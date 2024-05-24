Taunton to celebrate Portuguese culture and heritage with multiple events

TAUNTON – From festas and a picnic to a scholarship award ceremony and recognition events, there will be many ways to celebrate the Portuguese culture and heritage in the City of Taunton this year.

“We had a very successful year in 2023. In 2024, we want to make it bigger, increase greater participation of the local Portuguese community, but don’t make it too big that it will be run like a business and not enjoyable for those involved,” said Paul Ferreira, president of the Greater Taunton Area Day of Portugal Committee.

Ferreira said his committee’s central goal is to promote Portuguese culture, not just the events it organizes.

“We actually find that the Portuguese culture is very much alive and well. We are just fine tuning, and getting more individuals aware,” he said. “Our goal is not to compete with Fall River, New Bedford, Rhode Island, or make money to host big time events. We are just about investing our donations in events that will benefit the Taunton area Portuguese community. We don’t just promote our events; we essentially help each other.”

File photo. The Air Force Junior ROTC, along with members of the Associação de Veteranos das Forças Armadas Portuguesas da Nova Inglaterra, raise the Portuguese flag June 10, 2023 on the Day of Portugal.

As a result, a diverse schedule of events, spreading over several months, has been created for everyone to enjoy.

On May 24, the Taunton Chapter of the Prince Henry Society will hold its Scholarship Award Banquet at the Taunton Sports Club, located at 33 Baker Rd. Several scholarships will be presented to academically talented Portuguese-American students.

The Taunton Eagles Holy Ghost Brotherhood will hold a Holy Ghost Feast from May 31 to June 3 at the Taunton Eagles Club, 29 Oak St. Admission is free, and the weekend will be full of food and live music.

On Saturday, June 8, the Day of Portugal Committee will host a ceremony to raise the Portuguese flag in front of City Hall at 12:00 pm. A reception will follow.

The committee will also host a Day of Portugal Picnic on Sunday, June 9 at Taunton Sports Club. Admission is free.

“We’ll be selling typical Portuguese foods – barbecued chicken, sardines, bifanas, malassadas – sumol, waters, Super Bock beer, wine… it’s a get together for the local community,” Ferreira said.

On June 11, a group representing Taunton will take part in the 40th annual Heritage Day of Portugal at the Massachusetts State House. The ceremony recognizes Portuguese-Americans who have contributed to the betterment of Massachusetts.

The Irmandade do Espírito Santo da Santíssima Trindade de Taunton will hold a Holy Ghost Feast from June 21 to 23 at the Taunton Sports Club, 33 Baker Rd. Admission is free, and the weekend will be full of food and live music, including performances by Arlindo Andrade, Avó Brito, Jorge Ferreira, Luizinho and David de Melo.

On Sept. 28, the Prince Henry Society will hold a Car Show Fundraiser at the Dighton Commons.

The program comes to an end on Oct. 5, when the Taunton Day of Portugal Committee will hold a Tapas/Wine Tasting at the Taunton Eagles Club.

“The committee has agreed on an agenda for 2024, but we may still add another event or two, especially involving the younger Portuguese community members, such as painting, Portuguese artifacts, Portuguese reading at the local library, a Portuguese movie night, photo gallery display, etc.,” Ferreira noted.

He said the Greater Taunton Area Day of Portugal Committee is made up of a diverse group of individuals who share a common goal.

“It just so happens that the DOP committee consists of representatives from local Portuguese-American organizations, local business owners, elected officials, and other individuals that have an interest in promoting the Portuguese culture and history,” he said. “We are a very close-knit group that welcomes just about anyone.”

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/tauntondayofportugal/

