This Texas trio thrives in Florida: the sun, the heat, a drought, and they still flower

Texas is a huge state, so it’s not surprising that some of its native plants grow well in Florida if properly sited.

Once such plant is Texas wild olive, rarely seen in the Sunshine State. Ranging from a large shrub to a small tree with a rounded crown, Texas wild olive (Cordia boissieri) flowers off-and-on from spring into autumn. The funnel-shaped blossoms, which darken with age, are white and feature yellow throats and crinkled petals.

This cold-hardy, pest-resistant, drought-tolerant Texan is ideal for well-drained, sunny sites. Though considered evergreen, severe freezes may cause foliage to drop. Propagate with seeds and cuttings. Plants and seeds are available online.

Thriving in the same conditions is Texas sage, aka Texas ranger. The species (Leucophyllum frutescens) boasts lovely silver-green foliage with a slightly woolly texture. Blossoms – lavender, pink or white – appear throughout spring and summer. A heat-loving, drought-proof shrub, Texas sage slowly grows up to six feet tall and wide in full sun. Occasional pinching back encourages dense growth and plentiful flowers.

Use Texas sage as an informal hedge or a colorful accent plant. This shrub also performs well in large planters. In the landscape, established specimens require little or no supplemental irrigation. Propagate with warm-season cuttings. Plants are available online and are sometimes offered in local nurseries.

An unforgettable tree fondly remembered by old-time gardeners like me is Jerusalem thorn, aka palo verde. An evergreen tree ranging from 20 to 30 feet tall, this species (Parkinsonia aculeata) is native to Texas and Arizona south to Argentina. Blooming off and on from mid-spring to late autumn, Jerusalem thorn features loose clusters of bright-yellow, red-streaked flowers.

One of 30 or so Parkinsonia species, there’s more to Jerusalem thorn than meets the eye because most of the "leaves" we see aren’t actual leaves. This tree’s true leaves are tiny and short-lived. Most photosynthesis is provided by needle-shaped, leaf-like structures called cladophylls, which impart an airy and ethereal appearance. Indeed, scant shade is provided by even large specimens. That’s a shame because Parkinsonia thrives only on sunny, sandy sites where shade would be welcome.

The sole problem with this cold-hardy and pest-free species is an inability to stay upright in severe storms. Although wind-throttled trees rarely fall, they’re often left tilted. Plants and seeds are available online. Note: some organizations discourage this plant’s use because of potential invasiveness.

Plant to ponder: Yellow African iris

Up to four feet tall, yellow African iris (Dites bicolor) is a clumping perennial with grasslike leaves. This evergreen plant features yellow, maroon-spotted flowers from late winter into early summer. Install on sunny, well-drained sites. Propagate by division.

