The 16 most magical gifts for Disney lovers at Amazon, from $9

Got a Disney lover on your list? These are the best gifts to shop this holiday season.
The holidays are a magical time indeed — and they're especially magical for Disney lovers. From little princesses to classic Mickey Mouse fans, we have something for every type of Disney enthusiast on your list. Amazon knows just what we like — low prices! These gifts start at just $9 and if you have Prime (it's free to sign up!) you can get them shipped in two days with plenty of time to spare before the holiday rush. Are you all ears? Let's go!

MobyFox

Minnie Mouse Smartwatch

Let Minnie or Mickey tell you to the time, steps or text messages with a 'magical' Apple Watch band. Choose from two Mickey or two Minnie styles. The colorway you're looking at? That's gorgeous Polka Noir. 

$40 at Amazon
JoyJolt

Mickey Mouse Squad Collection Tumblers

This set of four stemless wine glasses features classic characters like Mickey, Donald, Goofy and Pluto. Perfect for any Disney lover, especially if you need a gift to bring to a holiday house party.

$33 at Amazon
PlayMonster

The Magical World of Disney Trivia

With 2,000 trivia questions, this game will keep even the biggest of Disney fan busy for hours.

$32 at Amazon
Disney

Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Pom Pom Baseball Cap

Truth be told, any time of year is a good time for mouse ears. How great to have them as part of a snazzy cap, complete with Minnie's signature bow!

$18 at Amazon
Amazon

The Official Disney Parks Cookbook: 101 Magical Recipes from the Delicious Disney Vault

From delicious Dole Whip to tasty Mickey pretzels, this No. 1 bestselling cookbook features 100 magical Disney-inspired recipes. 

$11 at Amazon
Disney

Disney Sock Set

These festive ankle socks were inspired by the classic characters including Mickey, Donald, Pluto and Goofy. The set of five pairs makes a fun and affordable stocking stuffer.

$11 at Amazon
Disney

Dog-Themed Disney Tote Travel Bag

Hey, it's not all about Mickey and princesses! This adorable tote features an all-star cast of famed Disney pooches, including Lady, Tramp, Patch, Pongo, Perdito and a whole kennel's worth more. 

$26 at Amazon
Disney

Donald Duck T-Shirt

This super soft shirt features a retro-inspired image of Donald doing his best to keep it together. 

$12 at Amazon
Livingston

Livingston Women's Winter Beanie

A subtle nod to Mickey Mouse, this cozy, cable-knit beanie with fun pompom detailing will keep Disney aficionados warm all winter.

$23 at Amazon
Amazon

Tiana's Cookbook

For the Disney Princess in your life who likes to get dirty in the kitchen, you can't go wrong with Tiana's Cookbook.

$11 at Amazon
Disney

Disney Tote

Perfect for carrying around all your Mouse-inspired trinkets and toys, this tote comes in five different prints.

$25 at Amazon
PICNIC TIME

Mickey Mouse Cheese Board and Knife Set

Care for some char-CUTE-rie? Any Disney fan would adore this Mickey-shaped wooden cheese board. It has "holiday party" written all over it.

$41 at Amazon
Disney

Minnie Mouse Birthstone Stud Earrings

Give a personalized Disney gift with these birthstone studs. Available in 15 different variations, you can select the metal and color that best matches the Mouse maven on your gift list.

$20 at Amazon
Papyrus

Christmas Cards Boxed with Envelopes

Need cards to go with those Disney gifts? Grab a box of these affordable and festive keepsakes adorned with Mickey ornaments.

$9 at Amazon
Hasbro Gaming

Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' Electronic LCD Video Game

This retro-inspired handheld video game is a great gift idea for anyone over 8 years old. Kids will love the 'Little Mermaid' game, but the adults in your life might also appreciate it for the nostalgia factor.

$31 at Amazon
AMAOGE

Our Adventure Book Scrapbook Photo Album

A sweet gift for your significant other, this 'Up'-inspired scrapbook features a beautifully embossed cover and plenty of blank pages.

$10 at Amazon

