The 40+ best deals at Walmart this weekend — Save up to 80% on HP, Vizio, Dyson and more

The best sales at Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $280 $520 Save $240 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

HP 15.6" Windows 11 Laptop $179 $249 Save $70 See at Walmart

MaxKare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket $40 $80 Save $40 See at Walmart

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $79 $169 Save $90 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Sophia 18k White Gold Plated Silver Halo Necklace $24 $135 Save $111 See at Walmart

Fairywill Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $23 $73 Save $50 See at Walmart

Hasbro Connect 4 Board Game $9 $12 Save $3 See at Walmart

Best vacuum sales

Walmart Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $280 $520 Save $240 Dread having to lug around an obscenely heavy vacuum up and down the stairs? With this super-lightweight Dyson V8 Absolute stick vac, you don't have to. It's super sleek and it even transforms to a handheld with just the push of a button. It also has a conical brush bar, which prevents hair from getting tangled around it (so you can clean pet beds and upholstery without fear of jamming). And best of all, it's cordless! "Absolutely love this Dyson!" raved a five-star fan. "We are a pet-friendly home and this collects all the dog hair and dandruff." $280 at Walmart

Black+Decker Dustbuster Quick Clean Cordless Hand Vacuum $23 $40 Save $17 See at Walmart

iHome AutoVac Nova S1 Robot Vacuum $129 $168 Save $39 See at Walmart

Ionvac ZipVac 3-in-1 Corded Upright/Handheld Vacuum $24 $49 Save $25 See at Walmart

Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner $404 $530 Save $126 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $78 $124 Save $46 See at Walmart

Best TV and home entertainment sales

Walmart Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 All those summer blockbusters you missed? They're on a streamer near you, so make your viewing experience a great one with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set — and its $248 sale price is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you're living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. "Great product. I've always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane," reported a happy user. $248 at Walmart

Philips 32" Class HD (720p) Smart Roku TV $118 $168 Save $50 See at Walmart

LG 70" Class 4K UHD Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150 See at Walmart

Samsung 55" Class LS03B 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV $1,097 $1,500 Save $403 See at Walmart

Best tech sales

Walmart HP 15.6" Windows 11 Laptop $179 $249 Save $70 If a new computer is on your wish list this year, make it this HP 15.6-inch laptop! This computer has so many must-have features that it's hard to keep count. With its 128GB of RAM and its micro-edge anti-glare HD display, this model is ideal for students and professionals alike. Plus, its battery can handle more than 11 hours of video playback — how's that for an invitation to binge-watch? One pleased reviewer shared, "I got this for myself as I just recently started college. So far no complaints, it does everything I need it to and has some pretty cool features. Battery life is great and can last me a few days off and on." $179 at Walmart

PlayStation 5 Marvel's "Spider-Man 2" Console Bundle $499 $560 Save $61 See at Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Series S $287 $299 Save $12 See at Walmart

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $99 $179 Save $80 See at Walmart

Lenovo Flex 5i $299 $350 Save $51 See at Walmart

Best home sales

Walmart MaxKare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket $40 $80 Save $40 As the temps outside start dipping below freezing, the best place in the world is curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is currently 50% off. The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. "I absolutely love this heated blanket," wrote a Walmart shopper. "It's so soft and gets super warm and stays on for five hours. My cat and dogs love it too, so I bought two more for the living room for all to share." $40 at Walmart

Dreo Space Heater $32 $90 Save $58 See at Walmart

Sertapedic Charcool Bed Pillow, 2-pack $20 $30 Save $10 See at Walmart

Nestl Bed Sheets Set, Queen $19 $59 Save $40 See at Walmart

KingSo 22" Wood Burning Fire Pit $35 $90 Save $55 See at Walmart

Best kitchen sales

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $79 $169 Save $90 This countertop multitasker doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen." $79 at Walmart

Chefman Turbo Fry Stainless Steel Air Fryer $49 $130 Save $81 See at Walmart

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio Coffee Maker $50 $99 Save $49 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Cookware Set, 8-Piece $50 $170 Save $120 See at Walmart

Henckels Graphite Self-Sharpening Block Set, 14-piece $140 $657 Save $517 See at Walmart

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $259 $400 Save $141 See at Walmart

Best style sales

Walmart Cate & Chloe Sophia 18k White Gold Plated Silver Halo Necklace $24 $135 Save $111 This stunning Cate & Chloe white-gold-and-crystal necklace is the perfect accent for just about any outfit, immediately jazzing up a casual ensemble or fitting right in with an elegant wedding-guest look. And, seriously, white gold? For 24 bucks? It's hard to believe, but Walmart has the hookup right here! Reviewers love this sparkly accessory, raving that it's a "gorgeous necklace" and that it's "very good quality, super shiny and stunning! Got lots of compliments when wearing it! Highly recommend!" $24 at Walmart

Time and Tru Women's Waffle Crewneck Pullover Sweater $10 $15 Save $5 See at Walmart

Fantaslook Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt $16 $29 Save $13 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Ariel 18k White Gold Halo Stud Earrings $15 $135 Save $120 See at Walmart

Avia Women's Active Core Performance Print Legging $5 $13 Save $8 See at Walmart

Best beauty and wellness sales

Walmart Fairywill Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $23 $73 Save $50 Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. "My teeth never felt cleaner!" raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned." $23 at Walmart

Revlon 1875W Ionic Volume Booster Hair Dryer $13 $22 Save $9 See at Walmart

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum $35 $72 Save $37 See at Walmart

Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $40 $108 Save $68 See at Walmart

Facemade Makeup Sponges Set $8 $20 Save $12 See at Walmart

Best toy sales

Walmart Hasbro Connect 4 Board Game $9 $12 Save $3 If you're staring down an abundance of family time this holiday season, you might want to get prepared with plenty of activities everyone from the kiddos to great-grandparents can enjoy. Like Connect 4, which uses a heady combination of luck and strategy for an elevated (yet simple) take on tic-tac-toe vibes. You can add this favorite to your game shelf now for just $9 — and reviewers rave that it's a wonderful way for the family to connect over some good-natured competitive fun. "Our family loves this game!" gushed a longtime fan. "It's also a great learning tool for younger kids, having to figure out color and patterns. This was a great price and great quality. Would recommend for your family fun night!" $9 at Walmart

Hasbro Jenga Classic Game $10 $16 Save $6 See at Walmart

PicassoTiles 61 Piece Magnetic Building Blocks Set $40 $60 Save $20 See at Walmart

Hasbro The Game of Life Board Game $15 $22 Save $7 See at Walmart

Lincoln Logs 97-piece Classic Lodge Set $25 $50 Save $25 See at Walmart

Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set $16 $28 Save $12 See at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.