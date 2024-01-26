Taste of Thanksgiving in Tarrytown is Jeanne Muchnick's Best Thing I Ate This Week

Horsefeathers in Tarrytown is pure fun. There's always something to look at (the pièce de résistance sign above the dining room, for example, or a quote by a booth) as well as something new to try (check out the cocktail lohud readers can name). Plus, there's always a longtime menu favorite that's forever comforting.

Which is why the turkey gobbler sandwich, served on 12 grain bread, with cranberry and apple-raisin cornbread stuffing is the best thing I ate this week.

It's Thanksgiving on a plate.

Holidays are a thing here — Halloween is legendary but so, too, is Valentine's Day — which is part of the fun. And come Christmas, the place is filled with lots of sparkle and cheer.

But for me (and maybe you), how great is it to be able to enjoy Thanksgiving any time you want?

The turkey gobbler sandwich served on 12 grain bread, with cranberry, and apple-raisin cornbread stuffing at Horsefeathers in Tarrytown Jan. 11, 2024.

Memories are made here — and have been made here — for years.

In business since 1981, the restaurant prides itself on its familiarity. Its history is woven into the community, almost literally. Menus are filled with information about local attractions and the decor is filled with witty, humorous touches (the restaurant, after all, is named after the Marx Brothers film) — not to mention its large mural depicting famous authors.

The wall, in order of appearance, features George Orwell, D.H. Lawrence, Kurt Vonnegut, Ernest Hemingway, Washington Irving, Edgar Allan Poe, Eugene O’Neill, W.C. Fields, and Groucho Marx but the reason behind their selection remains unknown.

"My uncle [Russ Rogers], who was responsible for the mural selection, simply said, 'I liked them,'" said owner Julia McCue.

Lohud food reporter Jeanne Muchnick and Horsefeathers owner Julia McCue with some of McCue's cocktail creations, at the restaurant in Tarrytown Jan. 11, 2024.

Preserving tradition while eyeing the future at Horsefeathers

McCue practically grew up here — both her mother and aunt worked here back in the day, as did she. When she bought it from Rogers in March 2018 her goal was to keep it the same, but at the same time enhance it.

That meant streamlining the menu a bit (though there's still a LOT here) and upping the holiday fun, something that started during the pandemic with Halloween and has since grown to be "the" place to be come October.

"What I love about Horsefeathers," she said. "Is that it stands frozen in time. When you walk in here, it can feel like 1981, 2001 or 2010. It literally can be any decade and I wanted to preserve and embrace that."That nod to the past with an eye to the future — as well as what Horsefeathers has meant to the community — extends to the food. The kitchen staff is the same as it was 25 years ago and the burgers, which were always legendary, remain so.

Along with the turkey gobbler, I also had the Knickerbocker— with caramelized onions baked in, horseradish and cheddar — but there are 15 varieties to choose from. Anything can be easily accommodated to whatever you want, including opting for Angus beef, turkey, grilled chicken or a veggie patty. Same with the sides. I got mine with my fave— sweet potato fries.

I also had the "Frosty the Naughty Snowman" vanilla milkshake spiked with peppermint schnapps which was served in glassware in the shape of a snowman (more fun).

For Valentine's McCue is debuting a new drink — which lohud readers can name (go to the lohud food Instagram!) which comes in a "Scream" like tiki glass. It's made with Superbird spicy tequila, Chambord, pineapple, and lime juice.

Turns out McCue is a master not only at creating imaginative cocktails but in engaging diners and creating — you guessed it — even more fun.

Lohud food reporter Jeanne Muchnick eats the turkey gobbler sandwich with cranberry, and apple-raisin cornbread stuffing at Horsefeathers in Tarrytown Jan. 11, 2024.

If you go

Address: 94 N. Broadway, Tarrytown, 914-631-6606, horsefeathersny.com

Hours: 12 to 9 p.m Sunday, Tuesday to Thursday; to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Fun fact: When the restaurant's mural was first painted, Washington Irving, the most famous author from the area, was excluded. McCue said you can notice the difference in color used for Irving's portrait. The decision to include Irving was made when North Tarrytown was renamed Sleepy Hollow. As for who was painted over to make way for him? "It was Fitzgerald in his military uniform, and if you look closely at Irving's portrait, you can still see him," she said.

