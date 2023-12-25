Your Tarot Horoscope Says Every Zodiac Sign Wants to Be the Center of Attention

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of December 25 to December 31 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Queen of Wands

Card of the Week

Queen of Wands

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is unleashing your inner voice, because it happens to be the Queen of Wands.

Aren’t you quite the social butterfly? The Queen of Wands indicates that a charming and enthusiastic energy is overflowing from within you this week, and others won’t be able to help but take notice. In fact, you could find yourself smack dab in the center of the attention! This is the perfect time to put yourself out there, connect with others, and integrate yourself into a group of like-minded individuals. Don’t hold back—your enthusiasm could end up being contagious.

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: Page of Swords

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to get started on an idea you’ve had, this is it! The Page of Swords indicates you’re filled with energy and excitement about a new project or venture. The question is, can you sustain this boundless enthusiasm once you get going? No matter which direction you choose in life, there are always going to be hurdles you’re going to have to overcome, but don’t let that deter you. Know that by following your passions, you will be able to keep up this momentum. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus: The Chariot

The Chariot is a card that encourages willpower, action, and self-control. This week, you’re being asked to step into your power and bravely take the reins as you propel yourself toward a goal you have. This is no time to passively wait for good things to happen to you. This card knows that anything worth having requires hard work and discipline. By strapping on your emotional and mental armor, you allow yourself to charge into your future, undeterred by whatever obstacles pop up along the way. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini: Queen of Swords

Get ready to sit high upon your throne this week! The Queen of Swords is incredibly perceptive, embodying an intellectual sharpness and maturity that helps her tune out the noise of emotion and outside opinion. You could be facing a decision now or in the near future, and this card is serving as a reminder to rely on your logic and to look at all the facts before proceeding. You have an abundance of experience and wisdom that you can draw upon, so make sure to utilize it. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer: Knight of Pentacles

Have you had your head in the clouds recently? The Knight of Pentacles is urging you to come back down to Earth and apply effort to your ideas this week. Maybe you’ve been suffering from a case of “all talk and no action.” Alternatively, you could be putting off your day-to-day responsibilities in favor of more exciting offers. No matter what your situation, you’re being encouraged to create a plan of action or stick to a routine, as progress is best achieved through discipline. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo: 4 of Swords

Rest, reflect, and recover. That is the message the 4 of Swords has for you this week. You may have faced a difficult situation recently, such as the loss of a job, the ending of a relationship, or issues related to money. This matter took a lot out of you, and now you might be feeling mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually drained. Take some time to recuperate and recharge. It’s important to give yourself this opportunity to reactivate yourself—it helps you go back into the world with a rejuvenated spirit and a new perspective. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo: The Star

Virgo: The Star

You can breathe a little bit easier, because relief has arrived this week! The Star is signaling a reprieve after a period of great change or difficulty. While this turmoil has not been easy for you to go through, you have been able to endure whatever challenges life has thrown your way. What lessons have you learned? What were you able to let go of that was holding you back? How will you move forward differently? Now is the time to shed the old you, so you can emerge as the person you were meant to be. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra: 9 of Cups

Receiving the 9 of Cups could signal that this is the week when your stars will finally begin to align. When this card appears in a reading, it is a signal from the universe that everything in your life is as it should be. This dose of fortunate energy could mean feeling perfectly content in your job, your relationship, your friendships—your emotional cup could truly runneth over! Take the time to stop and appreciate the abundance of blessings life is offering you right now. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio: 6 of Swords

This could be the week you finally release something that has been hanging over you for far too long. The 6 of Swords serves as a reminder that, although it may be difficult, sometimes we have no choice but to move on from a challenging situation. What have you been holding onto that has prevented you from creating a brighter future for yourself? Now is the time to let this go once and for all. This won’t be an easy task, but ultimately, it is the right thing to do. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius: 3 of Cups

Let the good times flow! The 3 of Cups is a card of celebration and friendship, so you could find yourself in “party mode” this week with those closest to you. Organize a night out on the town with friends. Host a dinner party for family. Gather a few coworkers and hit up a happy hour. This isn’t so much about what you do as it is the camaraderie you’ll feel with those around you. Life isn’t all about responsibilities and commitments, so let loose and enjoy yourself right now! Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn: The Empress

Receiving The Empress card signals that this week is about receiving the gifts that are all around you. It’s easy to get caught up in the frenzied pace of everyday life, but now you’re being urged to stop, slow down, and connect with your senses. Eat a nice meal. Stop and smell the flowers. Breathe in fresh forest air. By grounding yourself in this way, you open yourself up to seeing, smelling, hearing, touching, tasting, and truly experiencing all of life’s greatest rewards. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius: Ace of Swords

Your breakthrough moment has arrived! The Ace of Swords signals that the fog is lifting, and you have greater mental clarity this week. It may feel as though you’re viewing the world through a brand-new lens, one that helps you cut through the noise and get to the heart of the matter. Is a situation not what it seems? Has someone been deceiving you? Have you been deceiving yourself? You’re being handed an opportunity to clear the air and see things for exactly what they are. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces: 5 of Cups

The 5 of Cups indicates you’ve been allowing yourself to wade in a sea of regret and disappointment. While the pain you’re feeling is very real and shouldn’t be minimized, it isn’t a free pass to stay stuck in this mode forever. By choosing to focus on your perceived failures or mistakes, you can’t see the positive things right in front of you, nor can you move on toward greener pastures. There’s still hope, and it’s important this week that you find where that hope is and shift your attention to that. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

