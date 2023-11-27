The 30 best Wayfair Cyber Monday deals, sourced by an interior designer

These room refreshers from the Wayfair Cyber Monday 2023 sale will give your home the makeover it deserves. (Wayfair)

As your resident interior designer, I know a thing or two about sprucing up your home and Wayfair is one of my favorite resources for furniture and decor. I've been waiting all year for the Wayfair Cyber Monday sale. Trust me: With savings up to 80% off their already super-low prices, these Wayfair Cyber Monday deals are not to be missed.

There are so many items marked down, from bedding to buffets, that it may overwhelm the senses (and your thrifty nature). Not to worry! I've gotten you started below with my favorite Wayfair Cyber Monday deals on holiday decor, bedroom essentials, living room furniture and more. Plus, there's free shipping sitewide. Looking for more amazing deals during Cyber Monday 2023? Check out our soup-to-nuts guide to the best Cyber Monday sales.

Wayfair Cyber Monday deals to shop right now

Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa $340 $880 Save $540 See at Wayfair

Tempur-Cloud Memory Foam Plush Support Pillow $62 $99 Save $37 See at Wayfair

Henckels Dynamic Knife Block Set, 12-Piece $75 $225 Save $150 See at Wayfair

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $350 $450 Save $100 See at Wayfair

The Holiday Aisle Lighted Pine Christmas Tree $180 $374 Save $194 See at Wayfair

Wayfair Cyber Monday furniture deals

Wayfair Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa $340 $880 Save $540 Need some additional sleeping quarters before the holidays? This clever sofa flips down into a twin-size bed. Add one to the guest room, home office or den for an extra bed in a pinch. Available in various poly velvet colors to match your decor, this sofa proves as comfortable as it is stylish. I particularly love the green colorway — save over 60%. Nearly 15,000 reviewers give this convertible five stars. "I absolutely love this sleeper!" one gushes. "It is a wonderful couch as well as super comfortable to sleep on. It also converts from couch to sleeper in a matter of 5 seconds. Superb!" Another fan wrote, "I love this thing. It is sleek and modern, but has a retro flare at the same time!" $340 at Wayfair

Wayfair Mercury Row Helmick Six-Drawer Dresser $250 $689 Save $439 Clients of mine love this dresser for its ample drawer space as well as its sharp good looks. Mid-century style shines through the clean lines and walnut veneers on this detailed piece. It's the perfect way to amp up your bedroom or hallway storage — and on sale for nearly 65% off. $250 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Jolene Upholstered Club Chair $410 $1,058 Save $648 Curl up with a book in this cozy cognac wing chair that evokes toasty nights by the fireplace and the smell of rich leather books. Toss a woolen throw over the back and add a pouf to put your feet up. Now, where's that snifter? Save over 60%. $410 at Wayfair

Wayfair Steelside Adriann Etagere Bookcase $116 $182 Save $66 An etagere is a perfect complement to any room. It's lighter and airier than a bookcase, but serves the same purpose, displaying books, objet d'art and other treasures without overwhelming the space. This one is available in three finishes and has glass shelves. $116 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cyber Monday mattress and bedding deals

Wayfair SealyCool 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress $350 $799 Save $449 Save nearly 60% on a Sealy mattress that's designed to keep you cool and comfortable while sleeping. This mattress features a moisture-wicking breathable cover, cooling tech and low-motion transfer — you can also use it on adjustable beds. It's basically everything you want in a memory foam mattress, delivered in a box right to your door for easy setup. Reviewers can't stop raving about it. One said: "Great mattress. It's super comfortable and I like the edge support. The gel keeps a cooler sleep too!" Another fan wrote: "OMG! This mattress is so comfortable and soft, I don’t think I will ever leave this bed." $350 at Wayfair

Wayfair Amolife Adjustable Bed with Wireless Remote, Queen $383 $1,550 Save $1,167 This adjustable bed platform — complete with a wireless remote and light framework — will change your life. Raise your head while watching TV or reading, or if you're suffering from acid reflux. Elevate your feet for circulation and back support. At 75% off, it's ideal for use with memory foam, latex, and air mattresses. $383 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wayfair Sleep 14" Plush Hybrid Mattress $385 $819 Save $434 Update those mattresses before guests arrive with little effort. This bed in a box arrives at your doorstep. CertiPur-US and Oeko-Tex certified, you can rest easy knowing no toxins will contaminate your home. Plus, the 14-inch cooling memory foam and spring combo provides support and comfort. $385 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Wayfair KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $350 $450 Save $100 The KitchenAid mixer is a coveted gift for many and its popularity makes it hard to find one on sale. Lucky for you, Wayfair has this five-quart version discounted by nearly 25%. however, and they're likely to be scooped up quickly. Get one for yourself in time for cookie season and see how simple it is to bake, whip, and knead. Don't believe me? Over 126,000 reviewers love this machine so much, it lands at 4.9 out of 5 on the scale. This reviewer's dream has come true: "I am 62 years old and have wanted a KitchenAid stand mixer for as long as I have been baking. It did not disappoint! In the past 24 hours, I have whipped up a large batch of fruitcake cookies (very dense dough) and a NY-style cheesecake. So smooth, stable, quiet, and everything mixed in no time. Love it!" $350 at Wayfair

Wayfair Ovente 1.7 Quarts Electric Tea Kettle $39 $60 Save $21 Perfect for both tea and coffee drinkers, this electric tea kettle has settings for tisanes, green tea, black tea and french press coffee. The warming function keeps it at temp for a half hour and you can brew your looseleaf right in the carafe. $39 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cyber Monday rug deals

Wayfair Langley Street Benfield Beige Machine Washable Area Rug, 7'10" x 10' $130 $405 Save $275 A steal at 68% off, this 8' x 10' sized rug is machine washable, stain resistant and has a low pile, making it ideal for high-traffic areas and sneaking beneath swinging doorways. It features a playful all-over design that includes eye-catching floral motifs inspired by Persian patterns. Says a pleased purchaser, "Love! The color is beautiful and I’m so happy it is washable. I’ve had so many rugs that I throw away because of how dirty they get sometimes. This is the one you NEED to buy." Another says, "My dog has had accidents since I've received this rug and it cleans up like new. Great for pets owners that want to be stylish too." $130 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cyber Monday holiday deals

Wayfair The Holiday Aisle Lighted Pine Christmas Tree $180 $374 Save $194 Towering at just under nine feet, this slim wonder makes a statement in even the tightest corners. Flocking and real-look branches evoke a snowy day in the forest, while warm white lights allow easy setup. A sturdy folding metal tree stand is included. "I wasn't expecting such a lovely little Christmas tree! The size is perfect if you need a slender tree for decorating. Branches are full and flocked to perfection. Set up and take down is simple and can be done by one person. There aren't many lights, but you could add more if you wanted to," said a happy shopper. $180 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wayfair Basics Wreath Storage Bag $12 $18 Save $6 Think ahead. Proper storage for your holiday decor is key to lengthening the life of your investments. Available in two sizes, this storage bag will protect your wreaths from dust and decay, hanging easily in storage areas. $12 at Wayfair

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.