The 16 most magical gifts for Disney lovers at Amazon, from $9

Got a Disney lover on your list? These are the best gifts to shop this holiday season. (Amazon)

The holidays are a magical time indeed — and they're especially magical for Disney lovers. From little princesses to classic Mickey Mouse fans, we have something for every type of Disney enthusiast on your list. Amazon knows just what we like — low prices! These gifts start at just $9 and if you have Prime (it's free to sign up!) you can get them shipped in two days with plenty of time to spare before the holiday rush. Are you all ears? Let's go!

MobyFox Minnie Mouse Smartwatch Let Minnie or Mickey tell you to the time, steps or text messages with a 'magical' Apple Watch band. Choose from two Mickey or two Minnie styles. The colorway you're looking at? That's gorgeous Polka Noir. $40 at Amazon

JoyJolt Mickey Mouse Squad Collection Tumblers This set of four stemless wine glasses features classic characters like Mickey, Donald, Goofy and Pluto. Perfect for any Disney lover, especially if you need a gift to bring to a holiday house party. $33 at Amazon

Disney Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Pom Pom Baseball Cap Truth be told, any time of year is a good time for mouse ears. How great to have them as part of a snazzy cap, complete with Minnie's signature bow! $18 at Amazon

Disney Disney Sock Set These festive ankle socks were inspired by the classic characters including Mickey, Donald, Pluto and Goofy. The set of five pairs makes a fun and affordable stocking stuffer. $11 at Amazon

Disney Dog-Themed Disney Tote Travel Bag Hey, it's not all about Mickey and princesses! This adorable tote features an all-star cast of famed Disney pooches, including Lady, Tramp, Patch, Pongo, Perdito and a whole kennel's worth more. $26 at Amazon

Disney Donald Duck T-Shirt This super soft shirt features a retro-inspired image of Donald doing his best to keep it together. $12 at Amazon

Livingston Livingston Women's Winter Beanie A subtle nod to Mickey Mouse, this cozy, cable-knit beanie with fun pompom detailing will keep Disney aficionados warm all winter. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Tiana's Cookbook For the Disney Princess in your life who likes to get dirty in the kitchen, you can't go wrong with Tiana's Cookbook. $11 at Amazon

Disney Disney Tote Perfect for carrying around all your Mouse-inspired trinkets and toys, this tote comes in five different prints. $25 at Amazon

Disney Minnie Mouse Birthstone Stud Earrings Give a personalized Disney gift with these birthstone studs. Available in 15 different variations, you can select the metal and color that best matches the Mouse maven on your gift list. $20 at Amazon

Papyrus Christmas Cards Boxed with Envelopes Need cards to go with those Disney gifts? Grab a box of these affordable and festive keepsakes adorned with Mickey ornaments. $9 at Amazon

Hasbro Gaming Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' Electronic LCD Video Game This retro-inspired handheld video game is a great gift idea for anyone over 8 years old. Kids will love the 'Little Mermaid' game, but the adults in your life might also appreciate it for the nostalgia factor. $31 at Amazon

AMAOGE Our Adventure Book Scrapbook Photo Album A sweet gift for your significant other, this 'Up'-inspired scrapbook features a beautifully embossed cover and plenty of blank pages. $10 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)