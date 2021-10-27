Tara Reid responds to body shamers who accuse her of being 'so thin': 'Please don't be one of those people'

Tara Reid is fighting back against body shamers who claim she looks too thin.

The American Pie star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos snapped by her friend, Orange Is the New Black alum Taryn Manning. She captioned the black and white pics, which show her posing in a bikini, "Nothing better than your friend taking hot artsy pics of you in Palm Springs aka @tarynmanning."

While many people complimented the star, others criticized the actress for her thin appearance, with some writing in the comments that they are concerned for the 45-year-old's health.

"So thin," one wrote. "I hope you are ok."

Another added, "These are not hot at all. You're sick, please get help," while a third shared, "Your emaciated frame doesn't look good. Take care of yourself."

Following the negative comments, Reid joined the conversation. She wrote, "Stop hating, start loving. No one needs to be body shaming. It's not right, it's not cool and it hurts people. Please don’t be one of those people, it does have an affect [sic]."

Manning also defended her friend, writing, "I love you my super hero. If only they knew your heart and soul they would feel terrible deliberately trying to hurt you. Proud of you. I would do anything for your washboard abs BTW."

She added, "Good news is, haters only mean you still got that thing!"

This is hardly the first time Reid has had to defend her body following accusations of herself being too thin. In 2018, following speculation that she was suffering from an eating disorder due to her thin appearance, she told DailyMailTV, "People have been calling me painfully thin for years. I can take one of the Halloween costumes I wore last year and put it on this year. It's the same weight. I don't fluctuate – it's just who I am. I do eat. I eat all the time. But this is just my natural weight and people need to leave me alone."

That same year, Reid starred in a film called Worthless, which was about the damage bullying could do. She spoke to E! News about her personal connection to the film, explaining, "I've definitely felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life. People always say I don't eat. I eat all the time. They call me scary skinny. You're my friend; everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I'm just a thin girl."

In fact, Reid has been forced to have the same conversation about her body since at least 2008, when she once again denied she was battling anorexia. Responding to reports that she was too skinny, she told OK! at the time, "I was thin for a movie that I just finished, the upcoming horror film Vipers. Now they're going to see me and say I’m too fat because I've gained 10 pounds...I can't win!"

