Layer up: Amazon shoppers are 'ecstatic' about this shacket — and it's on sale for $29

Right about now, we are sipping our pumpkin spice lattes under a canopy of red and yellow trees. But as those trees become more and more bare the lower the temperatures drop, it's important to keep cozy with our outerwear. And nothing's cozier than a shacket! Yes, it looks like a shirt, but the shacket definitely acts like a jacket. With laid-back style, throwing on this shacket gives jeans and a t-shirt fall flair, and it'll work as a great layering piece as we get closer to winter. Right now, you can get the Tanming Brushed Flannel Shacket on sale at Amazon for just $29.

Tanming Tanming Brushed Flannel Shacket $29 $43 Save $14 with coupon Made with soft polyester flannel, this shacket will keep you cozy until it's time to break out the puffer coat. The sizes range from small to XL and it comes in 12 different colors. Apply the on-page coupon for the full discount. Save $14 with coupon $29 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

There are a lot of popular options for shackets out there at a range of prices — some people are willing to spend up to $200 for one. The Tanming Shacket is regularly priced at $43, but when you apply the on-page coupon, this popular fall piece is 35% off!

Why do I need this?

This flannel shirt/jacket hybrid know as the "shacket" is having a moment as the perfect cozy alternative to the jean jacket. Made with soft polyester flannel, this piece of outerwear distinguishes itself from the shirt with two breast pockets and two side pockets and a button front. Slipping into this low-key outerwear you'll feel like you've turned back time to the '90s — just pop a Pearl Jam CD in your Discman for the full grunge effect. That's all to say it'll keep you comfy and warm indoors and out from now until spring rolls around again.

It also looks great several ways. Some shacket fans prefer it oversized, while others like it fitted. Choose from sizes S through XL, but no matter how you size it, this shacket is best worn layered.

This on-trend shacket is made to last — and it's on sale for $29! (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 3,500 five-star fans have already added this shacket to their fall wardrobe — and they have a lot of feelings about it.

"This flannel jacket is warm and stylish," said one five-star fan "...I’m ecstatic!" Another noted: "Sharp looking. Nice fall or winter wear."

"This was exactly what I wanted, a kinda oversized shirt that I could wear during the fall over anything. " wrote one impressed shopper. "I didn’t expect to love this so much but I wear it almost everyday. Very soft and a good light jacket for the south! I rarely write reviews but this is probably one of my top 3 favorite pieces I’ve bought this year. "

"The colors are great, and it's soft with pockets!" shared another five-star fan. "I've had over 10 people ask me where I got it so that's when you know a product is a winner. Great transitional piece that can be worn year-round!"

"This is the perfect shacket! It's beautiful, comfy and cozy," a five-star reviewer declared and added one thing to keep in mind. "It is soft to the touch on the outside, but the insides of the sleeves do feel a bit scratchy due to the weave. The only down side to my review. Wearing a long sleeve shirt underneath solves the issue."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

