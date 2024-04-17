New Target worker complains how she’s forced to close entire store by herself after manager leaves: ‘Only been here 2 months’

A newly hired Target worker claimed she was forced to run one of the retail giant’s stores and lead her co-workers after the manager walked out during her shift.

The worker, known as Ket, said she “wasn’t prepared or warned” when she was unexpectedly called to close the store and work nearly 8 hours without a supervisor, sharing footage of her chaotic shift on April 7.

“There is literally only four people working right now, and I’m going to somehow close out 24 registers, guest services, and self-checkout,” Ket said on the viral TikTok. I’m like one of the only people who know how to do it. I’ve only been here 2 months and unexpectedly had to close the entire store nearly alone. Morning manager left at 3pm and nobody else ever came.”

Ket admitted she had “no idea what the f–k I’m doing” while strolling a bin down an aisle of the Target.

The worker also revealed a disgruntled customer ws fed up with how nobody was around the store to help check out as Ket was left alone.

Ket’s coworkers didn’t improve matters, seemingly taking advantage of the lack of leadership.

In the clip, she’s also seen trying to radio a coworker who went on a 15 minute break but supposedly didn’t return for over half an hour.

“Hey, you went on your 15 minute break about 30 minutes ago, where are you?” Ket says into a walkie talkie. “I need you up here, please, you’ve been gone for about 30 minutes now, you were suppose to be just on a 15 [minute],” she went on.

According to Target’s code of ethics, the store mentions managers needing to make sure nonexempt members are provided time for rest breaks and duty-free meal periods.

“We depend on hourly (non-exempt) team members to record the time they work honestly and accurately and follow our requirements for meals and break periods,” Target also mentions.

Viewers of the video sent their support for Ket operating as a one-worker show.

“I’ve had so many similar experiences it’s ridiculous, I’m so sorry they were so unprofessional ://,” one person wrote.

“The way I would have just left the store open and went home. Ur a good person and target doesn’t deserve u,” another replied.

Other employees working at the popular retail chain shared similar experiences in the comment section.

“oh target…I remember never getting my last break bc there was never anyone closing so me and one other person would have to do everythinggggg and its a lot especially with go backs,” a former employee said.

“Girl, the same thing happened to me at a Target. I had to close the place by my self ,” another mentioned.