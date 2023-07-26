A Crane Collapsed In A Busy Manhattan Neighborhood This Morning, And The Video Is Truly Terrifying
A crane caught fire early this morning in New York City.
Crane on fire NYC this AM filmed from NYT tower. pic.twitter.com/oumLeW6fKz
— Brendan Walsh (@breathnac) July 26, 2023
The crane was on top of a building in Midtown West in what appeared to be the Hells Kitchen/Hudson Yards area.
There’s a crane on fire in Hells Kitchen / Hudson Yards pic.twitter.com/p44zgFUOZL
— lexapro spritz (@Mikey_Sul) July 26, 2023
That crane eventually came collapsing down to the ground, and the video is truly terrifying:
BREAKING UPDATE: At least 5 injured, including an FDNY firefighter when this crane caught fire on a tower & collapsed onto 10th avenue in Manhattan. You can see people running away as first clipped a building across the street, then fell to the ground #nbc4ny #FDNY #Crane pic.twitter.com/OFMvuXKHKs
— Tracie Strahan (@tstrahan4NY) July 26, 2023
According to New York City Council member Erik Bottcher, there were six injuries. He also said the crane was lifting 15 tons of concrete.
6 injuries are being reported, 4 civilians and 2 firefighters. https://t.co/Ux9zYcTd2o
— Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) July 26, 2023
Here's another view of the crane the council member acquired after the collapse:
A resident of 555 Tenth Avenue, the building that was hit when the crane collapsed, provided me with this video. https://t.co/8iFFLqfW5w pic.twitter.com/PtGTAmdWMT
— Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) July 26, 2023