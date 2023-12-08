The 16 most magical gifts for Disney lovers at Amazon, from $9
The holidays are a magical time indeed — and they're especially magical for Disney lovers. From little princesses to classic Mickey Mouse fans, we have something for every type of Disney enthusiast on your list. Amazon knows just what we like — low prices! These gifts start at just $9 and if you have Prime (it's free to sign up!) you can get them shipped in two days with plenty of time to spare before the holiday rush. Are you all ears? Let's go!
Minnie Mouse Smartwatch
Mickey Mouse Squad Collection Tumblers
The Magical World of Disney Trivia
Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Pom Pom Baseball Cap
The Official Disney Parks Cookbook: 101 Magical Recipes from the Delicious Disney Vault
Disney Sock Set
Dog-Themed Disney Tote Travel Bag
Donald Duck T-Shirt
Livingston Women's Winter Beanie
Tiana's Cookbook
Disney Tote
Mickey Mouse Cheese Board and Knife Set
Minnie Mouse Birthstone Stud Earrings
Christmas Cards Boxed with Envelopes
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' Electronic LCD Video Game
Our Adventure Book Scrapbook Photo Album
Let Minnie or Mickey tell you to the time, steps or text messages with a 'magical' Apple Watch band. Choose from two Mickey or two Minnie styles. The colorway you're looking at? That's gorgeous Polka Noir.
This set of four stemless wine glasses features classic characters like Mickey, Donald, Goofy and Pluto. Perfect for any Disney lover, especially if you need a gift to bring to a holiday house party.
With 2,000 trivia questions, this game will keep even the biggest of Disney fan busy for hours.
Truth be told, any time of year is a good time for mouse ears. How great to have them as part of a snazzy cap, complete with Minnie's signature bow!
From delicious Dole Whip to tasty Mickey pretzels, this No. 1 bestselling cookbook features 100 magical Disney-inspired recipes.
These festive ankle socks were inspired by the classic characters including Mickey, Donald, Pluto and Goofy. The set of five pairs makes a fun and affordable stocking stuffer.
Hey, it's not all about Mickey and princesses! This adorable tote features an all-star cast of famed Disney pooches, including Lady, Tramp, Patch, Pongo, Perdito and a whole kennel's worth more.
This super soft shirt features a retro-inspired image of Donald doing his best to keep it together.
A subtle nod to Mickey Mouse, this cozy, cable-knit beanie with fun pompom detailing will keep Disney aficionados warm all winter.
For the Disney Princess in your life who likes to get dirty in the kitchen, you can't go wrong with Tiana's Cookbook.
Perfect for carrying around all your Mouse-inspired trinkets and toys, this tote comes in five different prints.
Care for some char-CUTE-rie? Any Disney fan would adore this Mickey-shaped wooden cheese board. It has "holiday party" written all over it.
Give a personalized Disney gift with these birthstone studs. Available in 15 different variations, you can select the metal and color that best matches the Mouse maven on your gift list.
Need cards to go with those Disney gifts? Grab a box of these affordable and festive keepsakes adorned with Mickey ornaments.
This retro-inspired handheld video game is a great gift idea for anyone over 8 years old. Kids will love the 'Little Mermaid' game, but the adults in your life might also appreciate it for the nostalgia factor.
A sweet gift for your significant other, this 'Up'-inspired scrapbook features a beautifully embossed cover and plenty of blank pages.
