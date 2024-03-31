The 25 best Walmart Easter weekend deals to shop this week — save up to 80% on TVs, tools, home goods and more

Winter might finally be over, but the savings sure aren't — just check out Walmart's slew of weekend deals! (Walmart)

Well, lookee here — Sunday is Easter and Monday is April Fools Day. That's our kind of three-day weekend! Egg hunts, chocolate bunnies and a heartwarming family dinner followed by a day of pranking, jesting and all-around silliness. It's enough to keep anyone occupied and entertained. Just don't let all the celebration distract you from a truly bountiful array of Walmart deals this weekend. To wit: That leg of lamb's not gonna carve itself — good thing you can snag a chef-worthy knife set for just $18 (that's $82 off!). Got some spring cleaning on your agenda? Grab a brawny upright vacuum from Shark — it's nearly 60% off. Or maybe the start of baseball season has you thinking it's time for a new TV. Feast your eyes on a 65" 4K Samsung, now marked down over $200. Happy holidays ... and watch your back.

Best Walmart spring savings

Walmart Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $66 $200 Save $134 With spring comes the onslaught of spring allergies, so make sure your domicile is sneeze-proof with a quality air purifier like this small but mighty favorite from Renpho. It makes irritants like pollen and dust disappear, not to mention kitchen cooking fumes, smoke odor and more. $66 at Walmart

Walmart Sejov 5-Tier Vertical Garden $58 $140 Save $82 What's better than a garden? A tall, cascading garden — you can fit so much more in so much less space! Form meets function in this five-tier vertical garden that is large enough to fit a plethora of plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more all in one place. It takes just 15 minutes to assemble, and each level can support 25 pounds of your fave flora. $58 at Walmart

Walmart Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $30 $60 Save $30 A little less Leatherface and a little more Polly Pocket, this compact cutie packs quite a punch. It's battery-powered, so you can take it to the farthest reaches of your backyard, and it can slay wayward branches and spindly overgrown trees with ease. $30 at Walmart

Vecukty Vecukty Super Large Collapsible Garden Cart $80 $300 Save $220 Ready to come out of hibernation and enjoy the warm weather? Well, before you head out for a picnic in the park, a tailgate bash or a walk to the grocery store, avail yourself of this handy collapsible cart — now on mega sale! It has a capacity of 330 pounds, ensuring you'll no longer have to get backaches lugging around your heavy items. It folds up, making it easy to store when not in use. $80 at Walmart

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $99 $124 Save $25 At under 10 pounds, the LG (that's right, we're on intimate terms with this genius appliance) is lightweight and easy to carry yet handles messes like a full-size machine. Its small size makes it easy to stow in places no one will see. A best friend to pet owners, it also has odor-vanquishing capability — and now it's over $30 off. $99 at Walmart

Amazon Shark Vertex DuoClean Vacuum $149 $350 Save $201 A vac brand so great we had to highlight it twice! A HEPA filter, DuoClean PowerFin technology, a self-cleaning brushroll and an LED headlight (!) combine to the thing you need to keep your floors pristine and allergen-free. $149 at Walmart

Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals

Walmart Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series Smart TV $148 $250 Save $102 Whether you're using this smart TV to watch your faves or get your game on, this setup will have you covered: experience all the details with 1080p full HD resolution and enjoy the V-Gaming Engine, which enables next-level gaming performance including low-latency gaming and a newly added gaming menu. $148 at Walmart

Best Walmart tech deals

Walmart HP Stream 14-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $169 $229 Save $60 Yes, it's pretty in pink, but more important, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Office 365, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. And a 14-inch screen, a slim profile and a weight of only a few pounds make it ideal for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag for work on the go. $169 at Walmart

Walmart Veatool Bluetooth Headphones $22 $80 Save $58 Sometimes buying earbuds can feel like a pick-two game: having to choose among sound quality, comfort and price. We've found a pair that delivers all three for a very affordable $22, discounted from $80. Water-resistant and TV-ready, these Veatool earbuds can be used for nearly anything — from working out at the gym to watching a tearjerker at home. You can get up to 60 hours of playback between the buds and the case; plus, they're available in black, white, purple, pink and blue. $22 at Walmart

Walmart Acer Chromebook 315 with Protective Sleeve $149 $179 Save $30 Chromebooks are the ultimate lightweight, on-the-go machines, especially for people that want an interface without a lot of hassle. This model comes with all-day battery life, a high-performance processor and a protective sleeve for transport — and now you can pick it up for under $150. $149 at Walmart

Best Walmart home deals

Walmart Serta Sertapedic Charcool Pillows, 2-Pack $18 $30 Save $12 Everyone deserves the best sleep they can get — after all, we spend at least a third of our lives snoozing, so we might as well make the most of it. This Serta option is ideal for anyone looking for a comfortable night's sleep. The "charcool"-infused knit shell is a breathable covering that is soothing to the touch, and the hypoallergenic fiberfill keeps your breathing easy while providing lasting support. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Hoofun Electric Spin Scrubber $32 $100 Save $68 If your home-cleaning arsenal needs a little boost, look no further than this magic wand — ideal for banishing stubborn stains. It deep cleans like a dream and includes both longer and shorter handle options for reaching just about anything. $32 at Walmart

Walmart Sealy Cloud Pillow, 2-Pack $30 $40 Save $10 Ever dream of sleeping on an actual cloud? These snoozers from Sealy are about as close as you're gonna get, with their plush down alternative fill and adaptive core that makes them completely adaptable to your needs. $30 at Walmart

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $60 $169 Save $109 This countertop multitasker from celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer a range of kitchen needs, including toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. $60 at Walmart

Sensarte Sensarte Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece $40 $100 Save $60 You can't do much better for a quality 8-piece set of pots and pans than this one, on sale for a wild $40 (down from $100). Each piece is made with advanced nonstick technology and with a removable handle, making them super easy to stack and store. You'll score a 2-quart sauce pan with lid, an 8-inch frying pan, a 10-inch frying pan, an 8-inch fridge storage lid, and of course, one removable handle to use on any of these pieces. $40 at Walmart

Carote Carote 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $18 $100 Save $82 We love the neutral colors of this eye-catching knife set, which includes an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife, as well as blade guards for safe and easy storage. A ceramic coating gives you non-stick cutting and optimal food safety. $18 at Walmart

Best Walmart style deals

Walmart Fantaslook 3/4 Sleeve Blouse $15 $33 Save $18 This piece is just right for a wide variety of springtime settings, whether you're jetting to the office, getting through your to-do list or hitting up your favorite farmers' market. The 3/4 cuffed sleeves and chiffon fabric provide airiness, while the pleated front and V-neck cut help accentuate your silhouette. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Avia Women's Elevate Athletic Sneakers $15 $20 Save $5 If you're looking to get more exercise now that the winter months are past, we salute you — and suggest you grab a pair of these Avia kicks to keep you comfy on all of your adventures. The memory foam footbed will keep you balanced and supported, while strong rubber outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces. $15 at Walmart

Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals

Walmart Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $29 $120 Save $91 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This model from Nexpure — now only $30! — is a fraction of the price and delivers a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want. $29 at Walmart

