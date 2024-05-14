Should I tell my current employer I am looking for a new job? Ask HR

Navigating potential career transitions, especially when they involve valued clients, requires careful consideration and communication to ensure that professional relationships remain intact.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

Have a question? Submit it here.

Question: I’ve developed close ties with our clients in six years as a consultant. One recently floated the idea of bringing me on as a direct employee. Though interested, I’m concerned about navigating my candidacy process and how it might impact my relationship with my current company and our client. What is the best way to explore this opportunity without damaging my professional relationships? – Vince

Answer: Navigating potential career transitions, especially when they involve valued clients, requires careful consideration and communication to ensure that professional relationships remain intact. Here’s how you can explore this opportunity without jeopardizing these important connections:

Check agreements: Begin by reviewing any noncompete or nonsolicitation agreements you have with your current employer. These deals may restrict your ability to work directly for clients or competitors for a certain period. If there are no such restrictions, you can proceed with exploring the opportunity. Confidential conversations: Keep your discussions about the potential transition confidential with your client and current employer. Request the same level of discretion from your client to avoid any premature disruptions or misunderstandings. Candid discussion: If you accept the new opportunity, have an open and honest conversation with your current employer. Inform your manager of your decision, discuss your transition plan and express your gratitude for the opportunities you’ve had with the company. Smooth transition: Plan how to transition your responsibilities to ensure a seamless handoff. Connect your clients with the appropriate contacts at your current company to maintain continuity in their service. Remaining with current employer: If you choose to stay with your current employer, communicate openly with your client about your decision. Express appreciation for their interest and reaffirm your commitment to continuing your positive working relationship, even if it remains an indirect one.

Throughout this process, prioritize maintaining professionalism and fostering positive relationships with your current employer and client. Embrace the opportunity to deepen your connections and ensure that your decisions contribute positively to your future career endeavors.

Job relocation: What recourse do I have if my employer moves my job? Ask HR

I’m confused by some of the HSA and FSA benefits offered at the new job I’m starting. As a single person without dependents, is there an advantage to either option? What should I consider when deciding between the two? – Nasira

Congratulations on your new job! Navigating the differences between Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) can indeed be confusing, but understanding their respective advantages can help you make an informed decision.

HSAs and FSAs offer tax advantages by allowing you to contribute pretax dollars to cover eligible medical expenses. However, there are key differences to consider:

Availability of funds: HSAs offer more flexibility regarding fund availability. You own and control your HSA, and unused funds roll over from year to year. Plus, you can take your HSA with you if you change jobs. FSAs are employer-owned, and funds typically don’t roll over at the end of the plan year, though some plans may allow a limited carryover or grace period. Eligibility requirements: HSAs are only available to individuals enrolled in High-Deductible Health Plans (HDHPs). These plans usually have lower premiums but higher deductibles. FSAs, however, can be used with both traditional health plans and HDHPs. Contribution limits: The maximum contribution limits for HSAs and FSAs can vary. For 2024, FSAs have a limit of $3,200 for individuals, while HSAs have a limit of $4,150 for self-only coverage and $8,300 for family coverage. These limits may change annually, so it’s essential to stay informed. Investment opportunities: HSAs offer the additional advantage of serving as a retirement savings vehicle. Any contributions made to an HSA by you and your employer can accumulate over time and be invested in the stock market to potentially generate additional income.

Ultimately, the best choice depends on your individual circumstances, including your expected medical expenses, risk tolerance and long-term financial goals. It’s a good idea to consult with your HR professional to fully understand your employer's benefit options and how they align with your needs.

By considering these factors and seeking guidance from your HR department, you can make a well-informed decision that best suits your lifestyle and financial objectives. Best of luck with your new job and benefits selection process!

Hired online: How to navigate the virtual hiring landscape and land a job: Ask HR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to look for a new job while working: Tips to avoid burning bridges