $6
Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set$16$28Save $12
Ravensburger Enchanted Lands 1,000-pc. Jigsaw Puzzle$17$25Save $8
'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' Observatory Playset$15$50Save $35
Lego Icons Succulents Artificial Plant Set$40$50Save $10
