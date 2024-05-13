Tampa vets warn dog owners of heat exhaustion

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Veterinarians in Tampa are issuing a warning.

As temperatures have risen, several dogs have suffered heat exhaustion in the last week, and some have even died.

With a scorching summer ahead, Dr. Melissa Webster with Tampa Veterinary Hospital is reminding pet owners to be aware of the dangers of heat.

“We’ve literally had four heat stroke dogs in the last two weeks, two have died.,” Dr. Webster said. “One arrived dead-on presentation, one we ended up having to put to sleep after just about an hour into trying to resuscitate him because he was having seizures.”

She is sounding the alarm after witnessing the concerning surge in doggie heat exhaustion.

“They look to us like they’re smiling. Your dog is trying to blow off the heat and they’re just overheating right now,” Webster said.

Something owners at Pups Pub in Tampa said they are constantly keeping an eye on.

“It’s absolutely crucial of airflow to have a breeze coming through,” co-owner at Pups Pub Trevor Tackett said. “You know, we have the air misters. We have several fans inside to kind of keep you cool and again, keeping them hydrated. We don’t want anyone overheating dogs or humans.”

Heat stroke in dogs can happen quickly, sometimes even within minutes. Which is why Shawn Ricketts said he tries to keep his dog cool when they are outside.

“The key things are keeping in the shade as much as possible and keeping them wet on hot days,” Ricketts said.

If you suspect heat stroke in your pet, stop all activity and take your dog to a cool, shaded area with good air circulation. In the instance your pet is not responsive, take your pet to the nearest vet.

