Tap & Chisel Craft Brew Fest coming to Batesville

Apr. 22—BATESVILLE — Batesville Main Street has announced it is hosting the Tap and Chisel Craft Brew Fest on Saturday Aug. 24, 2024, in downtown Batesville.

The Tap & Chisel Craft Brew Fest is a craft beer, wine and spirit event offering patrons unlimited tastings of breweries, wineries, and distilleries from around the State of Indiana. The event is hosted in conjunction with Indiana On Tap.

The Tap & Chisel Craft Brew Fest is a ticketed event with tickets on sale at www.TapAndChisel.com. Early-bird tickets for the event are listed at $35 per person.

Patrons attending the event will be able to enjoy three hours of sampling drinks from a number of breweries, distilleries, and wineries from around the State of Indiana. As part of the ticket price, patrons will receive a Tap & Chisel tasting glass.

Batesville Main Street anticipates approximately 20 vendors to be in attendance with various offerings for tasting.

In announcing the event, Batesville Main Street Executive Director Amy Pretzer said, "We're very excited to bring the Tap & Chisel Craft Brew Fest to our community and the downtown district. The event is hosted in a coordinated effort with Indiana On Tap, who have an exemplary track record hosting events in a number of communities such as Columbus, Rushville and Brookville. The reputation of Indiana On Tap events has a strong following throughout the state and we anticipate a number of visitors to our downtown area as part of this event enjoying the restaurants, retail shops and all downtown Batesville has to offer. Tap & Chisel is a new and great experience for our community and Main Street District."

In addition to regular admission tickets, 100 VIP tickets are available for sale at the price of $60. With the purchase of a VIP ticket, patrons will be permitted to enter the event an hour early (at 2 p.m.), affording them a four hour tasting experience. In addition, VIP ticket holders will be given a commemorative item, reserved seating, additional refreshments, and other amenities. Additionally, a limited number of VIP ticket holders will also have the opportunity to attend a "Beer School" at the event hosted by Creek Bottom Brewery; only 40 spots are available and are reserved on a first come first serve basis.

In total, the Tap & Chisel Craft Brew Fest will last until 6 p.m. and will take place on Walnut Street and George Street in downtown Batesville. Entertainment during the event will be provided by Dan Gutapfel, Marissa Fullenkamp, and Lone Wolf & Friends.

The event will run in conjunction with the regularly scheduled Batesville Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings and will tie in with evening events at downtown restaurants and bars including Li'l Charlie's, Randy's Roadhouse, Benny's Bar & Grill, and the Sherman.

Lastly, Batesville Main Street is offering sponsorship opportunities for the event at Apprentice, Craftsman, and Master Levels with varying benefits associated with each level of sponsorship. If you or your business are interested in being a part of this inaugural event, contact Batesville Main Street at BatesvilleInMainStreet@gmail.com for more information.

About Batesville Main Street

Batesville Main Street, Inc. is an Indiana not-for-profit corporation founded in 2010 and operates thanks to countless volunteers. It aims to be a catalyst for the economic and physical rehabilitation, development, growth, and sustainability of the defined downtown district. Batesville Main Street is guided by a volunteer Board of Directors and efforts are carried out by volunteer committees and their members.

More information about Batesville Main Street, including its mission, Board of Directors, completed projects, future efforts, and the Main Street District, can be found at www.batesvillemainstreet.org.

Batesville Main Street is a standalone, non-membership based, volunteer driven, 501©(3) organization. Batesville Main Street is an entity separate and apart from the City of Batesville and the Batesville Chamber of Commerce. If you are interested in supporting Batesville Main Street and its efforts through a financial donation, visit www.batesvillemainstreet.org/donate/ or stop by the Batesville Memorial Building and ask for Amy Pretzer.