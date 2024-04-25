Ten Miami hotels just won bragging rights in a new Michelin guide. See the list

Ten hotels in Miami-Dade County won bragging rights this week, singled out in a new but prestigious ratings system that is a holy book for foodies.

The Michelin Guide, known better for making restaurant owners exalt or weep, came out with its first ever assessment of hotels in the United States.

The guide awards keys to hotels — signifying “an extraordinary stay, worthy of a specific trip” — instead of the well-known star system for restaurants.

Highlighted are 124 hotels, which received one, two or three keys. Travelers can book visits to each of these hotels on Michelin Guide digital platforms.

South Florida’s top Michelin hotels

Room Mayfair House Hotel & Garden

Four hotels in Miami-Dade County, including three in Miami Beach were awarded two Michelin keys, the best performance by any property in Florida in the debut ratings:

▪ Mayfair House Hotel & Garden at 3000 Florida Ave. in Coconut Grove received two Michelin keys.

▪ Faena Hotel at 3201 Collins Ave.

▪ Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club at 9011 Collins Ave.

▪ The Setai Miami Beach at 2001 Collins Ave.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive two Michelin keys,” Rhys O’Connell, general manager of the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, said in an emailed statement. The executive called the achievement “a testament to the unwavering dedication, passion, and hard work of our incredible team.”

The recognition comes as the property nears two years following a multi-million dollars renovation.

Michelin cited Faena’s “fascinating Art Deco details” and its ability to make founder Alan Faena’s “colorful fantasies come to life.”

Which Miami area hotels got one key?

Another six hotels in Miami-Dade, including four in Miami Beach, were no slouches, receiving one Michelin key:

▪ Mandarin Oriental Miami at 500 Brickell Key Dr.

▪ The Mr. C Miami in Coconut Grove at 2988 McFarlane Rd.

▪ 1 Hotel in South Beach at 2341 Collins Ave.

▪ Esme Miami Beach at 1438 Washington Ave.

▪ Hotel Greystone at 1920 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach

▪ The Betsy – South Beach at 1440 Ocean Dr.

Michelin cited 1 Hotel in South Beach’s “eco-friendly ethos and recycled/reclaimed décor for a brand with serious luxury-hotel chops.”

Five other Florida hotels got keys. Orlando boasted three properties receiving one key and Tampa had two.

How the Michelin awards came to be

Michelin, was just a tire company when founded in 1889 in France by Andre and Edouard Michelin. Because few people drove at that time, to boost car and tire sales “the Michelin brothers produced a small red guide filled with handy information for travelers, such as maps, information on how to change a tire, where to fill up with fuel, and for the traveler in search of respite from the adventures of the day.”

By the 1920s, the guide grew to include restaurants and hotels in Paris. In 1926, it started awarding one to three stars to dining establishments, according to the company website.

But it is the restaurant guide Michelin has mostly been known for in the hospitality industry over the past several decades.

About the Michelin hotel guide

Now Michelin has entered new terrain.

To prepare the hotel guide, 1,000 hotels were recommended by the Michelin Guide across the U.S. to get down to the 124. Hotels were only eligible if located in U.S. areas where the Michelin Guide also recommends restaurants. That means the hotel ratings were limited to Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., California, Colorado and Florida.

Keys were awarded by a Michelin inspection team based on anonymous stays or visits. They looked for character, a warm welcome, and high level of service.

The classification system was broken down this way:

▪ Three keys, the highest rating, were given to hotels providing “an extraordinary stay.” Michelin said “it’s all about astonishment and indulgence here” and noted that it is “a destination in itself for that trip of a lifetime.”

▪ Two keys went to properties for “an exceptional stay” and hotels of “character, personality, and charm.”

▪ One key was given to places where one could find “a very special stay” and where “service always goes the extra mile and provides significantly more than similarly priced establishments.”

Which hotels got three stars?

The top honor of three keys went to just 11 hotels: seven in California and four in New York.

For example, the Canyon Ranch Woodside, minutes from the Pacific Ocean and near the heart of Silicon Valley was chosen not only for being a “spectacular” retreat that was “nestled among giant redwoods in a hidden hillside forest,” but also for its extensive programming, including spa treatments and a spiritual wellness program.

Also getting three keys was the Aman New York. Described as “self-contained world of luxury,” it is owned by Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin, who is developing a similar property in Miami Beach.

Michelin encouraged all 124 hotels that got keys to celebrate.

“Every establishment awarded one, two, or three Michelin keys is a gem sculpted by talented professionals,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the guide.

Daniela Trovato, regional vice-president and general manager of Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club, said in a statement that, “We are all so proud to be awarded this esteemed Michelin Key accolade.”