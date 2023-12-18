Taylor Swift has ‘unbothered’ reaction to being booed at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift was booed by NFL fans during an appearance at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s latest Kansas City Chiefs game, but the singer is simply shaking it off.

On Sunday 17 December, the “Bad Blood” singer supported the Chiefs tight end during his NFL game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The pop star was joined by her father, Scott Swift, and fellow singer Alana Haim as they watched the game from a private suite.

Much like the last five games Swift has attended, the cameras were focused on the 12-time Grammy winner as she cheered on Kelce during Sunday’s game. However, at one point the jumbotron screen captured Swift wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt and beanie hat - featuring his number 87 - and some fans weren’t happy.

In a viral clip circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, the video filmed from the stands showed some NFL fans booing Swift as she appeared on the big screen. “Massive boos from Gillette as Taylor Swift comes on the jumbo, America is waking up,” said user @DonnieMexico17, whose video has been viewed 4.5m times.

On the screen, Swift was seen sitting in between Brittany Mahomes - the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes - and her father. Meanwhile, the chyron attributed a quote to Swift, which read: “Gillette Stadium is the most joyful place on Earth.”

Massive boo’s from Gillette as Taylor swift comes on the jumbo, America is waking up pic.twitter.com/rfgMUllpHL — Mexican Mindset (@DonnieMexico17) December 17, 2023

As boos erupted from the Patriots fans in the crowd, she appeared to brush off the negative reaction by resting her chin on her hand. She then sarcastically gave her haters an air kiss before she turned to Mahomes and shrugged. On X, fans claimed that Swift appeared to say in response: “I knew this was coming.”

As a result, several “Swifties” took to the platform to defend Swift against the “Dads, Brads and Chads” - her recent remark about making NFL fans angry in her Time Magazine Person of the Year interview.

“They are BOOING HER?! Swifties get in the car it’s combat time,” wrote one fan on X, adding: “No but her blowing them a kiss is such a move, go ahead girlie remain unbothered.”

“I will personally fight everyone that booed Taylor,” another Swiftie said.

“Taylor being booed at the Chiefs game tonight is so ridiculous,” a third user chimed in. “People need to relearn how to be decent human beings.”

No but her blowing them a kiss is such a move go ahead girlie remain unbothered ❤️‍🔥 — mariah ♡ (@tayaswizzles13) December 17, 2023

“i knew it was coming” i will personally fight everyone that booed taylor pic.twitter.com/3hVAF8ORyI — marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) December 17, 2023

taylor being booed at the chiefs game tonight is so ridiculous…. people need to relearn how to be decent human beings — H (@sunshinehan02) December 18, 2023

Still, one football fan suggested that Patriots lovers were simply booing Swift because she was supporting the opposing team. During Sunday’s game, the Chiefs won against the Patriots at their home field, with a score of 27-17.

“Look, I love Taylor but her fans need to relax over her getting booed. She was representing the opposing team. Sports fans boo their rivals and those supporting them. It’s not personal,” they noted.

Look, I love Taylor but her fans need to relax over her getting booed. She was representing the opposing team. Sports fans boo their rivals and those supporting them. It’s not personal. — April (@aprilrenae) December 18, 2023

In herTime Magazine interview for Person of the Year, Swift acknowledged that she’s known to cause a frenzy at NFL games. Since September, soon after she began dating the 34-year-old tight end, the “Anti-Hero” singer has received significant broadcast coverage with every Chiefs game she’s attended. It didn’t take long for her presence to receive pushback from NFL fans, who believe she’s distracting from the game itself.

Kelce even admitted on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that the NFL was “overdoing it” with its coverage of Swift during games.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she said, in response to the backlash. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”