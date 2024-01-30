The 40+ best Amazon Winter Sale deals to shop this week: Get up to 80% off vacuums, laptops, TVs and more

It might be chilly outside, but the Amazon Winter Sale has prices so low, they rival the freezing temps. (Yahoo)

While we're eagerly awaiting the warmer weather that comes with spring, we're not quite ready to bid adieu to the epic Amazon Winter Sale. After all, spending a cozy day indoors while browsing deep deals on tech, home, beauty and fashion finds is our cup of tea. (Can you tell we shop for a living?) Since we're not in the business of gatekeeping here at Yahoo, we've rounded up the most worthwhile markdowns we're seeing. So, what can you snag for a steal?

For starters, how about a No. 1 bestselling snowblower discounted by nearly 50% to clear your driveway after the next winter storm? Plus, we've found Apple AirPods for just $99, top-rated pillows for over 70% off and so much more. So go ahead: Treat yourself to a little end-of-January pick-me-up courtesy of these incredible Amazon deals. Happy saving!

The best Amazon Winter Sale deals

70% off and more

Amazon Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $12 $50 Save $38 Keep your eyes and hands on the road while having your phone close by, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling phone mount. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen. $12 at Amazon

Amazon Whall Cordless Stick Vacuum $100 $368 Save $268 This nifty stick vac delivers "Whall to Whall" cleaning thanks to plenty of suction. It runs for up to 55 minutes on the lower power setting, and you can convert it into a handheld to zap dust from higher surfaces, stairs or even your car's interior. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Jumper 14-Inch Laptop $260 $1,280 Save $1,020 with coupon Not only is this laptop a whopping 80% off, but it also boasts a vibrant 14-inch screen and its 12GB of RAM means it won't crash, even with multiple open tabs. Use it for checking email, browsing the web, video-chatting with loved ones and streaming your favorite movies and shows. Save $1,020 with coupon $260 at Amazon

50% off and more

Amazon GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 'Tis the season for frigid feet — unless you have this top-rated space heater at the ready. Small yet mighty, this toasty appliance can warm up to 200 square feet in seconds, has two heat levels and even doubles as a fan come summer. Get it for 55% off — just about as low as it's been in the past year. $27 at Amazon

New this week

Amazon Iniu Portable Charger $18 $30 Save $12 Tens of thousands of shoppers are fans of this super-slim battery, which can charge an iPhone 15 almost two times when fully juiced up. It also has enough ports to power up three devices at a time. $18 at Amazon

Tried and tested

Amazon Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 If you can't remember the last time you replaced your carbon monoxide detector, it's probably time for a new one. At under half a pound and 5 inches wide, the Kidde makes a smart travel mate, but it's ideal for at-home use as well. It calls for two AA batteries (included) and can be mounted to a wall or placed on a table or other flat surface. Check out our full Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector review for more. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 Ina Garten herself is a fan of this durable pan, which is made of sturdy cast iron that'll last for decades. It has excellent heat retention for achieving the perfect sear, and since it comes pre-seasoned, you can use it right out of the box. It's compatible with all stovetops, it can be used for campfire cooking and, at just $20, it's an affordable kitchen workhorse you'll reach for again and again. Check out our full Lodge Cast Iron Skillet review for more. $20 at Amazon

Deals you might've missed

Amazon Snow Joe Electric Walk-Behind Snow Blower $128 $249 Save $121 We still have several weeks of winter to go, and if you live in a snowy area, this No. 1 bestselling snowblower can clear your driveway like nobody's business. It's powerful enough to move up to 800 pounds of snow per minute (!) and even has an LED light to help you see when it's dark. Our trackers tell us this is one of the lowest prices it's been. $128 at Amazon

Amazon JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24-Piece $39 $70 Save $31 It's time to chuck all of your mismatched food storage containers and replace them with this heavily marked-down set. It comes with 12 round and rectangular containers, which are clear so you can easily see their contents. Since they're made of borosilicate glass, the containers are dishwasher-, oven- and microwave-safe (just not the lids), and their airtight silicone seals help prevent leaks. We've yet to see them on sale for lower than this. $39 at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 These second-gen top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings as well, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't get tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in. Apple is one of those brands that don't really need to have sales since their products are so in demand — that said, we'll take $30 off when we can! $99 at Amazon

Amazon Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon If you're ready to jump aboard the earbud train but would rather not shell out for Apple, these Tozo minis are ridiculously affordable and come highly rated. They're ultralightweight, with dual ear-touch controls, and their charger offers up to 24 hours of listening time. Save $14 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Amazon Lavince Bluetooth Sleep Headphones $16 $26 Save $10 with coupon Block out disruptive sounds with this headband, which is equipped with wireless headphones so you can listen to white noise, audiobooks and anything else that helps you doze off. It's also great to wear when working out! Save $10 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Home

Amazon Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $30 $108 Save $78 with coupon Resolving to make getting a good night's sleep a priority this year? You'll need some comfy pillows, and this cloudlike pair is priced right at over 70% off. Not only that, but these pillows were designed to strike just the right balance between soft and supportive, and they're made from a moisture-wicking material to help banish night sweats. Save $78 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Amazon Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $30 $50 Save $20 Have a lot of seasonal clothing and linens taking up space in your closet? Pack 'em up until you need them again with these No. 1 bestselling storage totes. They can fit up to 24 gallons each, making them ideal if you're moving to a new home as well. They're waterproof, have heavy-duty handles and easily fold down when not in use. Plus, they come with little tag pockets so you can jot down what's being stored in each. $30 at Amazon

Amazon AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier $30 $50 Save $20 House feeling a little dry this winter? Grab this No. 1 bestselling humidifier while it's 40% off. It works in spaces up to 400 square feet, plus it has a 360-degree rotating nozzle and a 2.2-liter water tank that'll keep things going for over 24 hours without a refill. $30 at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $13 $20 Save $7 with Prime Never fight with your family over outlets again thanks to this handy extender. It boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and it's much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. Save $7 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Amazon Sgin 17-Inch Laptop $230 $800 Save $570 with coupon Apply the on-page coupon to save over 70% on this 17.3-inch laptop, which has a clear FHD screen and a battery that'll provide up to eight hours of use. Its 8GB of RAM might not be sufficient for the gamers among us, but it's certainly ample memory for everyday tasks such as emailing and web surfing. Save $570 with coupon $230 at Amazon

$25 and under

Amazon BoxLegend T-Shirt Folding Board $13 $16 Save $3 Not only will this genius T-shirt folder save you time but it'll also save space in your drawers. Just place a shirt over it, fold the panels over a few times and you've got a perfectly flat garment that looks like it came off a J. Crew display table. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Hopopro Shower Head $15 $30 Save $15 with coupon No, you don't have to accept a sad trickle of water every time you bathe. This top-rated showerhead will put your low-pressure fixture to shame with its five spray modes, including mist, rain and massage. Everything you need for installation is included — no tools required — and reviewers say it's a breeze to hook up. Save $15 with coupon $15 at Amazon

Amazon Active Washing Machine Cleaner, 24-Pack $17 $22 Save $6 with coupon Your washing machine cleans your clothes, but what cleans your washing machine? (Hint: You do! Or, at least you're supposed to.) Don't worry — these top-rated tablets make it easy. Just pop one into the empty drum, run a normal cycle with hot water, wipe off any leftover residue and ta-da! A sparkling washer free of icky odors. Save $6 with coupon $17 at Amazon

TVs

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $70 $100 Save $30 Insignia's 24-inch model is a popular choice thanks to its built-in Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice, and we're not mad at that insanely low price tag either. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Hisense 65-Inch Fire TV $450 $750 Save $300 They say, "Go big or go home," but with this No. 1 new release, you can go big at home. The 65-inch screen is like having a mini movie theater in your living room, and its 4K ULED technology means crisper contrast, brighter colors and all-around vibrant visuals. $450 at Amazon

Auto

Amazon VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon If your tires start to sag and there are no gas stations in sight, you'll be glad you have this tire inflator in the trunk. It fills them in seconds when plugged into your car's 12-volt power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four without having to keep adjusting the inflator's position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats. Prime members should grab it while it's 50% off — one of the best prices it's been marked down to. Save $23 with Prime and coupon $22 at Amazon

Amazon Stalwart Heated Car Blanket $22 $33 Save $11 Sometimes your car's heater isn't enough to ward off the winter chill. Enter this No. 1 bestselling electric car blanket, which plugs right into the cigarette lighter and heats up in a jiffy. The 96-inch cord means it can even be used by back-seat passengers, and it comes in a bevy of fun colors and prints. $22 at Amazon

Amazon DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon This is one of those items you'll hope you never have to use — but you'll be grateful for it when your car goes kaput. In addition to giving your vehicle a jump, it acts as a handy on-the-go power station with its multiple charging ports. Save $42 with coupon $48 at Amazon

Vacuums

Amazon Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $140 $300 Save $160 with coupon Dyson who? The deal on this sleek stick vac is pretty Inse-ane, if we do say so ourselves. Not only does this dust buster boast up to 55 minutes of battery life and a neat LED display, but it also has a built-in five-stage filtration system to help purify the air. It converts into a handheld and comes with a slew of attachments for specific cleaning needs. Save $160 with coupon $140 at Amazon

Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum $27 $40 Save $13 Car floor looking a little crumb-y? Then it's this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum to the rescue. Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver around your ride, whether you use it to zap up pet hair from the seats, fast food remnants on the floor or the layer of dust blanketing your dashboard. It comes with three attachments for different spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord means you'll have no trouble reaching the trunk. This model even has a HEPA filter to help purify the air. While this isn't the absolute cheapest we've seen it, it's still a great deal. $27 at Amazon

Kitchen

Amazon Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge $20 $25 Save $5 with coupon This No. 1 bestselling fridge lazy Susan was designed to maximize space (while minimizing food waste). It's rectangular to make the best use of your fridge shelves, and it rotates 360 degrees so you can easily see — and remember — everything you have before it spoils. Mold, begone! Save $5 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Amazon Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box $30 $45 Save $15 Wish you could enjoy a hot meal instead of a sad, soggy sandwich on your lunch break? This bestselling electric lunch box lets you do just that. It's perfect for reheating soups, stews and casseroles on the go — just plug it in before you're ready to eat, and by lunchtime, you'll have hot food waiting for you. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $150 $345 Save $195 This bestselling knife set from a trusted brand is majorly marked down (nearly 60% off) — and it comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! $150 at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Amazon Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $57 $200 Save $143 with coupon This multiuse hair tool works like the Dyson Airwrap — only at a fraction of the cost. It comes with three brush heads and a blow-dryer attachment to suit all hair types, whether you want to smooth and straighten or add curl and waves. Now you'll be able to give yourself a professional-level blowout while saving over 70% — you're looking at one of the lowest-ever prices we've seen. Save $143 with coupon $57 at Amazon

Amazon XSoul IPL Hair Remover $63 $200 Save $137 Do you have unwanted body hair but don't want to shell out for pricey spa treatments? This at-home IPL hair removal device pumps out 999,999 hair-zapping "flashes," meaning you'll be able to use it for years to come. With five power levels to choose from, you can start with less intensity and work your way up to remove hair from your legs, arms, face — pretty much anywhere but your eyebrows. At 70% off, it's a total steal. $63 at Amazon

Amazon CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $14 $20 Save $6 If your under-eye area could use a little freshening up, it's this No. 1 bestselling cream to the rescue! Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, calming niacinamide and three essential ceramides, it helps maintain and restore the skin barrier to preserve hydration and minimize the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. Even celebs such as Olivia Wilde are fans — get it for 30% off. $14 at Amazon

Style

Amazon Fyc Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $11 $30 Save $19 with Prime Your frigid feet deserve these wildly popular thick wool socks, which will keep your toes nice and warm while livening things up with their colorful designs. Five pairs come in a pack, so these are down to just over $2 a pop. Save $19 with Prime $11 at Amazon