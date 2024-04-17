Tattoo regret? PetSmart might pay to cover it up with your pet's portrait. Here's how.

That tattoo you rushed to get as soon as you turned 18 not looking so cool now? PetSmart, in partnership with Los Angeles-based Alium Tattoo Studio, is here to help you solve that problem.

According to a PetSmart survey, 49% of pet parents have or know someone who has experienced tattoo regret. Instead of paying for painful and costly laser removal or finding an expensive artist specializing in reworking existing art, the pet brand believes they've found a solution: pet portrait cover-ups.

The brand reported that 58% of the same pet parents who have tattoo regret said they don't think they'd regret getting a tattoo of their pet – pretty good odds, as far as PetSmart is concerned.

Who wouldn't want a tattoo of their best furry friend?

The pets in our lives are unyieldingly loyal to us their entire lives, said the company, why not immortalize our own loyalty to them on our bodies?

"We're celebrating all the foot – and paw – prints that our pets leave on our hearts and the love and loyalty their parents show them," said Bradley Breuer, vice president of loyalty and CRM at PetSmart, in a press release. "Tattoos are the ultimate form of loyalty, but we know that sometimes the thing you thought you'd want to commemorate forever turns out to be…not so forever. So, we're turning regrets into pets because we know you'll never regret a reminder of your pets' unconditional love."

Enter to win a free pet portrait tattoo

The PetSmart Tattoo Redo contest is a promotion to celebrate the launch of PetSmart's new Treats Rewards loyalty program, a free membership that allows frequent shoppers to earn and redeem points on purchases, receive customized deals and access to perks like members-only pricing, holiday gifts, grooming and daycare deals and free shipping.

Applications for the contest opened April 9 and will remain open through April 30. Submitting an entry is free and requires just a few steps:

Navigate to PetSmartTattooRedo.com and enter your basic personal information into the application form.

Upload a photo of the tattoo you regret and a picture of the pet who will inspire your cover up portrait.

Answer a few short questions about the regretted tattoo and about your loyal pet.

A few more rules before you enter:

Contestants must be 18 or older and a legal resident of the U.S.

Only one entry is allowed per person.

The regretted tattoo submitted for cover up must be on the arm, shoulder, shoulder blade, or leg.

The existing tattoo must be at least six months old, fully healed and cannot be larger than 5” x 5”.

Five winners will be announced on or around May 31. These winners will receive a free consultation and session with the Alium Tattoo Studio artist of their choosing and a two-night trip to Los Angeles to have their tattoo redone, all covered by PetSmart.

Want to participate but already have a tattoo of your pet you love? You can show it off by submitting a photo and the story behind the tattoo to receive a free upgrade to the PetSmart Treats Rewards VIPP status, the top tier of the new rewards program.

