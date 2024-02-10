The 25+ best deals from Walmart's early Presidents' Day sale — save up to 80% on jewelry, smart TVs and more

While we still have over a month left of winter, there's plenty of goodness to be had before those first spring flowers bloom — like tons of mega-sales on fan-favorite products! Walmart has begun its Presidents' Day savings extravaganza early, dropping major deals on big brands for us to enjoy this weekend. Some of the can't-miss savings include white gold-plated jewelry for over 80% off (perfect for treating your sweetie this Valentine's Day!), a 65-inch 4K Samsung smart TV for less than $400 and so much more. Keep on scrolling for all of our picks from Walmart's supersweet secret sale.

Walmart deals on Yahoo reader faves

Walmart Nexpure 1800W Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $30 $120 Save $90 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard. But it comes with a $430 price tag, putting it out of reach for most people. However, this alternative from Nexpure is on sale now for a fraction of that price. This dryer offers a lot of perks to help you get a sleek, salonworthy blowout, including ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as the hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts a whopping 1,800 watts of power to help you get the level of wind power you want. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $79 $250 Save $171 Leave fussy cables in the dust with this cordless vacuum cleaner from the folks at Inse. It features a high-efficiency motor to provide strong suction, which means you can capture pet hair, dirt and other messes on hardwood floors, low-pile carpet, stairs, beds, curtains ... well, you get the idea; this thing can go practically anywhere. It'll also run for up to 45 minutes continuously on a single charge. $79 at Walmart

Last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

Walmart Lego Icons Flower Bouquet Building Set $50 $60 Save $10 This Lego building set makes a great two-person project to work on together, especially if you're still kids at heart. While real flowers are always a thoughtful treat, they wilt and die too soon — but with these Lego versions, they can be displayed and enjoyed for years to come. This bouquet display includes 15 stems with flower and leaf varieties like roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters and daisies. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $31 $60 Save $29 Nothing's better than the gift of a little TLC, and this neck massager is truly the present that will keep on giving. Whether your sweetie suffers from tight muscles, painful knots or simply no time to go to the spa, this massager will work on all the stress to help soothe and revitalize overworked necks and shoulders. Plus, it has a heating component, which will be much appreciated during the cold days of winter. $31 at Walmart

Walmart JeenMata 2-Carat Moissanite 18k White Gold Plated Earrings $63 $239 Save $176 Moissanite is all the rage now as a diamond alternative that is about as sparkly and gorgeous as the real thing but at a much more reasonable price. These solitaire studs are truly stunning, and their savings of over $175 is pretty eye-opening too! They contain 1-carat moissanite cuts (2 carats total in the set) in white gold-plated backings. $63 at Walmart

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 At under 10 pounds, the "Little Green Machine" is lightweight and easy to carry yet still handles messes like a full-size machine. Its small size makes it easy to store away where no one will see. A best friend to pet owners, this cleaner will also even remove odor — and now it's a lovely $35 off. $89 at Walmart

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum $119 $189 Save $70 Despite being a corded vac, this upright wonder from Shark is designed to clean anywhere you need it to — hard floors, carpets, stairs and more. The easy-detach Lift-Away pod enables fully portable cleaning, and the anti-allergen complete seal helps secure up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, so they're trapped in the vac and not in your sinuses (or the air you're breathing). $119 at Walmart

Walmart Eureka Airspeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $44 $99 Save $55 For a hardworking upright vacuum on a budget, Eureka's Airspeed is the one to beat, boasting many of the same features as the PowerSpeed in a lighter (and dare we say svelter?) frame that's just 7.7 pounds. At $55 off now, the price is pretty lightweight too! $44 at Walmart

Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals

Walmart Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $398 $528 Save $130 We can't get over the sale price ($398!) on this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio. The vibrant 4K picture quality is top-notch, and it also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. $398 at Walmart

Walmart Samsung 65-Inch Class CU7000B Crystal 4K Smart TV $398 $600 Save $202 If you'd like to catch up with the biggest films of 2023 before the Academy Awards, you won't do much better for a display than this 65-inch beauty from Samsung. It features true-to-life color, easy connectivity with the Samsung Smart Hub built right in, and most importantly, 4K quality for all your favorite movies, shows and games. $398 at Walmart

Walmart TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV $176 $196 Save $20 What makes this 4K TV so special? It features a compact and cozy 43-inch LED 4K display with Ultra HD resolution at four times the resolution of Full HD. Simply put, colors are vivid and blacks are dark, not murky. Also on board: HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings for a theaterlike vibe. And all for just $176? Sign us up! $176 at Walmart

Best Walmart tech deals

Walmart Veatool Bluetooth Headphones $20 $80 Save $60 Sometimes buying earbuds can feel like a pick-two game: Choose between sound quality, comfort and price. We're happy to announce that we've found a pair that delivers all three for a very affordable $20, discounted from $80. Water-resistant and TV-ready, these Veatool earbuds can be used for nearly anything you want — from working out at the gym to watching a real tearjerker at home. You can get up to 60 hours of playback time between these buds and the case, plus they're available in black, white, purple, pink and blue. $20 at Walmart

Walmart HP Stream 14-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $169 $199 Save $30 With 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Office 365, this 14-inch laptop is ideal for everyday use. A slim profile and a weight of only a few pounds make it ideal for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag if you're working on the go. $169 at Walmart

Walmart Veatool S20 Mark II Sound Bar $58 $170 Save $112 If you're using only your TV's built-in speakers for your audio, you're probably missing part of the story. A soundbar, like this inexpensive option from Veatool, will help fill in the audio gaps, giving you richer, fuller and clearer sound. It offers full-range audio, powerful bass and an immersive 3D sound experience. $58 at Walmart

Best Walmart home deals

Walmart Sealy Essentials Cool Touch Memory Foam Pillows, 2-Pack $30 $68 Save $38 You'll always sleep on the cool side of the pillow with these Sealy snugglers — they feature premium memory foam for comfort and support, and the reversible cover gives users the choice between a soft-touch feel on one side and a cooling-touch option on the other. The covers are hypoallergenic, removable and easily washable too. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Black+Decker Pet Hair Remover and Roller $14 $25 Save $11 We all love our fur babies but are probably not as adoring of that whole "fur" part, especially when it gets everywhere. Clean up after your fuzzy friends with this reusable pet hair removal roller, which yanks up hair from furniture, carpets, car seats and more with ease. When you're done, just press the spring button and empty it into the garbage can. $14 at Walmart

Walmart Serta Sertapedic Charcool Pillows, 2-Pack $19 $30 Save $11 Everyone deserves the best sleep they can get — after all, we spend at least a third of our lives snoozing, so we might as well make the most of it. This Serta option is ideal for anyone looking for a cool and comfortable night's sleep. The "charcool"-infused knit shell is a breathable covering that is cool to the touch, and the hypoallergenic fiberfill will keep your breathing easy while also providing lasting support. $19 at Walmart

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Walmart Vesteel Mixing Bowls With Lids Set, 5-Piece $20 $57 Save $37 If you've been searching for stainless-steel mixing bowls to help create your signature dishes and desserts, now's your chance to snag some real beauties (with lids!) at a discount of more than 60%. These bowls are constructed using commercial-grade stainless steel, which is shatterproof as well as dent- and rust-resistant. They're sure to stand up to whatever your kitchen throws at 'em. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $79 $169 Save $90 This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer a range of kitchen needs, including toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. $79 at Walmart

Walmart Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 17-Piece $90 $300 Save $210 This 17-piece set of nonstick cookware is made from white granite, ensuring that its nonstick surface is PFOA-free and safe for the whole family. The set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 1.7-quart saucepan with lid, a 2.4-quart saucepan with lid, a 6.5-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid, plus three silicone utensils and four pan protectors — all for more than $200 off the regular price. $90 at Walmart

Best Walmart style deals

Walmart Ororo Women's Quilted Heated Vest with Battery $110 $180 Save $70 Sure, it's insulated with an eco-friendly filling, but the real stars of the show here are the heating elements sandwiched inside the vest's wind- and water-resistant shell. These create four heating zones — the back, shoulders (under the collar) and two front side pockets — that evenly spread warmth throughout the vest. This snuggler has battery-operated heating elements, so you do have to remember to charge the vest via its USB port, but that said, it'll stay warm for up to 10 hours on a single charge! $110 at Walmart

Walmart LongBay Women's Chenille Knit Boot Slippers $23 $52 Save $29 Luxuriously soft, these boot-style slippers are so cozy you'll never want to take them off. A knit chenille fabric makes them easy to pull on and off, but the outsoles are made with durable rubber so you can wear them outdoors. And underneath all that soft fleece lining is memory foam to keep your tootsies cushioned on top of toasty. $23 at Walmart

Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals

Walmart Ranvn IPL Laser Hair Removal Device $29 $90 Save $61 Winter is a great time to eliminate any body hair that becomes a real pain to deal with once the warmer months come around, and we suggest getting a head start with this bestselling laser hair remover. For just $35, you'll get a simple-to-use tool that'll help zap hair away with less regrowth after two months. $29 at Walmart

Walmart Fairywill Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $23 $70 Save $47 Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. Another plus: This kit comes with eight replacement brush heads. $23 at Walmart

