The 30 best Wayfair Cyber Monday deals, sourced by an interior designer

As your resident interior designer, I know a thing or two about sprucing up your home and Wayfair is one of my favorite resources for furniture and decor. I've been waiting all year for the Wayfair Cyber Monday sale. Trust me: With savings up to 80% off their already super-low prices, these Wayfair Cyber Monday deals are not to be missed.
There are so many items marked down, from bedding to buffets, that it may overwhelm the senses (and your thrifty nature). Not to worry! I've gotten you started below with my favorite Wayfair Cyber Monday deals on holiday decor, bedroom essentials, living room furniture and more. Plus, there's free shipping sitewide. Looking for more amazing deals during Cyber Monday 2023? Check out our soup-to-nuts guide to the best Cyber Monday sales.
Wayfair Cyber Monday deals to shop right now
Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa$340$880Save $540
Tempur-Cloud Memory Foam Plush Support Pillow$62$99Save $37
Henckels Dynamic Knife Block Set, 12-Piece$75$225Save $150
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$350$450Save $100
The Holiday Aisle Lighted Pine Christmas Tree$180$374Save $194
Wayfair Cyber Monday furniture deals
Need some additional sleeping quarters before the holidays? This clever sofa flips down into a twin-size bed. Add one to the guest room, home office or den for an extra bed in a pinch. Available in various poly velvet colors to match your decor, this sofa proves as comfortable as it is stylish. I particularly love the green colorway — save over 60%.
Nearly 15,000 reviewers give this convertible five stars. "I absolutely love this sleeper!" one gushes. "It is a wonderful couch as well as super comfortable to sleep on. It also converts from couch to sleeper in a matter of 5 seconds. Superb!" Another fan wrote, "I love this thing. It is sleek and modern, but has a retro flare at the same time!"
Clients of mine love this dresser for its ample drawer space as well as its sharp good looks. Mid-century style shines through the clean lines and walnut veneers on this detailed piece. It's the perfect way to amp up your bedroom or hallway storage — and on sale for nearly 65% off.
Curl up with a book in this cozy cognac wing chair that evokes toasty nights by the fireplace and the smell of rich leather books. Toss a woolen throw over the back and add a pouf to put your feet up. Now, where's that snifter? Save over 60%.
An etagere is a perfect complement to any room. It's lighter and airier than a bookcase, but serves the same purpose, displaying books, objet d'art and other treasures without overwhelming the space. This one is available in three finishes and has glass shelves.
Upgrade your dining room this holiday season with new dining chairs. The clean lines of a parsons chair blends with any decor and the nailheads give this pair a bespoke look.
Get some much-needed storage into those unused spaces, like hallways and foyers. This hall tree provides a place to hang your hat, coats, bags and wraps. A bench seat provides a place to put on your shoes, while cubbies and flip-down storage can store shoes, gloves and other items.
Wayfair Cyber Monday mattress and bedding deals
Save nearly 60% on a Sealy mattress that's designed to keep you cool and comfortable while sleeping. This mattress features a moisture-wicking breathable cover, cooling tech and low-motion transfer — you can also use it on adjustable beds. It's basically everything you want in a memory foam mattress, delivered in a box right to your door for easy setup.
Reviewers can't stop raving about it. One said: "Great mattress. It's super comfortable and I like the edge support. The gel keeps a cooler sleep too!" Another fan wrote: "OMG! This mattress is so comfortable and soft, I don’t think I will ever leave this bed."
This adjustable bed platform — complete with a wireless remote and light framework — will change your life. Raise your head while watching TV or reading, or if you're suffering from acid reflux. Elevate your feet for circulation and back support. At 75% off, it's ideal for use with memory foam, latex, and air mattresses.
Save 30% on the stylish brand Marimekko, famous for its bright popping patterns and colors. This duvet easily adds some oomph to your bedroom — it's available in blue and red.
A pillow that molds to your head for just the right support at night? Yes, please. This memory foam is extra soft and has a removable cover for easy machine washing.
Moisture-wicking microfiber allows for cool sleep, coupled with the easy care of being machine washable and dryable! This duvet set comes with a pair of shams, convenient ties to hold your insert in place (sold separately) and a simple zip closure. Available in multiple colors.
Freshen your bed with a new sheet set in easy-care microfiber. Available in every size and 25 rich colors, this fog blue caught my eye. Deep 14-inch pockets will fit any mattress and the extra pillow cases come in handy.
Update those mattresses before guests arrive with little effort. This bed in a box arrives at your doorstep. CertiPur-US and Oeko-Tex certified, you can rest easy knowing no toxins will contaminate your home. Plus, the 14-inch cooling memory foam and spring combo provides support and comfort.
This understated yet elegant bed from Wayfair's sister brand Joss & Main works in your main or guest bedroom. It also rarely goes on sale, but you can scoop it up for less than $700 during Black Friday.
Wayfair Cyber Monday kitchen deals
The KitchenAid mixer is a coveted gift for many and its popularity makes it hard to find one on sale. Lucky for you, Wayfair has this five-quart version discounted by nearly 25%. however, and they're likely to be scooped up quickly. Get one for yourself in time for cookie season and see how simple it is to bake, whip, and knead.
Don't believe me? Over 126,000 reviewers love this machine so much, it lands at 4.9 out of 5 on the scale. This reviewer's dream has come true: "I am 62 years old and have wanted a KitchenAid stand mixer for as long as I have been baking. It did not disappoint! In the past 24 hours, I have whipped up a large batch of fruitcake cookies (very dense dough) and a NY-style cheesecake. So smooth, stable, quiet, and everything mixed in no time. Love it!"
I'll get right to the 'point' — this is a ridiculously good price for a Henckels knife set of this caliber. Buy one for yourself and one as a gift!
Cordless, bagless, programmable and self-teaching, a robot vacuum does all the work, so you don't have to lift a finger. If you've not switched from your upright, now's your chance to set it and forget it, and always have clean floors.
Dishwasher and oven safe, this full set makes a great gift for starter kitchens, or buy it to update and supplement your own cookware. Nonstick makes for easy clean up and glass lids allow to view whatever you're whipping up without losing heat.
This 14-cup pot, now over 60% off, will keep your coffee warm with its thermal carafe and warming plate. Programmable, you can ensure your coffee is ready when you are and serve a houseful of guests.
Perfect for both tea and coffee drinkers, this electric tea kettle has settings for tisanes, green tea, black tea and french press coffee. The warming function keeps it at temp for a half hour and you can brew your looseleaf right in the carafe.
Wayfair Cyber Monday rug deals
A steal at 68% off, this 8' x 10' sized rug is machine washable, stain resistant and has a low pile, making it ideal for high-traffic areas and sneaking beneath swinging doorways. It features a playful all-over design that includes eye-catching floral motifs inspired by Persian patterns.
Says a pleased purchaser, "Love! The color is beautiful and I’m so happy it is washable. I’ve had so many rugs that I throw away because of how dirty they get sometimes. This is the one you NEED to buy." Another says, "My dog has had accidents since I've received this rug and it cleans up like new. Great for pets owners that want to be stylish too."
This antelope pattern is a more subtle way to zhuzh up your room with an animal print. The neutral colorway works with any aesthetic.
I absolutely adore this collab — the rug, over 55% off, makes a real impact in this stunning design. It'll make a great statement piece in your house.
Ideal for entries, kitchens, and small dining areas, this rug can be tossed in the laundry when it needs a wash. The soft pattern blends with traditional, boho and farmhouse styles.
Wayfair Cyber Monday holiday deals
Towering at just under nine feet, this slim wonder makes a statement in even the tightest corners. Flocking and real-look branches evoke a snowy day in the forest, while warm white lights allow easy setup. A sturdy folding metal tree stand is included.
"I wasn't expecting such a lovely little Christmas tree! The size is perfect if you need a slender tree for decorating. Branches are full and flocked to perfection. Set up and take down is simple and can be done by one person. There aren't many lights, but you could add more if you wanted to," said a happy shopper.
This six-foot tree has the look of winter. Frosty snow on the tips gives the branches an authentic look. It also comes with a tree stand that folds easily for storage.
Deck your halls in a snap with a pre-lit garland. This realistic, full green bough with pinecones will drape over doorways and look majestic on mantels.
Add a hint of glam to your Christmas setup with this star-shaped tree topper from Birch Lane, Wayfair's sister brand. It's crafted from iron and coated in glitter with a champagne hue.
Think ahead. Proper storage for your holiday decor is key to lengthening the life of your investments. Available in two sizes, this storage bag will protect your wreaths from dust and decay, hanging easily in storage areas.
