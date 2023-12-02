The 40+ best deals at Walmart this weekend — Save up to 80% on HP, Vizio, Dyson and more
Cyber Week isn't over! Walmart is kicking off the weekend with savings on toys, tech, home goods and more.
Turn that frown upside down, weekend shoppers! Though the deal-stravaganzas of Black Friday and Cyber Monday are past us, that doesn't mean the savings are over — not by a long shot. Just take Walmart: The mega-retailer dropped some massive markdowns for the holiday weekend, but it didn't stop there. New deals are popping up every day for Cyber Week, including dramatic price cuts on laptops (like this one from HP for under $200!), kitchen appliances (a multitasking air fryer oven from Emeril Lagasse for more than 50% off!), jewelry (a gorgeous white gold necklace for just $24, down from $135!) and oh, so much more. We've collected the best deals at Walmart this weekend and they're all right here.
Get ready to kick back, add to cart and check some names off your "nice" list.
The best sales at Walmart
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum$280$520Save $240
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV$248$319Save $71
HP 15.6" Windows 11 Laptop$179$249Save $70
MaxKare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket$40$80Save $40
Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus$79$169Save $90
Cate & Chloe Sophia 18k White Gold Plated Silver Halo Necklace$24$135Save $111
Fairywill Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush$23$73Save $50
Hasbro Connect 4 Board Game$9$12Save $3
Best vacuum sales
Dread having to lug around an obscenely heavy vacuum up and down the stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson V8 Absolute stick vac, you don't have to. It's super sleek and it even transforms to a handheld with just the push of a button. It also has a conical brush bar, which prevents hair from getting tangled around it (so you can clean pet beds and upholstery without fear of jamming). And best of all, it's cordless! "Absolutely love this Dyson!" raved a five-star fan. "We are a pet-friendly home and this collects all the dog hair and dandruff."
Black+Decker Dustbuster Quick Clean Cordless Hand Vacuum$23$40Save $17
iHome AutoVac Nova S1 Robot Vacuum$129$168Save $39
Ionvac ZipVac 3-in-1 Corded Upright/Handheld Vacuum$24$49Save $25
Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner$404$530Save $126
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$78$124Save $46
Best TV and home entertainment sales
All those summer blockbusters you missed? They're on a streamer near you, so make your viewing experience a great one with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set — and its $248 sale price is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you're living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. "Great product. I've always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane," reported a happy user.
Philips 32" Class HD (720p) Smart Roku TV$118$168Save $50
LG 70" Class 4K UHD Smart TV$498$648Save $150
Samsung 55" Class LS03B 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV$1,097$1,500Save $403
Best tech sales
If a new computer is on your wish list this year, make it this HP 15.6-inch laptop! This computer has so many must-have features that it's hard to keep count. With its 128GB of RAM and its micro-edge anti-glare HD display, this model is ideal for students and professionals alike. Plus, its battery can handle more than 11 hours of video playback — how's that for an invitation to binge-watch? One pleased reviewer shared, "I got this for myself as I just recently started college. So far no complaints, it does everything I need it to and has some pretty cool features. Battery life is great and can last me a few days off and on."
PlayStation 5 Marvel's "Spider-Man 2" Console Bundle$499$560Save $61
Microsoft Xbox Series S$287$299Save $12
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones$99$179Save $80
Lenovo Flex 5i$299$350Save $51
Best home sales
As the temps outside start dipping below freezing, the best place in the world is curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is currently 50% off. The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. "I absolutely love this heated blanket," wrote a Walmart shopper. "It's so soft and gets super warm and stays on for five hours. My cat and dogs love it too, so I bought two more for the living room for all to share."
Dreo Space Heater$32$90Save $58
Sertapedic Charcool Bed Pillow, 2-pack$20$30Save $10
Nestl Bed Sheets Set, Queen$19$59Save $40
KingSo 22" Wood Burning Fire Pit$35$90Save $55
Best kitchen sales
This countertop multitasker doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen."
Chefman Turbo Fry Stainless Steel Air Fryer$49$130Save $81
Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio Coffee Maker$50$99Save $49
Carote Nonstick Cookware Set, 8-Piece$50$170Save $120
Henckels Graphite Self-Sharpening Block Set, 14-piece$140$657Save $517
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$259$400Save $141
Best style sales
This stunning Cate & Chloe white-gold-and-crystal necklace is the perfect accent for just about any outfit, immediately jazzing up a casual ensemble or fitting right in with an elegant wedding-guest look. And, seriously, white gold? For 24 bucks? It's hard to believe, but Walmart has the hookup right here! Reviewers love this sparkly accessory, raving that it's a "gorgeous necklace" and that it's "very good quality, super shiny and stunning! Got lots of compliments when wearing it! Highly recommend!"
Time and Tru Women's Waffle Crewneck Pullover Sweater$10$15Save $5
Fantaslook Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt$16$29Save $13
Cate & Chloe Ariel 18k White Gold Halo Stud Earrings$15$135Save $120
Avia Women's Active Core Performance Print Legging$5$13Save $8
Best beauty and wellness sales
Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. "My teeth never felt cleaner!" raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned."
Revlon 1875W Ionic Volume Booster Hair Dryer$13$22Save $9
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum$35$72Save $37
Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush$40$108Save $68
Facemade Makeup Sponges Set$8$20Save $12
Best toy sales
If you're staring down an abundance of family time this holiday season, you might want to get prepared with plenty of activities everyone from the kiddos to great-grandparents can enjoy. Like Connect 4, which uses a heady combination of luck and strategy for an elevated (yet simple) take on tic-tac-toe vibes. You can add this favorite to your game shelf now for just $9 — and reviewers rave that it's a wonderful way for the family to connect over some good-natured competitive fun. "Our family loves this game!" gushed a longtime fan. "It's also a great learning tool for younger kids, having to figure out color and patterns. This was a great price and great quality. Would recommend for your family fun night!"
Hasbro Jenga Classic Game$10$16Save $6
PicassoTiles 61 Piece Magnetic Building Blocks Set$40$60Save $20
Hasbro The Game of Life Board Game$15$22Save $7
Lincoln Logs 97-piece Classic Lodge Set$25$50Save $25
Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set$16$28Save $12
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.