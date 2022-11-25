The 100+ best Black Friday 2022 deals to shop before they're gone
Black Friday deals are still going strong this Saturday. Anything you've been waiting to see marked down is, at this moment, as low as it's gonna go. So what's actually worth buying? Experts recommend keeping an eye on overstock categories, as those will experience the biggest markdowns. Think “home goods, gardening and furniture that [retailers] may have not gotten rid of during Labor Day weekend sales,” said Kristen Gall, Retail and Shopping Expert for Rakuten. She adds to watch out for “bigger ticket items, such as...TVs” too. So get comfy, pull out that list and prepare to save a bundle: Here are the best Black Friday deals across the web, from Amazon to Zappos — shop now of forever hold your peace.
The top Black Friday deals of 2022 right now:
- Amazon
Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$240$430Save $190
- Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot$15$40Save $25
- Amazon
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, 2-Pack$30$50Save $20
- Amazon
Roku Streambar$80$130Save $50
- Amazon
Original Peloton Bike$1,145$1,445Save $300
- Amazon
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$50$100Save $50
- Walmart
Renpho Percussion Muscle Massage Gun$46$100Save $54
- Amazon
Bissell MYair+ Air Purifier$59$124Save $65
Best Black Friday TV deals
Thinking about a new TV? You're in luck — there are tons on sale all across the 'net. Of course, the best deals — as in, the ones you've been seeing in ads and other promos — are sure to go the fastest. “Stock sells out quickly on the best-priced sets, and there are always a few headline-making deals that get a ton of hype and sell out in minutes,” shares Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot. Make sure you have the deal you're after bookmarked — you're going to need to move quickly. “Zero in on the 4K TV you want, have some backups and get ready to shop as soon as the Black Friday sale kicks off," McGrath adds. Need some inspo? Keep scrolling for the best Black Friday 2022 TV deals, and see more of our top picks for Black Friday TV deals here.
Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon: Save up to 60% on Amazon Fire TVs and 30% on Samsung Frame TVs.
- Amazon
Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV$100$180Save $80
- Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$210$370Save $160
- Amazon
Toshiba 43-inch Class V35 Series LED Full HD Smart Fire TV$180$290Save $110
- Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$250$470Save $220
- Amazon
Hisense 58-inch ULED LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$470$600Save $130
Best Buy: Score a smart TV for as low as $80, and save up to $1,000 on OLED TVs. Craving Samsung? You can get the Neo QLED for up to $700 off.
- Best Buy
Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart Fire TV$80$200Save $120
Samsung: Snap up a new TV starting at just $180, and save up to $1,000 on the mega-popular Frame TV.
- Samsung
55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV$800$1,010Save $210
Walmart: Grab stellar savings on the retailer's house brand onn., plus Hisense, LG and more. On a budget? There are plenty of excellent TVs under $200.
- Walmart
Onn. 24” LED Roku Smart TV$98$118Save $20
- Walmart
Hisense 40" LCD Roku Smart TV$178$224Save $46
- Walmart
LG 55" Class 4K UHD NanoCell Web OS Smart TV$497$800Save $303
Best Black Friday headphones and earbuds deals
Whether you're looking to pounce on a stellar Bose pair for less or replace your everyday earbuds with an affordable (yet amazing) pair, now's the time. Expect to see mega deals on Apple products, says McGrath. AirPods Pro, for example, "are still immensely popular, and retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy will likely offer the lowest price of the year." Keep scrolling for the best Black Friday 2022 deals on headphones and earbuds, and see more of our expert picks for Black Friday's best tech deals, here.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon: Clean up with massive savings on Beats and Bose — and grab the second-gen Airpods Pro on sale!
- Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$200$249Save $49
- Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones$231$350Save $118
Walmart: Pick up Sony headphones for a steal, plus excellent earbuds with tons of perfect 5-star reviews starting at just $28.
- Sony
Sony Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones$68$148Save $80
- Walmart
Tozo T12 True Wireless Earbuds$28$37Save $9
- Walmart
Soundcore by Anker True Wireless Earbuds$28$40Save $12
Best Black Friday kitchen deals
Need a new blender? A set of knives? Pots and pans? There's no better time to get those replacements — or grab a few gifts. Black Friday kitchen sales are coming in hot! One particular item to look out for? KitchenAid mixers. Sure, they're expensive, but Black Friday deals knock the price down to be much more accessible to many shoppers, notes McGrath. Here are the best Black Friday 2022 kitchen deals (and if you want more, visit our ultimate guide to Black Friday's best kitchen deals).
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Amazon: Score savings on KitchenAid, Cosori, Henckels, and plenty more of your favorite brands.
- Amazon
KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer$270$330Save $60
- Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine$183$269Save $86
- Amazon
Henckels Premium Quality 20-Piece Statement Knife Set$160$230Save $70
- Amazon
Cosori Indoor Grill$160$240Save $80
Home Depot: Get up to 25% off select kitchen small appliances.
- Home Depot
Maxx 26 qt. Stainless Steel Air Fryer Oven$160$230Save $70
HSN: Score the lowest prices of the season on countertop appliances and organization, and take advantage of five FlexPays sitewide.
- HSN
Cuisinart 6 QT 12-in-1 Pressure Cooker with Silicone Ring$100$150Save $50
Lowe's: Save 20% on KitchenAid mixers, 10% on kitchen cabinets and get great deals. on major appliances too.
- Lowe's
Emerald 5.5-Quart Black Air Fryer$60$110Save $50
Our Place: Pick up the iconic Always Pan on sale for $95, and get up to 30% off other cookware and bundles.
- Our Place
Our Place Always Pan$95$145Save $50
QVC: Get free shipping on all Black Friday sale prices, plus enroll in five EasyPays for your purchase.
- QVC
Ninja Nutri Pro Personal Blender with Auto-iQ Program$59$100Save $41
Sur la Table: Take up to 60% off Staub, All-Clad, Le Creuset and other iconic cookware brands.
- Sur la Table
Sur La Table 10-Piece Glass Storage Container Set$25$50Save $25
Walmart: Snag savings on Walmart-exclusive brands, like Beautiful by Drew Barrymore and Pioneer Woman, as well as classics like Ninja, Vitamix and more.
- Walmart
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer$69$89Save $20
- Walmart
Ninja Foodi 6.5 Qt. 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker$110$349Save $239
Best Black Friday vacuum deals
You want to make sure your space looks spotless prior to having friends or family over for the holidays — and that sputtering old vacuum just won't do. The retailers to keep top of mind? McGrath calls out Wayfair and Overstock as well as Bed Bath & Beyond for incredible deals on home goodies, including vacuums. For a comprehensive look at Black Friday's best vacuum deals, visit our vacuum guide. And here's the short list of our favorite Black Friday 2022 vacuum deals:
Shark AI Vacmop Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop
Amazon: From car vacs to robot vacs, take advantage of discounts on iRobot, Dyson and more.
- Amazon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$14$40Save $26
- Amazon
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets$126$229Save $103
- Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum$179$274Save $95
- Amazon
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$90$400Save $310
Bed Bath & Beyond: Get 25% off your purchase, plus score savings on Shark, iRobot, Bissell and more.
- Bed Bath & Beyond
Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum$200$350Save $150
Dyson: Get up to a cool $150 off select upright and cordless vacuums; return Dyson.com shoppers can get 20% off sitewide using a personalized code.
- Dyson
Dyson Ball Animal 2$350$500Save $150
Walmart: Score savings on Shark, Tineco, Hoover and many more top-rated brands.
- Walmart
IonVac 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum$20$40Save $20
- Walmart
Hoover Dual Power Upright Carpet Cleaner Machine$97$199Save $102
- Walmart
Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum$199$329Save $130
Best Black Friday mattress + bedding deals
Black Friday is when all the major brands offer their biggest markdowns of the year. That doesn't mean you need to buy directly from said brands, though — in fact, Amazon, Walmart and plenty of other retailers have amazing mattress sales, with the heaviest deals leaning towards older models. Keep scrolling for the best Black Friday 2022 mattress and bedding deals, and if you'd like to see more, visit our Black Friday mattress deal guide.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, 2-Pack
Amazon: Take advantage of countless deals on big brands and bestsellers, like the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows (above), weighted blankets, sheets and more.
- Amazon
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set$13$38Save $25
- Amazon
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets$13$25Save $12
- Amazon
Quility Weighted Blanket$32$50Save $18
- Amazon
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set$30$48Save $18
- Amazon
Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress$341$600Save $259
Allswell: Score 25% off sitewide.
- Allswell
The Allswell Mattress$339$449Save $110
Bear Mattress: Grab an extra 35% off sitewide, plus score over $325 worth of free sleep accessories.
- Bear
The Bear Original$649$998Save $349
Bed Bath and Beyond: The retailer is offering 25% off your entire purchase.
- Bed Bath & Beyond
Brookstone N-A-P Heated Throw$27$55Save $28
Birch: Get $400 off any mattress — plus two pillows — with code BLACKFRIDAY400.
- Birch
Birch Natural Mattress$1,449$1,849Save $400
Brooklinen: Snag 20% off sitewide.
- Brooklinen
Brooklinen Pure Wool Throw Blanket$179$239Save $60
Buffy: Get 20% off everything, plus up to 35% off on cult favorites, like the Breeze Comforter and Cloud Pillows.
- Buffy
Buffy Breeze Comforter$199$249Save $50
Casper: Score up to $800 off mattresses.
- Casper
Casper Original Mattress$971$1,295Save $324
Cozy Earth: Grab 30 to 35% off sitewide on a brand Oprah included in this year's Favorite Things list.
- Cozy Earth
Waffle Bath Bundle$143$220Save $77
Dreamcloud: Pick up 25% off everything, plus $599 of free sleep essentials.
- DreamCloud
The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress$899$1,798Save $899
Nectar: Score 33% off sitewide.
- Nectar
The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress$669$999Save $330
Parachute: Score a very rare 20% off sitewide.
- Parachute
Parachute Organic Cloud Cotton Quilt$231$289Save $58
Serta: Get up to $800 off mattresses.
- Serta
Serta Arctic Mattress$2,999$3,399Save $400
Target: Take up to 20% off mattresses and Threshold flannel sheets, plus $30 off faux shearling comforters.
- Target
Threshold Fall Flannel Solid Sheet Set$28$35Save $7
Tuft & Needle: Save up to $750 on mattresses and 25% off sleep accessories.
- Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle Legacy T&N Original Mattress$595$995Save $400
Walmart: Score deals on mattresses and bedding from Sealy, Serta, Dearfoams and more.
- Walmart
Gap Home Organic Cotton Blend Sheet Set$20$40Save $20
- Walmart
Sealy Spa Luxury Pillow$14
Wayfair: Pick up a Sealy mattress for up to $400 off, bedroom furniture starting at $99 and bedding up to 70% off.
- Wayfair
Dakota Fields Cian Standard Cotton Duvet Cover Set$83$105Save $22
Best Black Friday fashion deals
Whether you need a couple of new pieces or just want to overhaul your entire closet, Black Friday is the time to grab some new wardrobe staples. "Retailers are still overstocked with pandemic-popular items," says McGrath. That includes plenty of casual clothing, like leggings, sneakers and sweat sets. Don't be fashionably late to the sale party: The most popular sizes and colors will go quick. Here are the best Black Friday 2022 style sales:
Coach Kristy Shoulder Bag
Amazon: Score big on Crocs, Under Armour, Columbia, New Balance, Adidas and more stellar brands.
- Amazon
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Sunglasses$130$186Save $56
- Amazon
adidas Women's Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe$39$65Save $26
- Amazon
Columbia Women's Benton Springs 1/2 Snap Pullover$35$65Save $30
- Amazon
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Tummy Control Workout Leggings$18$25Save $8
- Amazon
Crocs Unisex Adult Bayaband Clogs$30$50Save $20
Adidas: Get up to 70% off thousands of sneakers and athletic clothing.
- Adidas
Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes$45$75Save $30
Chico's: Thousands of sale styles are up to 60% off, plus score 25% off your full-priced purchase.
- Chico's
Chico's Romance Sleeve Woven Knit Top$40$76Save $36
Coach Outlet: Take an extra 25% off sitewide.
- Coach Outlet
Coach Mollie Bucket Bag$189$450Save $261
Crocs: Grab up to 60% off bestsellers.
- Crocs
Crocs Classic Clog$37$50Save $13
Gap: Score a jaw-dropping 40% off your purchase plus an extra 20% off at checkout.
- Gap
GapFit Brushed Tech Jersey Joggers$27$70Save $43
Kohl's: Grab up to 50% off pajamas and 60% off outerwear; nab sweaters from $10 and jeans and pants starting at $20.
- Kohl's
Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans$15$48Save $33
Land's End: Get up to 40% off full-price styles with code ORCHID.
- Land's End
Land's End Women's Insulated Cozy Fleece Lined Primaloft Coat$144$244Save $100
Lululemon: Snap up the brand's iconic leggings, sneakers, accessories and more for a Black Friday-low price.
- Lululemon
Lululemon Break a Trail Jacket$169$268Save $99
Macy's: Save on Ugg, North Face, Michael Kors, Coach and more.
- Macy's
Charter Club Women's Packable Hooded Puffer Coat$45$125Save $80
Madewell: Take 50% off your purchase with code TGIF.
- Madewell
Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote$94$188Save $94
Nike: Enjoy up to 60% off; use code BLACKFRIDAY to get an extra 20% off select styles.
- Nike
Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature$42$70Save $28
Nordstrom: Score up to 60% off Ugg, Kate Spade, Tory Burch and more, plus clean up on Nordstrom in-house brands, like Zella and Halogen.
- Nordstrom
Ugg Cozy Slipper$70$100Save $30
Nordstrom Rack: Get an extra 60% off clearance items.
- Nordstrom Rack
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw$45$98Save $53
Spanx: Get 20% off sitewide on shapewear, leggings, bras, undies and more.
- Spanx
Faux Leather Leggings$78$98Save $20
Skims: Kim Kardashian's undergarment and loungewear brand is having a semi-annual sale. No code necessary.
- Skims
Skims Cozy Knit Zip Up Hoodie$48$78Save $30
Tory Burch: Grab 30% off select styles, plus up to 50% off select sale items.
- Tory Burch
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Bag$198$298Save $100
Zappos: Score up to 70% off North Face, Adidas and Clarks; up to 60% off Uggs and Skechers and up to 50% off New Balance and Crocs.
- Zappos
Asics GEL-Excite 9$65$75Save $10
Best Black Friday beauty deals
If you want to score that rarely on sale hair dryer (looking at you, Dyson) or a gift set for a loved one, now's the time. Big beauty sales don't come around often, and with Sephora and Ulta both slashing prices left and right, now's the time to grab a few goodies at a steal. Don't try playing the long game — even though some of these deals last through December, the most popular stuff will go well before midnight tonight. Here are the best Black Friday 2022 beauty sales — add to cart before they're gone:
Pura D'Or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo
Amazon: Save big on Pura D'Or anti-thinning shampoo, Oral B toothbrushes, Revitalash and more.
- Amazon
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen$14$25Save $11
- Amazon
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil$20$25Save $4
- Amazon
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush$60$100Save $40
- Amazon
Color Wow Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray$28
- Amazon
Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush$100$200Save $100
Charlotte Tilbury: Enjoy up to 40% off giftable beauty sets.
- Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Pillowtalk Lipstick Duo$54$68Save $14
Sephora: Score up to 50% off, plus grab 25% off select brands as part of the retailer's daily deals.
- Sephora
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash$26$44Save $18
Ulta: Snag up to 50% off hair, skin and makeup deals, including Lancôme, First Aid Beauty, Clinique, Pureology and more.
- Ulta
Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado$34$55Save $21
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide
See all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday is on Friday, November 25. That's the Thanksgiving and ever year, it's a great time to get next-level deals on a range of items.
What time is Black Friday over?
Many Black Friday sales end at midnight (Amazon's end at 3am ET), but others will extend over the weekend and Cyber Monday and most major retailers also launch new deals on Cyber Monday.
Does Black Friday have deals on everything?
Not everything, but a lot is. You'll see impressive Black Friday discounts on items such as TVs, vacuums, furniture, air fryers, sneakers, clothes, makeup and so much more. Most things are likely to be marked down during Black Friday season.
Does every store have Black Friday sales?
Most do, including major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot and more.
Are supply chain delays and excess inventory still a thing this year?
‘Any supply chain issues we're seeing this year aren't at the same level as those in 2021, but that doesn't mean they're totally gone,” says Ramhold of the pandemic-related shortages and delivery delays we experienced last year. So, barring any worst-case scenarios, we should be fine in that regard,
“Retailers have had a year to plan to avoid the massive delivery delays we saw last year, so shopping Black Friday should leave plenty of time for stuff to arrive before the holidays,” notes McGrath. “But that's assuming no big surprises or snags. Retailers are still overstocked with pandemic-popular items, like small home goods, countertop appliances and casual clothing. So expect good deals in those categories.”
Will inflation impact Black Friday this year?
Last year, consumers nearly $9 billion on Black Friday, just slightly less than the year prior — proving that the economic volatility triggered by the pandemic most likely impacted spending habits. Experts say it’s unclear how inflation will affect Black Friday behavior this year, but they have their theories.
“According to our survey, 70% of shoppers are taking inflation into consideration this year,” confirms McGrath. That means people are not necessarily waiting for Black Friday itself to maximize savings, and instead “beginning their holiday shopping earlier than ever in an effort to spread out cash flow,” adds Gall.
To meet this demand, major retailers are already launching big ‘pre-sale’ events leading up to Black Friday. “Spreading out their shopping will help to prevent [consumers’] budgets from taking a hit all at once,” notes Ramhold. One possible caveat? “If starting prices are higher, then that means [potentially] higher deal prices when all is said and done.”
I'm a foodie, and I got these kitchen gadgets for gift-giving — all on sale for Black Friday
Vitamix, Nespresso and Instant Pot faves are up to $250 off — ready, set, shop!
'If Chuck Norris was a blender, this would be it': The Vitamix 5200 is 45 percent off
Put $250 back in your pocket when you take advantage of this extended Black Friday deal on this iconic blender!
Surprise! The Kate Spade Black Friday sale is extended — bags are up to 75% off
We've rounded up our top picks —from shoulder bags to totes — all marked way, way down today.
- W
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 16 Black Friday Deals Worth Shopping
From a $7 Maybelline lip gloss to 35% off New Balance sneakers.
- W
69 Unique Gifts for the Woman Who Has Everything
Gift ideas to wow the women in your life this holiday season!
- W
5 holiday gifts I’m shopping for everyone on my list today
From my boyfriend to my mom to my brother, here's what I'm eyeing for a no-returns holiday season.
- W
Trendy gift alert! Here are 5 of the most coveted gifts of 2022
Looking for a trendy, incredible gift for someone special on your holiday list? Lifestyle expert Anna De Souza reveals 5 that you won't want to miss.
- W
Macy's Black Friday sale is unbelievable — shop the 20+ best deals, up to 70% off
Clinique, Coach, Cuisinart, Ninja, KitchenAid, Godiva, London Fog, Columbia — up to $200 off!
- W
This $13 all-season 6-piece sheet set on Amazon is both cooling and cozy — get it while it's on sale for Black Friday
Affordable luxury bedding is so hard to come by. Over 100,000 Amazon shoppers love this cool and soft sheet set that's up to 65% off.
- W
The best Black Friday smartwatch, fitness tracker and wearable tech deals for 2022
Shop the best Black Friday smartwatch, fitness tracker and wearable tech deals that you can buy right now.